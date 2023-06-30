COFINA - SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Proposta recebida

30 Jun 2023 23:26 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

COFINA - SGPS S.A.

cofina20230630pt.pdf

Source

COFINA SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Cofina-SGPS

ISIN

PTCFN0AE0003

Symbol

CFN

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cofina SGPS SA published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 21:34:22 UTC.