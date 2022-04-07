COFINA SGPS S A : announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29, 2022

SHAREHOLDERS' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF COFINA - SGPS, S.A.

TO BE HELD IN ITS HEAD OFFICE ON 29TH OF APRIL 2022

AT 10:30 HOURS

PROPOSAL

OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONCERNING

POINT TWO ON THE AGENDA

(Translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese)

Under the terms of the Law and of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors of Cofina - SGPS, S.A. proposes to the General Meeting that the net profit for the year in the amount of 1,652,669 Euro be fully transferred to free reserves.

Oporto, 7th of April 2022

The Board of Directors

PROMENDO INVESTIMENTOS, S.A.

SHAREHOLDERS' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF COFINA - SGPS, S.A.

TO BE HELD IN ITS HEAD OFFICE ON 29th OF APRIL 2022,

AT 10:30 HOURS

PROPOSAL

OF THE SHAREHOLDER

PROMENDO INVESTIMENTOS, S.A.

CONCERNING

POINT THREE ON THE AGENDA

(Translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese)

PROMENDO INVESTIMENTOS, S.A., in its capacity of shareholder holding 20,488,760 shares representing 19.98% of the share capital and voting rights of COFINA - SGPS, S.A., proposes to the shareholders that they express their confidence in the management and supervision of the company business in 2021, approving a vote of praise for and confidence in the way that the company business was managed and supervised during the 2021 financial year.

Lisbon, 7th of April 2022

-----------------------------------------

The Board of Directors

Tax number 508 805 627 Share Capital: 1,001,500.00 €

Head Office: Edifício Ramazzotti, Avenida do Forte, N.º 6,

Piso 0, Porta 1.12, Salas F e G, 2790-072 Carnaxide

SHAREHOLDERS' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF COFINA - SGPS, S.A.

TO BE HELD IN ITS HEAD OFFICE ON 29TH OF APRIL 2022,

AT 10:30 HOURS

PROPOSAL

OF THE

SUPERVISORY BOARD

CONCERNING

POINT FOUR ON THE AGENDA

(translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese)

Under the terms of and for the purposes of Article 420, no. 2, b) of the Portuguese Companies Act, we propose that should be appointed as the Statutory Auditor of COFINA - SGPS, S.A for the term corresponding to the year 2022:

Deloitte & Associados, SROC, S.A., with headquarter at Avenida Eng. Duarte Pacheco, 7, 1070-100 Lisbon, with the company identification no. 501 776 311, member of the Statutory Auditors Association under no. 43, represented by Tiago Nuno Proença Esgalhado, married, with professional address at Avenida Eng. Duarte Pacheco, 7, 1070-100 Lisbon, holder of tax identification number 201 295 369, member of the Statutory Auditors Association under no. 1150.

When preparing the present proposal, the advantages and disadvantages of keeping the same audit firm for the new mandate were taken into account.

In our opinion, the quality of Deloitte's work and the experience it has accumulated in the sector in which Cofina, S.G.P.S., S.A. is active outweigh the possible downsides of maintaining the same company for the said term.

The information required by sub-paragraph d) of paragraph 1 of article 289 of Portuguese Companies Act is hereto attached.

Oporto, 15th of March 2022

For the Supervisory Board,

António Luís Isidro de Pinho- President

Pedro Nuno Fernandes de Sá Pessanha da Costa - Member

Ana Paula dos Santos Silva e Pinho - Member

SHAREHOLDERS' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF COFINA - SGPS, S.A.

TO BE HELD IN ITS HEAD OFFICE ON 29TH OF APRIL 2022,

AT 10:30 HOURS

PROPOSAL

OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONCERNING

POINT FIVE ON THE AGENDA

(Translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese)

It is proposed that the Shareholders' General Meeting authorises the Board of Directors to acquire and sell treasury shares of the Company on the regulated market within the legal limits and within the following terms and conditions:

One - Acquisition of treasury shares: a) the maximum number of treasury shares acquired may not exceed ten percent of the share capital; b) the period for which this authorization will last shall not exceed eighteen months from the date of the decision; c) treasury shares will always be acquired on the regulated market; d) the minimum and maximum acquisition prices will be eighty five percent and one hundred and ten percent, respectively, of the shares price at closing on the session immediately before the day on which the transaction is made.

Two - Disposal of treasury shares: a) the minimum number of treasury shares to be sold is one hundred shares; b) the period for which this authorization will last shall not exceed eighteen months from the date of the decision; c) treasury shares will always be sold on the regulated market; d) the minimum sale price will be eighty five percent of the shares price at closing on the session immediately before the day on which the transaction is made.



The Board of Directors is authorised to decide on the timing of operations, taking into account market conditions, the interest of the company and its shareholders.

Oporto, 7th of April 2022

The Board of Directors

SHAREHOLDERS' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF COFINA - SGPS, S.A.

TO BE HELD IN ITS HEAD OFFICE ON 29TH OF APRIL 2022,

AT 10:30 HOURS

PROPOSAL

OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONCERNING

POINT SIX ON THE AGENDA

(Translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese)

It is proposed that the Shareholders' General Meeting authorises the Board of Directors to acquire and sell own bonds of the Company within the legal limits and within the following terms and conditions:

a) the maximum number of bonds to be acquired corresponds to the total amount of each issue, without prejudice to the limits resulting from the law, deducting the disposals made;

b) the minimum number of bonds to be sold corresponds to the minimum amount that, at the time of the disposal, is legally fixed for the Company's bonds or the amount less than sufficient to meet obligations assumed by the Company or by its dependent company, resulting from law, contract or issue of other securities;

c) the period during which this authorisation will be valid cannot exceed eighteen months subsequent to the date of the resolution;

d) own bonds will always be acquired on a regulated market;

e) the minimum and maximum acquisition prices will be between 90% and 110%, respectively, of the bonds nominal value;

f) the minimum and maximum sale prices will be between 90% and 110%, respectively, of the bonds nominal value.

The Board of Directors is hereby authorised to decide on the timing of the operations bearing in mind market conditions, the interests of both the Company and the shareholders.

Oporto, 7th of April 2022

The Board of Directors