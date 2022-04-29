Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Cofina, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFN   PTCFN0AE0003

COFINA, SGPS, S.A.

(CFN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/29 07:29:30 am EDT
0.2310 EUR   +1.32%
02:38pCOFINA SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2022 - non-ESEF version
PU
04/08COFINA SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts for consideration at the AGM to be held on April 29, 2022 - non-ESEF version
PU
04/07COFINA SGPS S A : annouces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts for consideration at the AGM to be held on April 29, 2022 - non-ESEF version
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COFINA SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2022 - non-ESEF version

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT

31 December 2021

European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) and PDF version

This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2021 of Cofina, SGPS, S.A.. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website and was submitted on April 7, 2022. This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.

COFINA, SGPS, S.A.

Rua Manuel Pinto Azevedo, 818

4100 - 320 Porto PORTUGAL

Tel: + 351 22 834 65 00

www.cofina.pt

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

(CHAPTERS INCLUDED IN THE DOCUMENT)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT, which includes the REMUNERATION REPORT SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES STATUTORY AND AUDITOR'S REPORT

REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD

MANAGEMENT REPORT

31 December 2021

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Management Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................................... 5

MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK .............................................................................................................. 6

STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION ................................................................................................................ 7

GROUP'S ACTIVITY .................................................................................................................................... 9

FINANCIAL REVIEW .................................................................................................................................... 9

RISK MANAGEMENT .................................................................................................................................. 13

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .............................................................................................................................. 14

OUTLOOK ................................................................................................................................................... 15

ANALYSIS OF SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ....................................................................................................... 16

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF INDIVIDUAL NET PROFIT ... 16

LEGAL MATTERS ....................................................................................................................................... 17

CLOSING REMARKS ................................................................................................................................... 21

STATEMENT UNDER THE TERMS OF ARTICLE 29G(1)(C) OF THE PORTUGUESE SECURITIES CODE ....... 23

DECLARATION OF RESPONSIBILITY ......................................................................................................... 23

ANNEX I ...................................................................................................................................................... 24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cofina SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
02:38pCOFINA SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the Shareholders A..
PU
04/08COFINA SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts for consideration at the AGM t..
PU
04/07COFINA SGPS S A : annouces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts for consideration at the AGM to..
PU
04/07COFINA SGPS S A : announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to..
PU
04/07COFINA SGPS S A : announces notice convening the Shareholders Annual General Meeting on Ap..
PU
03/17COFINA SGPS S A : announces results for the 2021 financial year
PU
03/17Cofina, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021COFINA SGPS S A : informs about Report and Accounts for the First Half of 2021
PU
2021COFINA SGPS S A : announces changes in the Board of Directors
PU
2021COFINA SGPS S A : announces 1H2021 results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 75,0 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
Net income 2022 5,00 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
Net Debt 2022 40,0 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,4 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 679
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cofina, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 €
Average target price 0,26 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Nuno Fernandes de Sá Pessanha Da Costa Chairman-Supervisory Board
António Luís Isidro de Pinho Member-Supervisory Board
Ana Paula dos Santos Silva e Pinho Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFINA, SGPS, S.A.-2.56%25
NEWS CORPORATION-8.47%11 981
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-19.30%6 655
REACH PLC-42.83%627
REWORLD MEDIA-12.99%380
D. B. CORP LIMITED-1.61%218