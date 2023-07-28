Cofina, SGPS, S.A. specializes in the publishing of newspapers and magazines in the areas of economics (Jornal de Negócios), sports (Record), general culture (Correio da Manhà, Sábado), IT (PC Guia, Semana Informatica) and other (Maxima, Vogue, Automotor, TV Guia, Rotas & Destinos, etc.). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - publishing of newspapers and magazines (73.3%); - operation of TV channels (26.7%): owned the channel cmTV. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of newspapers and magazines (38.9%), sales of advertising spaces (37%) and other (24.1%).

Sector Consumer Publishing