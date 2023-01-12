Coface : What are the essential insurances for any business (according to Forbes) ?

What are the essential insurances for any business (according to Forbes) ?

The role of the business leader is to anticipate. When a crisis occurs, it can have irreparable financial consequences. Forbes magazine lists the essential insurance policies to prevent these consequences, which can be dramatic, and credit insurance is obviously one of them. Credit insurance is a guarantee that protects companies against the risk of non-payment by allowing them to be covered and compensated in case of non-payment.

When you take out a credit insurance policy with Coface, we take care of monitoring the risks associated with each of your buyers and paying out the indemnities in the event of default, allowing you to focus on the development of your business activity with complete peace of mind.

ANTICIPATION

Thanks to credit insurance, you can manage your commercial risks thanks to complete and up-to-date data.

PROTECTION

Protect your trade receivables and secure your cash flow by collecting your unpaid invoices.

DEVELOPMENT

Maintain your financing capacity and the confidence of your banking partners.

> More information on credit insurance.

Our offer is modulated according to the size of the company: EasyLiner, for small businesses ; TradeLiner, the credit insurance for mid-sized comanies, Globaliner, credit insurance for multinationals, etc. They can be adapted to specific needs: TopLiner, Globalliance Project Cover, deconsolidating financing assistance (securitization), guarantees, Single Risk Unistrat.

Visit the Coface website of your country to know more by clicking on the Other Websites menu on top of the page.