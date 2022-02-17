Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Coface SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE SA

(COFA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 03:53:48 am
12.65 EUR   +0.08%
03:34aCOFACE : Sector Risk Assessment - Q4 2021
PU
02/15COFACE Seeks Acquisitions
CI
02/15TRANSCRIPT : COFACE SA, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coface : Sector Risk Assessment - Q4 2021

02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECTOR RISK ASSESSMENTS

4th quarter 2021

13 MAJOR SECTORS ASSESSED WORLDWIDE

Coface assessments are based on 70 years of Coface expertise

A methodology based on eight criteria, integrated in three main pillars:

  • Coface's expertise and payment experience data
  • External financial data forecasts (quantiles)
  • Multifactorial Key Items (commodities prices forecasts, structural changes, Coface country risk assessment)

NORTH AMERICA

LATIN AMERICA

WESTERN EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST & TURKEY

CENTRAL & EASTERN

EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Very

Low

agri-food

ICT*

textile-

Upgrade

high risk

risk

clothing

automotive

metals

transport

Downgrade

High

Medium

risk

risk

chemical

paper

wood

construction

pharmaceuticals

energy

retail

* Information and Communication

Technologies

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COFACE SA
03:34aCOFACE : Sector Risk Assessment - Q4 2021
PU
02/15COFACE Seeks Acquisitions
CI
02/15TRANSCRIPT : COFACE SA, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
02/15COFACE : 2022 02 15 Analyst Presentation for the FY-2021 Results (English version only)
PU
02/15COFACE SA : FY-2021 results: record net income at 223.8m and 100% pay-out ratio
AQ
02/15CONFACE SA Proposes Dividend
CI
02/15COFACE SA : Annual results
CO
02/14COFACE : FY-21 results - Webcast & replay
PU
01/31COFACE SA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/18MOROCCO CORPORATE PAYMENT SURVEY 202 : shortened delays but still widespread late payments
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COFACE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 562 M 1 776 M 1 776 M
Net income 2021 223 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
Yield 2021 9,85%
Capitalization 1 883 M 2 141 M 2 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 396
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart COFACE SA
Duration : Period :
Coface SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Average target price 13,98 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Phalla Gervais Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Bernardo Sanchez Incera Chairman
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Declan Daly Chief Executive Officer-Central Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFACE SA0.88%2 141
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.12%50 133
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.70%41 390
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.81%40 650
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.58%34 853
SAMPO OYJ1.27%27 530