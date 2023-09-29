COFINA - SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Relatório e Contas do 1.º Semestre de 2023

29 Sep 2023 20:01 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

COFINA - SGPS S.A.

Description

Source

COFINA SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Cofina-SGPS

ISIN

PTCFN0AE0003

Symbol

CFN

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cofina SGPS SA published this content on 29 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2023 18:48:02 UTC.