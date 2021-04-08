COFCO Joycome Foods : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATION BRIEFINGS FOR MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01610)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATION BRIEFINGS FOR MARCH 2021

This voluntary announcement is made by COFCO Joycome Foods Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that the key operating data (unaudited) for the month ended March 31, 2021 ("March 2021") and previously disclosed in this year of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are as follows:

Hog production volume Average price for Fresh pork sales Branded fresh (unit: ' 000 heads) pork revenue as % finishing hogs volume of total fresh pork Current Current year (unit: RMB/kg) (unit: ' 000 tons) revenue1 period volume cumulative volume January 2021 322 322 32.98 11.8 35.6% February 2021 202 524 27.33 7.7 37.0% March 2021 278 802 26.93 10.0 33.1%

1 "Branded fresh pork revenue as % of total fresh pork revenue" means the revenue of branded fresh pork business divided by the revenue of fresh pork business.

Note: The Group achieved a net profit before biological assets fair value adjustments of approximately RMB 849 million (unaudited) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

1