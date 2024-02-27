Coface: Group share of net income of 240.5 ME
Operating income is up 1.6% to ME 362.9 in 2023. Net income (Group share) stands at 240.5 ME. This is stable compared with 2022 calculated using IFRS17, including 50.8 ME in Q4 2023.
' For 2024, Coface anticipates a prolonged but soft landing for the global economy, with growth expected at +2.2% after +2.6% in 2023. The downside risks are real, with in particular an unprecedented accumulation of political elections, culminating at the end of the year with the US presidential election' says the group.
