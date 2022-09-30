Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coffee Holding Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JVA   US1921761052

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

(JVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07 2022-09-30 pm EDT
2.515 USD   +3.71%
02:09pAlert : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Coffee Holding Co., Inc.
PR
09:19aCoffee Holding Co Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aCoffee Holding, Delta Corp Holdings to Merge in All-Stock Transaction
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

09/30/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Delta Corp Holdings Limited. Stockholders are expected to own approximately 4.79% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/jva/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-coffee-holding-co-inc-301638094.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
02:09pAlert : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Coffee Holding Co., Inc.
PR
09:19aCoffee Holding Co Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
09:17aCoffee Holding, Delta Corp Holdings to Merge in All-Stock Transaction
MT
08:31aDelta Corp Holdings Limited, a Fast Growing Asset-Light Logistics Company Enters into a..
GL
08:31aDelta Corp Holdings Limited, a Fast Growing Asset-Light Logistics Company Enters into a..
GL
09/14Coffee Holding Swings to Q3 Profit, Net Sales Jump Almost 25%; Shares Surge After Hours
MT
09/14COFFEE HOLDING CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
09/14Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
09/14Earnings Flash (JVA) COFFEE HOLDING CO. Posts Q3 Revenue $17M
MT
09/14Earnings Flash (JVA) COFFEE HOLDING CO. Posts Q3 Revenue $17M
MT
More news