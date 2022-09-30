Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coffee Holding Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JVA   US1921761052

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

(JVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
2.500 USD   +3.09%
05:37pCoffee Holding Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. - JVA
BU
04:02pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Ending Near Friday Session Lows
MT
03:45pSector Update: Consumer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COFFEE HOLDING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. - JVA

09/30/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NasdaqCM: JVA) (“the Company”) with Delta Corp Holdings Limited pursuant to which Coffee Holding shareholders will end up owning approximately 4.79% of the outstanding ordinary shares of the combined company on a diluted basis, subject to certain adjustments. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-jva/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
05:37pCoffee Holding Investor Alert By The : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Coffe..
BU
04:02pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Ending Near Friday Session Lows
MT
03:45pSector Update: Consumer
MT
09:19aCoffee Holding Co Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
09:17aCoffee Holding, Delta Corp Holdings to Merge in All-Stock Transaction
MT
08:31aDelta Corp Holdings Limited, a Fast Growing Asset-Light Logistics Company Enters into a..
GL
08:31aDelta Corp Holdings Limited, a Fast Growing Asset-Light Logistics Company Enters into a..
GL
09/14Coffee Holding Swings to Q3 Profit, Net Sales Jump Almost 25%; Shares Surge After Hours
MT
09/14COFFEE HOLDING CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
09/14Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 63,9 M - -
Net income 2021 1,26 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 13,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Gordon Vice President
David Gordon COO, Secretary, Director & EVP-Operations
Barry Knepper Independent Director
John Rotelli Independent Director
Gerard DeCapua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.-44.76%14
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.38%300 100
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.54%77 670
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-13.33%54 664
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.93%46 124
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.97%45 875