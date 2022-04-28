Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Coface SA
  News
  Summary
    COFA   FR0010667141

COFACE SA

(COFA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 11:38:26 am EDT
11.42 EUR   -0.70%
11:44a3M-2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS : a strong start to the year with a net income of 66.2m
PU
11:44aCOFACE : 2022 04 28 Analyst Presentation for the Q1-2022 Results
PU
11:43aCOFACE : 2022 04 28 Analyst Presentation for the Q1-2022 Results (version anglaise seulement)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Coface : 2022 04 28 Analyst Presentation for the Q1-2022 Results

04/28/2022 | 11:44am EDT
Q1-2022 RESULTS

PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS

28 APRIL 2022

2

Q1-2022 RESULTS | PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS | 28 APRIL 2022

PART 1

Q1-2022 HIGHLIGHTS

COFACE REPORTS STRONG Q1-2022 WITH €66.2M NET INCOME

Turnover reached €431m y-t-d, up 12.8% at constant FX and perimeter

  • Trade Credit Insurance premiums growing by 14.7% driven by high client activity

  • Client retention at record highs (94.8%); pricing down (-2.7%)

  • Business information momentum continues with double digit growth (+11.0% at constant FX)

Q1-2022 net loss ratio at 40.7% (30.4% excl. public schemes); Net combined ratio at 67.3% (55.3% excl. public schemes)

  • Gross loss ratio at 28.9%, improved by 0.6 ppt

  • Net cost ratio down by (1.7) ppt at 26.6% reflecting operating leverage and higher reinsurance commissions

  • Government schemes have lowered pre-tax profit by €33m for the quarter and €199m cumulated; no further material impact expected going forward

Net income (group share) at €66.2m, up by +17.5% vs Q1-2021

RoATE1 at 13.2%; 2021 dividend per share confirmed at 1.50€2

  • 1 RoATE = Average return on equity

  • 2 The proposed distribution is subject to approval by the general shareholders meeting on 17 May 2022

4

Q1-2022 RESULTS | PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS | 28 APRIL 2022

FOCUSED ON MITIGATING UKRAINE / RUSSIA RISKS

MEASURES TAKEN

  • Acted immediately on managing existing exposure and reducing risks

  • Worked closely with large international clients (more than 75% of Coface activity related to Russia)

  • Suspended writing new business

CURRENT STATUS

  • Payments mostly continuing to flow

  • Increasingly complex sanctions and counter sanctions environment addressed real time

  • Maintaining debt collection and key risks capability in Russia while right sizing operations

FINANCIAL IMPACT

  • Relatively limited impact to date

  • Current claims mostly related to sanctions as Russian economy has proven resilient so far

  • Gross loss ratio in Central Europe Region (CER) at 76.6% (vs 28.9% for the Group) includes IBNR

5

Q1-2022 RESULTS | PRESENTATION TO FINANCIAL ANALYSTS | 28 APRIL 2022

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 15:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 659 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
Net income 2022 184 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 1 717 M 1 810 M 1 810 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 667
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Phalla Gervais Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Bernardo Sanchez Incera Chairman
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Declan Daly Chief Executive Officer-Central Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFACE SA-8.22%1 810
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.3.97%47 665
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.94%41 645
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.85%36 415
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.63%35 426
SAMPO OYJ5.90%26 353