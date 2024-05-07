Cofina, SGPS, S.A. announces notice convening the Shareholders Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024

07 May 2024 19:36 CEST

Issuer

COFINA - SGPS S.A.

cofinanotice-meeting2024.pdf

Source

COFINA SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Cofina-SGPS

ISIN

PTCFN0AE0003

Symbol

CFN

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

