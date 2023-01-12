Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Coface SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE SA

(COFA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:01:28 2023-01-12 am EST
12.67 EUR   +1.69%
Coface : What are the essential insurances for any business (according to Forbes) ?
PU
01/02Coface Sa : Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF
GL
01/02Coface Sa : Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coface : What are the essential insurances for any business (according to Forbes) ?

01/12/2023 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01/12/2023
Product news
What are the essential insurances for any business (according to Forbes) ?

The role of the business leader is to anticipate. When a crisis occurs, it can have irreparable financial consequences. Forbes magazine lists the essential insurance policies to prevent these consequences, which can be dramatic, and credit insurance is obviously one of them. Credit insurance is a guarantee that protects companies against the risk of non-payment by allowing them to be covered and compensated in case of non-payment.

How does credit insurance work?

When you take out a credit insurance policy with Coface, we take care of monitoring the risks associated with each of your buyers and paying out the indemnities in the event of default, allowing you to focus on the development of your business activity with complete peace of mind.

What are the advantages of credit insurance?
  • ANTICIPATION

Thanks to credit insurance, you can manage your commercial risks thanks to complete and up-to-date data.

  • PROTECTION

Protect your trade receivables and secure your cash flow by collecting your unpaid invoices.

  • DEVELOPMENT

Maintain your financing capacity and the confidence of your banking partners.

> More information on credit insurance.

What are the different credit insurance contracts at Coface?

Our offer is modulated according to the size of the company: EasyLiner, for small businesses ; TradeLiner, the credit insurance for mid-sized comanies, Globaliner, credit insurance for multinationals, etc. They can be adapted to specific needs: TopLiner, Globalliance Project Cover, deconsolidating financing assistance (securitization), guarantees, Single Risk Unistrat.

Visit the Coface website of your country to know more by clicking on the Other Websites menu on top of the page.

Contact

Do you have a question? a request?

CALL US:
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 02 20 00

Media contact:

Corentin HENRY
Corentin.Henry@coface.com
+33 (0)1 49 02 23 94

Taline SARKISSIAN
coface@rumeurpublique.fr
+33 (0)1 55 74 52 34

Top

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 830 M 1 968 M 1 968 M
Net income 2022 278 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,70x
Yield 2022 12,5%
Capitalization 1 857 M 1 997 M 1 997 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 667
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart COFACE SA
Duration : Period :
Coface SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,46 €
Average target price 14,75 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Phalla Gervais Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Bernardo Sanchez Incera Chairman
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Matthieu Garnier Director-Group Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFACE SA2.64%1 997
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.35%47 150
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES2.21%44 908
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.92%41 578
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.17%36 660
SAMPO OYJ-2.83%26 198