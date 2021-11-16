Coface : enters into a new partnership with Scope

Coface has entered into a new partnership with Scope, the leading European credit rating agency. Scope will use our information services and data to feed Credit Review, its early warning system on corporate credit quality.

Indeed, as part of its credit insurance activity, Coface covers 80 million companies in some 100 countries, conducts analyses at the macro and micro levels and has exclusive data on the payment behaviour of companies. Based on Coface's proven credit assessments, Credit review will enable credit investors and risk managers to make critical decisions quickly based on the evolution of a company's creditworthiness.