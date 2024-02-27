Coface: Group share of net income of 240.5 ME

February 27, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST Share

Coface has recorded consolidated sales of 1,868.2 ME in 2023, up +6.0% on a like-for-like basis compared with 2022. On a reported basis (at current scope and exchange rates), sales are up +3.8%.



Operating income is up 1.6% to ME 362.9 in 2023. Net income (Group share) stands at 240.5 ME. This is stable compared with 2022 calculated using IFRS17, including 50.8 ME in Q4 2023.



' For 2024, Coface anticipates a prolonged but soft landing for the global economy, with growth expected at +2.2% after +2.6% in 2023. The downside risks are real, with in particular an unprecedented accumulation of political elections, culminating at the end of the year with the US presidential election' says the group.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.