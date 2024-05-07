Market Closed -
Cofina SGPS S A : informa sobre Relatório e Contas de 2023 para apreciação na AGA de 29 de maio de 2024 - versão não conforme com ESEF
May 07, 2024 at 01:44 pm EDT
Cofina, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Relatório e Contas de 2023 para apreciação na AGA de 29 de maio de 2024 - versão não conforme com ESEF
Issuer
COFINA - SGPS S.A.
07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
07 May 2024 17:43:02 UTC.
Cofina, SGPS, S.A. specializes in the publishing of newspapers and magazines in the areas of economics (Jornal de Negócios), sports (Record), general culture (Correio da Manhà, Sábado), IT (PC Guia, Semana Informatica) and other (Maxima, Vogue, Automotor, TV Guia, Rotas & Destinos, etc.). Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- publishing of newspapers and magazines (73.3%);
- operation of TV channels (26.7%): owned the channel cmTV.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of newspapers and magazines (38.9%), sales of advertising spaces (37%) and other (24.1%).
More about the company
