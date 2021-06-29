Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Coface SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE SA

(COFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Focus on remote work : The Risks and Opportunities of Virtual Offshoring

06/29/2021 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Remote work has emerged as a new norm during the Covid-19 pandemic. As we emerge from the crisis, this cultural shift could allow companies located in developed countries to hire teleworking talent in emerging countries to reduce their labour costs. Coface estimates that the total number of teleworkable jobs in high-income economies is about 160 million, while the number of potential teleworkers in low- and middle-income economies is about 330 million. Coface also estimates that French compaines would save 7% on labor costs even if only 1 in 4 teleworkable jobs were offshored.

For emerging economies, this potential virtual relocation could become a pillar of development. To identify the likely winners of this trend, Coface built an indicator based on four key criteria: human capital, labour cost competitiveness, digital infrastructure and business climate. Southeast Asia stands out as a region with high potential, notably India and Indonesia; as do other large emerging countries like Brazil and Poland.

Yet, virtual offshoring could create economic anxiety among workers in mature economies and become a source of political risk.

The temptation of virtual offshoring

During the last few decades, the offshoring of industrial activity and the rise of global supply chains have been one of the main drivers of productivity growth. However, for several years, these productivity and efficiency gains have been declining.

To continue to increase competitiveness and reduce costs, companies may be tempted to relocate other services and knowledge-intensive activities to countries with lower labour costs,as has been the case in the past with IT services and call centers.Coface estimates that French compaines would save 7% on labor costs even if only 1 in 4 teleworkable jobs were offshored.

With the Covid-19 pandemic,in Europe, nearly 40% of the workforce committed to regular telework during the first lockdown in the second quarter of 2020.Favourably surprised by the productivity of their workforce,companies are increasingly attracted to the idea of a partially globalized virtual workforce. In the US,the share of organizations willing to hire full-time teleworkers based overseas has jumped to 36 percent, up from 12 percent before the pandemic.

How many jobs are teleworkable? How many can be offshored?

The more an economy is based on knowledge-intensive service activities, the more its labour force can work remotely. In a survey of US workers conducted in October 2020,62% of college-educated respondents said their work could be done remotely. According to the International Labor Organization,only 13% of jobs in emerging countries are teleworkable, versus 27% in rich countries.

However,this does not mean that all jobs can be virtually offshored. Many tasks require partial on-site presence, personal contact with clients, or a good understanding of local culture.

For wealthy countries,virtual offshoring could become a source of political risk, in the same way deindustrialization contributed to populism. The pressures of global competition can provoke economic anxiety among highly educated workers, fuelling political polarization.

Finally,some emerging countries are better positioned than others to attract virtual offshoring investments. To identify the likely winners of this trend, Coface built an indicator based on four key criteria: human capital, labour cost competitiveness, digital infrastructure and business climate. Countries like India, Indonesia or Brazil have large numbers of potential teleworkers and very low labor costs. Others, such as Poland, offer an excellent business climate and a robust digital infrastructure.While China and Russia would, in theory, be ideal virtual offshoring destinations,growing geopolitical tensions and cybersecurityissues with the West will bea significant obstacle.

Download our full study here

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:39:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COFACE SA
01:40aFOCUS ON REMOTE WORK  : The Risks and Opportunities of Virtual Offshoring
PU
06/24ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Beazley, BP, BWX Technologies, Cineworld, Nutanix...
05/26CHINA : rising payment risks in construction and energy sectors despite stronger..
PU
05/21COFACE SA  : Proxy Statments
CO
05/12COFACE SA : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 12, 2021 approved all the prop..
AQ
05/11GERMANY : More insolvencies in the pipeline, despite significant aid
PU
04/29COFACE SA :  Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares
GL
04/28COFACE SA :  Publication of SFCR Group and Standalone as of 31st December 2020
GL
04/28Global markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Tesla...
04/27Coface records a good start to the year with a net income of 56.4m
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 505 M 1 793 M 1 793 M
Net income 2021 137 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 9,90%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 808 M 1 805 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 396
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart COFACE SA
Duration : Period :
Coface SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,17 €
Average target price 11,82 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Carine Pichon Group Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Bernardo Sanchez Incera Chairman
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Declan Daly Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFACE SA23.87%1 810
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.26.68%42 066
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.03%39 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.6.47%38 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.13%32 091
SAMPO OYJ13.60%26 046