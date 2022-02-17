|
Coface : Sector Risk Assessment - Q4 2021
SECTOR RISK ASSESSMENTS
4th quarter 2021
13 MAJOR SECTORS ASSESSED WORLDWIDE
Coface assessments are based on 70 years of Coface expertise
A methodology based on eight criteria, integrated in three main pillars:
-
Coface's expertise and payment experience data
-
External financial data forecasts (quantiles)
-
Multifactorial Key Items (commodities prices forecasts, structural changes, Coface country risk assessment)
NORTH AMERICA
LATIN AMERICA
WESTERN EUROPE
MIDDLE EAST & TURKEY
CENTRAL & EASTERN
EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Very
|
Low
|
agri-food
|
|
ICT*
|
textile-
|
Upgrade
|
high risk
|
risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
clothing
|
|
|
|
automotive
|
|
metals
|
transport
|
Downgrade
|
High
|
Medium
|
|
|
|
|
risk
|
risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
chemical
|
|
paper
|
wood
|
|
|
|
construction
|
|
pharmaceuticals
|
|
|
|
energy
|
|
retail
|
* Information and Communication
|
|
|
|
|
Technologies
|
|
|
|
