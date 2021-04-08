Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  COFCO Joycome Foods Limited    1610   KYG226921008

COFCO JOYCOME FOODS LIMITED

(1610)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COFCO Joycome Foods : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATION BRIEFINGS FOR MARCH 2021

04/08/2021 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01610)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATION BRIEFINGS FOR MARCH 2021

This voluntary announcement is made by COFCO Joycome Foods Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that the key operating data (unaudited) for the month ended March 31, 2021 ("March 2021") and previously disclosed in this year of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are as follows:

Hog production volume

Average price for

Fresh pork sales

Branded fresh

(unit: ' 000 heads)

pork revenue as %

finishing hogs

volume

of total fresh pork

Current

Current year

(unit: RMB/kg)

(unit: ' 000 tons)

revenue1

period volume

cumulative volume

January 2021

322

322

32.98

11.8

35.6%

February 2021

202

524

27.33

7.7

37.0%

March 2021

278

802

26.93

10.0

33.1%

1 "Branded fresh pork revenue as % of total fresh pork revenue" means the revenue of branded fresh pork business divided by the revenue of fresh pork business.

Note: The Group achieved a net profit before biological assets fair value adjustments of approximately RMB 849 million (unaudited) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

1

The three-year industry rolling average hog price in March 2021 was RMB24.39/kg, when calculated according to the "average hog price for 22 provinces and cities nationwide" on wind, and its historical trend along with the historical trend of the industry monthly average hog price is shown in the chart below:

Price: RMB/kg

Date

Note: The three-year industry rolling average hog price for a certain month refers to the average price for the period of an aggregate of 36 months prior to such month (inclusive) calculated according to the "average hog price for 22 provinces and cities nationwide" on wind. It takes about 3 years to complete the cycle from the introduction of great grandparent generation to the commercial production of finishing hogs.

Source: wind

Please note that all figures above are unaudited and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited

Jiang Guojin

Chairman and executive director

Beijing, PRC, April 8, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jiang Guojin as the chairman of the Board and the executive director, Mr. Xu Jianong as the executive director, Ms. Yang Hong, Dr. Cui Guiyong and Mr. Zhou Qi as non-executive directors, and Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Li Michael Hankin and Dr. Ju Jiandong as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COFCO JOYCOME FOODS LIMITED
06:36aCOFCO JOYCOME FOODS  : Voluntary announcement operation briefings for march 2021
PU
03/18COFCO JOYCOME FOODS  : to Pay Dividend as Profit, Revenue Climb in 2020
MT
03/08COFCO JOYCOME FOODS  : February Production Volume Down from January; Shares Up 1..
MT
03/08COFCO JOYCOME FOODS  : Voluntary announcement operation briefings for february 2..
PU
2020COFCO JOYCOME FOODS  : Meat's November Production Volume Down Versus October, Sh..
MT
2020COFCO MEAT  : Clarification announcement in relation to the interim results anno..
PU
2019COFCO MEAT  : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on ..
PU
2019COFCO MEAT  : The revised annual caps of continuing connected transactions and n..
PU
2019COFCO MEAT  : Notice of egm
PU
2019COFCO MEAT  : Voluntary announcement operation briefings for the third quarter o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 402 M 2 964 M 2 964 M
Net income 2020 3 281 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2020 10 969 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,08x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 13 183 M 2 015 M 2 014 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 7 253
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart COFCO JOYCOME FOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
COFCO Joycome Foods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFCO JOYCOME FOODS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,68 CNY
Last Close Price 3,38 CNY
Spread / Highest target 96,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jia Nong Xu Managing Director, Executive Director & GM
Lei Li Chief Financial Officer
Guo Jin Jiang Chairman
Ting Mei Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Kin Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFCO JOYCOME FOODS LIMITED49.44%2 015
NESTLÉ S.A.2.63%324 907
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.23%83 583
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-25.72%66 677
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY17.25%49 707
DANONE10.94%46 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ