COFINA - SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Proposta recebida
30 Jun 2023 23:26 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
COFINA - SGPS S.A.
cofina20230630pt.pdf
Source
COFINA SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
Cofina-SGPS
ISIN
PTCFN0AE0003
Symbol
CFN
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cofina SGPS SA published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 21:34:22 UTC.