Coface : 2022 04 28 Analyst Presentation for the Q1-2022 Results

Q1-2022 RESULTS
PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS
PART 1
Q1-2022 HIGHLIGHTS
COFACE REPORTS STRONG Q1-2022 WITH €66.2M NET INCOME
Turnover reached €431m y-t-d, up 12.8% at constant FX and perimeter
› Trade Credit Insurance premiums growing by 14.7% driven by high client activity
› Client retention at record highs (94.8%); pricing down (-2.7%)
› Business information momentum continues with double digit growth (+11.0% at constant FX)
Q1-2022 net loss ratio at 40.7% (30.4% excl. public schemes); Net combined ratio at 67.3% (55.3% excl. public schemes)
› Gross loss ratio at 28.9%, improved by 0.6 ppt
› Net cost ratio down by (1.7) ppt at 26.6% reflecting operating leverage and higher reinsurance commissions
› Government schemes have lowered pre-tax profit by €33m for the quarter and €199m cumulated; no further material impact expected going forward
Net income (group share) at €66.2m, up by +17.5% vs Q1-2021
RoATE1 at 13.2%; 2021 dividend per share confirmed at 1.50€2
FOCUSED ON MITIGATING UKRAINE / RUSSIA RISKS
MEASURES TAKEN
• Acted immediately on managing existing exposure and reducing risks
• Worked closely with large international clients (more than 75% of Coface activity related to Russia)
-
• Suspended writing new business
CURRENT STATUS
• Payments mostly continuing to flow
-
• Increasingly complex sanctions and counter sanctions environment addressed real time
• Maintaining debt collection and key risks capability in Russia while right sizing operations
FINANCIAL IMPACT
• Relatively limited impact to date
• Current claims mostly related to sanctions as Russian economy has proven resilient so far
• Gross loss ratio in Central Europe Region (CER) at 76.6% (vs 28.9% for the Group) includes IBNR
