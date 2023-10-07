COFINA - SGPS, S.A.

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Oporto

Share Capital: Euro 25,641,459

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto

Sole registration and tax number 502 293 225

Proposta do ponto 1. (Aprovação de Contas)

GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF COFINA, SGPS, S.A.

TO BE HELD AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE, ON 26 OCTOBER 2023, AT 11:00 A.M.

PROPOSAL FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING

ITEM ONE OF THE AGENDA

(APPROVAL OF THE SALE OF ALL THE SHARES REPRESENTING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, COFINA MEDIA, S.A., UNDER ITEM THREE OR ITEM FOUR OR ITEM FIVE OF THE AGENDA)

The Board of Directors of COFINA, SGPS, S.A. (the "Company") hereby presents the following to the Shareholders of the Company: