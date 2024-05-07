COFACE : price target raised by Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Coface, with a price target raised from 15 to 15.7 euros to incorporate its new earnings assumptions, the day after the credit insurance company published its quarterly results.



After this "good start to the year, with a combined ratio that remains excellent", he is raising his net income forecasts by 15.8% for 2024 and 5% for 2025, essentially to incorporate a better claims experience than in his previous forecasts.



"The share thus offers, including dividends to be received, a total appreciation potential of 16% between now and the end of the year. Coface continues to enjoy very good technical profitability, and the stock still offers an attractive yield", adds the analyst.



