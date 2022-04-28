Coface : 2022 04 28 Analyst Presentation for the Q1-2022 Results

Q1-2022 RESULTS

PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS

28 APRIL 2022

2

Q1-2022 RESULTS | PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS | 28 APRIL 2022

PART 1

Q1-2022 HIGHLIGHTS

COFACE REPORTS STRONG Q1-2022 WITH €66.2M NET INCOME

Turnover reached €431m y-t-d, up 12.8% at constant FX and perimeter

› Trade Credit Insurance premiums growing by 14.7% driven by high client activity

› Client retention at record highs (94.8%); pricing down (-2.7%)

› Business information momentum continues with double digit growth (+11.0% at constant FX)

Q1-2022 net loss ratio at 40.7% (30.4% excl. public schemes); Net combined ratio at 67.3% (55.3% excl. public schemes)

› Gross loss ratio at 28.9%, improved by 0.6 ppt

› Net cost ratio down by (1.7) ppt at 26.6% reflecting operating leverage and higher reinsurance commissions

› Government schemes have lowered pre-tax profit by €33m for the quarter and €199m cumulated; no further material impact expected going forward

Net income (group share) at €66.2m, up by +17.5% vs Q1-2021

RoATE1 at 13.2%; 2021 dividend per share confirmed at 1.50€2

1 RoATE = Average return on equity

2 The proposed distribution is subject to approval by the general shareholders meeting on 17 May 2022

4

Q1-2022 RESULTS | PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS | 28 APRIL 2022

FOCUSED ON MITIGATING UKRAINE / RUSSIA RISKS

MEASURES TAKEN • Acted immediately on managing existing exposure and reducing risks

• Worked closely with large international clients (more than 75% of Coface activity related to Russia)

• Suspended writing new business

CURRENT STATUS • Payments mostly continuing to flow

• Increasingly complex sanctions and counter sanctions environment addressed real time

• Maintaining debt collection and key risks capability in Russia while right sizing operations

FINANCIAL IMPACT • Relatively limited impact to date

• Current claims mostly related to sanctions as Russian economy has proven resilient so far

• Gross loss ratio in Central Europe Region (CER) at 76.6% (vs 28.9% for the Group) includes IBNR

5

Q1-2022 RESULTS | PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS | 28 APRIL 2022