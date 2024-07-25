Cofina, SGPS, S.A. specializes in the publishing of newspapers and magazines in the areas of economics (Jornal de Negócios), sports (Record), general culture (Correio da Manhà, Sábado), IT (PC Guia, Semana Informatica) and other (Maxima, Vogue, Automotor, TV Guia, Rotas & Destinos, etc.). The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - publishing of newspapers and magazines ; - operation of TV channels : owned the channel cmTV.