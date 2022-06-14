Coffee : Reports 14% Increase in Net Sales, But Records Small Net Loss Due to Losses at Steep N Brew Subsidiary - Form 8-K
06/14/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports 14% Increase in Net Sales, But Records Small Net Loss Due to Losses at Steep N Brew Subsidiary
STATEN ISLAND, New York - June 14, 2022. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the "Company") today announced its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022:
Net Sales. Net sales totaled $16,498,169 for the three months ended April 30, 2022, an increase of $2,029,611, or 14.0%, from $14,468,558 for the three months ended April 30, 2021. The increase in net sales was due to an increase of sales to the Company's legacy customers partially offset by a decrease in sales from the Company's Generations/Steep N Brew subsidiary.
Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended April 30, 2022 was $14,505,415, or 87.9% of net sales, as compared to $10,699,090, or 74% of net sales, for the three months April 30, 2021. The increase in cost of sales was due to the Company's increased sales to the Company's legacy customers, increased prices of green coffee and packaging materials and the Company's continued losses from the Company's Generations/Steep N Brew subsidiary, which included obsolete inventory write-off of approximately $718,000.
Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended April 30, 2022 amounted to $1,992,754 or 12.1% of net sales, as compared to $3,769,468 or 26.1% of net sales, for the three months ended April 30, 2021. The decrease in gross profits on a percentage basis was attributable to the factors listed above.
Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses increased by $50,899 to $3,366,223 for the three months ended April 30, 2022 from $3,315,324 for the three months ended April 30, 2021. Selling and administrative expenses increased by $53,399 and officers' salaries decreased by $2,500.
Net (Loss) Income. The Company had a net loss of $368,096 or $(0.06) per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended April 30, 2022 compared to net income of $357,044, or $0.06 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended April 30, 2021. The decrease in net income was due primarily to the continued losses from the Company's Generations/Steep N Brew subsidiary.
"Although we increased sales by approximately $2.0 million or 14.0% compared to last year and business remained strong in both the Coffee Holding legacy and Optco divisions, we recorded a loss of $0.06 per share for this fiscal period, primarily as a result of an operating loss at our Generations/Steep N Brew division. After several periods of losses at Generations/Steep N Brew, stemming from increasing costs, impacts of the COVID pandemic and poor performance, we are now looking to restructure the operational activities at Generations/Steep N Brew. Unfortunately, we incurred write offs relating to accounts receivables, inventory and packaging materials at this division, resulting in an operating loss of approximately $508,000 (net of tax) or $0.09 per share," said Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of Coffee Holding Company.
"Moving forward, I believe we have a clear direction on how to grow both our sales and profits as we had in the past by focusing on sales of unroasted green coffee beans to small and medium size roasters, sales of private label products to large wholesalers and retailers and a continued push on our own legacy brands. I believe this has been and will continue to be a winning formula in our efforts to grow both our sales and profits. We have increased our sales now for seven consecutive months compared to the prior year despite low meaningful sales from our Generations/Steep N Brew subsidiary, including a 14% increase this quarter and I anticipate that trend will continue in spite of the inflationary headwinds that many of our green coffee customers now face. We appreciate our shareholders' loyalty and patience and we look forward to a clearer path forward in the immediate future," concluded Mr. Gordon.
About Coffee Holding
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company's private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.
Forward looking statements
Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company's outlook on its revenue growth and operations. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, and which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of any pandemics including the one caused by Covid-19, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.
Company Contact
Coffee Holding Co., Inc.
Andrew Gordon
President & CEO
718-832-0800
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
- ASSETS -
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$
3,025,137
$
3,696,275
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $144,000 for 2022 and 2021
7,335,947
9,299,978
Inventories
15,972,528
15,961,866
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
430,938
542,224
Due from broker
261,250
725,000
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
375,417
75,952
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
27,401,217
30,301,295
Building machinery and equipment, net
3,277,216
2,662,628
Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $255,444 and $237,131 for 2022 and 2021, respectively
429,556
447,869
Trademarks and tradenames
408,000
408,000
Non-compete, net of accumulated amortization of $74,250 and $69,300 for 2022 and 2021, respectively
24,750
29,700
Goodwill
2,488,785
2,488,785
Equity method investments
366,444
402,245
Investment - other
2,500,000
2,500,000
Deferred income tax asset - net
114,961
77,394
Right of Use Asset
3,365,837
3,545,786
Deposits and other assets
508,522
449,225
TOTAL ASSETS
$
40,885,288
$
43,312,927
- LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY -
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,623,805
$
5,047,640
Line of credit - current portion
5,900,000
3,800,850
Lease liability - current portion
191,374
340,400
Note payable - current portion
4,200
4,200
Due to broker
132,125
708,321
Income taxes payable
6,214
416,449
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
8,857,718
10,317,860
Lease liabilities
3,295,876
3,299,784
Note payable - long term
10,461
13,092
Deferred compensation payable
302,412
311,872
TOTAL LIABILITIES
12,466,467
13,942,608
Commitments and Contingencies
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,633,930 shares issued as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021; 5,708,599 shares outstanding as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021
6,634
6,634
Additional paid-in capital
19,052,806
18,688,797
Retained earnings
13,984,989
14,471,222
Less: Treasury stock, 925,331 common shares, at cost as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021
(4,633,560
)
(4,633,560
)
Total Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Stockholders' Equity
28,410,869
28,533,093
Non-controlling interest
7,952
837,226
TOTAL EQUITY
28,418,821
29,370,319
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
40,885,288
$
43,312,927
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
April 30,
Three Months Ended
April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET SALES
$
33,203,029
$
32,602,395
$
16,498,169
$
14,468,558
COST OF SALES
26,938,669
24,353,356
14,505,415
10,699,090
GROSS PROFIT
6,264,360
8,249,039
1,992,754
3,769,468
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling and administrative
6,784,824
6,321,651
3,215,085
3,161,686
Officers' salaries
302,275
306,863
151,138
153,638
TOTAL
7,087,099
6,628,514
3,366,223
3,315,324
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(822,739
)
1,620,525
(1,373,469
)
454,144
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest income
4,094
929
2,556
519
Loss from equity method investment
(35,801
)
(3,915
)
(4,075
)
(1,317
)
Interest expense
(90,293
)
(43,507
)
(49,683
)
(16,839
)
TOTAL
(122,000
)
(46,493
)
(51,202
)
(17,637
)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY
(944,739
)
1,574,032
(1,424,671
)
436,507
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(248,275
)
510,329
(385,681
)
129,086
NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY
(696,464
)
1,063,703
(1,038,990
)
307,421
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest
609,231
(29,348
)
670,894
49,623
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
$
(87,233
)
$
1,034,355
$
(368,096
)
$
357,044
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(.02
)
$
.18
$
(.06
)
$
.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
5,708,599
5,708,599
5,708,599
5,708,599
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income
$
(696,464
)
$
1,063,703
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
280,594
337,353
Stock-based compensation
364,009
379,537
Unrealized gain on commodities
(112,446
)
(559,408
)
Loss on equity method investments
35,801
3,915
Write-off of accounts receivable
415,096
-
Write-down of obsolete inventory
718,353
-
Amortization of right of use asset
179,949
226,155
Deferred income taxes
(37,567
)
154,550
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,548,935
709,476
Inventories
(949,058
)
1,935,996
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
111,286
(173,177
)
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
(299,465
)
91,684
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,423,835
)
970,875
Deposits and other assets
(68,757
)
(100,000
)
Change in lease liability
(152,934
)
(248,980
)
Income taxes payable
(410,235
)
255,611
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(1,496,738
)
5,047,290
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of machinery and equipment
(871,919
)
(597,444
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(871,919
)
(597,444
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Advances under bank line of credit
2,500,000
15,563
Principal payments on note payable
(2,631
)
(2,507
)
Payment of dividend
(399,000
)
-
Principal payments under bank line of credit
(400,850
)
(3,809,885
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,697,519
(3,796,829
)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH
(671,138
)
653,017
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
3,696,275
2,875,120
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
3,025,137
$
3,528,137
2022
2021
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW DATA:
Interest paid
$
84,967
$
54,943
Income taxes paid
$
498,992
$
8,485
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of inventory by non-controlling interest
$
220,043
Initial recognition of operating lease right of use asset
-
$
65,999
Initial recognition of operating lease liabilities
-
$
65,999
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
To supplement Coffee Holding's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Coffee Holding uses a non-GAAP measure, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes (benefits), Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). This non-GAAP measure is provided to enhance overall understanding of Coffee Holding's current financial performance. Reconciliation of the nearest GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA follows:
Coffee Holding Co. Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 21:32:13 UTC.