COFINA SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2022 - non-ESEF version

31 December 2021

European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) and PDF version

This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2021 of Cofina, SGPS, S.A.. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website and was submitted on April 7, 2022. This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.

COFINA, SGPS, S.A.

Rua Manuel Pinto Azevedo, 818

4100 - 320 Porto PORTUGAL

Tel: + 351 22 834 65 00

www.cofina.pt

TABLE OF CONTENTS

(CHAPTERS INCLUDED IN THE DOCUMENT)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT, which includes the REMUNERATION REPORT SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES STATUTORY AND AUDITOR'S REPORT

REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD

MANAGEMENT REPORT

31 December 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................................... 5

MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK .............................................................................................................. 6

STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION ................................................................................................................ 7

GROUP'S ACTIVITY .................................................................................................................................... 9

FINANCIAL REVIEW .................................................................................................................................... 9

RISK MANAGEMENT .................................................................................................................................. 13

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .............................................................................................................................. 14

OUTLOOK ................................................................................................................................................... 15

ANALYSIS OF SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ....................................................................................................... 16

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF INDIVIDUAL NET PROFIT ... 16

LEGAL MATTERS ....................................................................................................................................... 17

CLOSING REMARKS ................................................................................................................................... 21

STATEMENT UNDER THE TERMS OF ARTICLE 29G(1)(C) OF THE PORTUGUESE SECURITIES CODE ....... 23

DECLARATION OF RESPONSIBILITY ......................................................................................................... 23

ANNEX I ...................................................................................................................................................... 24