  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Coface SA
  News
  7. Summary
    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE SA

(COFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coface : enters into a new partnership with Scope

11/16/2021 | 12:07pm EST
Coface has entered into a new partnership with Scope, the leading European credit rating agency. Scope will use our information services and data to feed Credit Review, its early warning system on corporate credit quality.

Indeed, as part of its credit insurance activity, Coface covers 80 million companies in some 100 countries, conducts analyses at the macro and micro levels and has exclusive data on the payment behaviour of companies. Based on Coface's proven credit assessments, Credit review will enable credit investors and risk managers to make critical decisions quickly based on the evolution of a company's creditworthiness.

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on COFACE SA
Financials
Sales 2021 1 571 M 1 783 M 1 783 M
Net income 2021 227 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,99x
Yield 2021 10,0%
Capitalization 1 819 M 2 077 M 2 064 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 396
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart COFACE SA
Duration : Period :
Coface SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,20 €
Average target price 12,73 €
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Phalla Gervais Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Bernardo Sanchez Incera Chairman
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Declan Daly Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFACE SA48.60%2 077
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.53.43%48 232
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.60%38 884
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.13%35 730
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.35%32 910
SAMPO OYJ29.62%28 236