COFCO Joycome Foods : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATION BRIEFINGS FOR MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01610)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
OPERATION BRIEFINGS FOR MARCH 2021
This voluntary announcement is made by COFCO Joycome Foods Limited (the "Company").
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that the key operating data (unaudited) for the month ended March 31, 2021 ("March 2021") and previously disclosed in this year of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are as follows:
|
|
|
Hog production volume
|
|
|
Average price for
|
|
|
Fresh pork sales
|
|
|
Branded fresh
|
|
|
|
(unit: ' 000 heads)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pork revenue as %
|
|
|
|
|
|
finishing hogs
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of total fresh pork
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Current year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unit: RMB/kg)
|
|
|
(unit: ' 000 tons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenue1
|
|
|
|
period volume
|
|
|
cumulative volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 2021
|
322
|
|
322
|
|
32.98
|
|
11.8
|
|
35.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 2021
|
202
|
|
524
|
|
27.33
|
|
7.7
|
|
37.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2021
|
278
|
|
802
|
|
26.93
|
|
10.0
|
|
33.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 "Branded fresh pork revenue as % of total fresh pork revenue" means the revenue of branded fresh pork business divided by the revenue of fresh pork business.
Note: The Group achieved a net profit before biological assets fair value adjustments of approximately RMB 849 million (unaudited) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
1
The three-year industry rolling average hog price in March 2021 was RMB24.39/kg, when calculated according to the "average hog price for 22 provinces and cities nationwide" on wind, and its historical trend along with the historical trend of the industry monthly average hog price is shown in the chart below:
Price: RMB/kg
Date
Note: The three-year industry rolling average hog price for a certain month refers to the average price for the period of an aggregate of 36 months prior to such month (inclusive) calculated according to the "average hog price for 22 provinces and cities nationwide" on wind. It takes about 3 years to complete the cycle from the introduction of great grandparent generation to the commercial production of finishing hogs.
Source: wind
Please note that all figures above are unaudited and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
COFCO Joycome Foods Limited
Jiang Guojin
Chairman and executive director
Beijing, PRC, April 8, 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jiang Guojin as the chairman of the Board and the executive director, Mr. Xu Jianong as the executive director, Ms. Yang Hong, Dr. Cui Guiyong and Mr. Zhou Qi as non-executive directors, and Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Li Michael Hankin and Dr. Ju Jiandong as independent non-executive directors.
2
Disclaimer
COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:35:06 UTC.