COFINA, SGPS, S.A. Public Company Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 - Porto Fiscal Number 502 293 225 Share Capital: 25,641,459 Euro Financial Information - 1st Half of 2023 (unaudited) This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in European Union (IFRS-EU), some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.

1st Half of 2023 The financial information was prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU). (thousand Euro) Var (%) 1H2023 1H2022 1H23/1H22 Operational revenues 36,927 37,582 -1.7% Circulation 13,416 14,692 -8.7% Advertising 14,804 13,556 9.2% Other operational revenues 8,707 9,334 -6.7% Revenues by segment 36,927 37,582 -1.7% Press 25,891 27,870 -7.1% TV 11,036 9,712 13.6% Operational costs (30,995) (30,970) 0.1% EBITDA 5,932 6,612 -10.3% EBITDA margin 16.1% 17.6% -1.5 p.p. Press EBITDA 3,318 3,913 -15.2% Press EBITDA margin 12.8% 14.0% -1.2 p.p. TV EBITDA 2,614 2,699 -3.1% TV EBITDA margin 23.7% 27.8% -4.1 p.p. Amortizations and depreciations (1,589) (1,800) -11.7% EBIT 4,343 4,812 -9.7% EBIT margin 11.8% 12.8% -1.0 p.p. Financial results (944) (540) 74.8% Profit before income tax 3,399 4,272 -20.4% Income tax (1,163) (1,011) 15.0% Consolidated net profit for the period 2,236 3,261 -31.4% In the first half of 2023, Cofina's operational revenues reached 36.9 million Euros, which corresponds to a decrease of 1.7% in relation to the same period of the previous year. Circulation revenues registered 13.4 million Euros, which corresponds to a decrease of 8.7%. Revenues associated with advertising reached 14.8 million Euros which represents a growth of 9.2%. Other operational revenues reached 8.7 million Euros (-6.7%). Operational costs registered a slight increase of 0.1%, reaching 31.0 million Euros. In this period, EBITDA reached 5.9 million Euros, representing a 10.3% decrease versus the first half of 2022. EBIT decreased 9.7%, reaching 4.3 million Euros versus 4.8 million Euros in the same period of 2022. The financial results for the first half were negative by 0.9 million Euros, which compares with negative financial results for the same period of the previous year of 0.5 million Euros. The variation in the financial results is explained essentially by the variation in interest rates, which have been increasing recently. Consolidated net profit reached 2.2 million Euros in the first half of 2023, representing a decrease of 31.4% compared to the first half of 2022, where a net income of 3.3 million Euros had been registered. On June 30, 2023, Cofina's nominal net debt was 27.5 million Euros (the contribution of Cofina Media, a subsidiary of the Cofina Group, amounting to 31.2 million Euros), which corresponds to a reduction of 4.1 million Euros relative to the nominal net debt recorded on June 30, 2022. On December 31, 2022, the nominal net debt was 25.6 million Euros. - 2 -

TV Segment Cofina's TV segment consists of CMTV channel, the only generalist channel operating exclusively in the cable network. (thousand Euro) Var (%) 1H2023 1H2022 1H23/1H22 TV Operational revenues 11,036 9,712 13.6% Advertising 6,753 5,610 20.4% Transmission fees and others 4,283 4,102 4.4% TV Operational costs (8,422) (7,013) 20.1% TV EBITDA 2,614 2,699 -3.1% TV EBITDA margin 23.7% 27.8% -4.1 p.p. Operational revenues from the TV segment reached approximately 11.0 million Euro, which represents a 13.6% increase over the same period of the previous year. Highlight to CMTV's advertising revenues that maintained the growing trend in the period increasing 20.4%, reaching 6.8 million Euros. The revenues from Transmission fees and others reached 4.3 million Euros (+4.4%). Operational costs increased by 20.1% due not only to generalized cost inflation, but also to the increase in commercial costs through higher advertising revenues. Thus, the TV EBITDA in the first half of 2023 was of 2.6 million Euros, which represents a decrease of 3.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. During the first half of 2023, the CMTV channel maintained its weight as the 4th largest generalist channel, with a share of 5.1%, only surpassed by three generalist channels present on Free to Air. In terms of cable, CMTV is an outstanding leader, with a share of 9%. - 3 -

Press Segment Cofina's press segment includes daily newspapers Correio da Manhã, Record and Negócios, the magazines Sábado and TV Guia and the respective websites, as well as the area BOOST (Events, Activation and Publishing). (thousand Euro) Var (%) 1H2023 1H2022 1H23/1H22 Press Operational revenues 25,891 27,870 -7.1% Circulation 13,416 14,692 -8.7% Advertising 8,051 7,946 1.3% Alternative marketing products and others 4,424 5,232 -15.4% Press Operational costs (22,573) (23,957) -5.8% Press EBITDA 3,318 3,913 -15.2% Press EBITDA margin 12.8% 14.0% -1.2 p.p. During the first half of 2023, operational revenues reached around 25.9 million Euros, which represents a decrease of 7.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. Operational costs were 22.6 million Euros, registering a 5.8% decrease despite the high price of paper and commercial costs through increased advertising revenue. The Press EBITDA amounted to 3.3 million Euros, a reduction of 15.2% in relation to the same period of the previous year. - 4 -