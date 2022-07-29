Cofinimmo : 2022 Half-year financial report

Brussels, embargo until 29.07.2022, 7:30 a.m. CET
|
1. Interim management report .....................................................................................................................
|
5
|
1.1.
|
Summary of activity since 01.01.2022 .............................................................................................
|
5
|
1.2.
|
Consolidated key figures..................................................................................................................
|
7
|
1.2.1.
|
|
Global figures...............................................................................................................................
|
7
|
1.2.2. Data per share - group share ......................................................................................................
|
8
|
1.2.3. Performance indicators based on the EPRA standard.................................................................
|
9
|
1.3.
|
Evolution of the consolidated portfolio ...........................................................................................
|
9
|
1.4.
|
Major events occurring in the first half-year of 2022 ....................................................................
|
11
|
1.4.1. Healthcare real estate in Belgium .............................................................................................
|
11
|
1.4.2. Healthcare real estate in France................................................................................................
|
13
|
1.4.3. Healthcare real estate in the Netherlands ................................................................................
|
14
|
1.4.4. Healthcare real estate in Germany............................................................................................
|
15
|
1.4.5. Healthcare real estate in Spain..................................................................................................
|
18
|
1.4.6. Healthcare real estate in Finland...............................................................................................
|
23
|
1.4.7. Healthcare real estate in Ireland ...............................................................................................
|
25
|
1.4.8. Healthcare real estate in Italy....................................................................................................
|
25
|
1.4.9. Healthcare real estate in the United Kingdom ..........................................................................
|
25
|
1.4.10.
|
Property of distribution networks.........................................................................................
|
25
|
1.4.11.
|
Offices ...................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
1.5.
|
Events after 30.06.2022 .................................................................................................................
|
29
|
1.5.1. Healthcare real estate in the Netherlands ................................................................................
|
29
|
1.5.2. Healthcare real estate Spain......................................................................................................
|
29
|
1.5.3. Healthcare real estate in Italy....................................................................................................
|
31
|
1.6.
|
Operating results ...........................................................................................................................
|
32
|
1.6.1. Occupancy rate (calculated based on rental income) ...............................................................
|
32
|
1.6.2.
|
|
Main tenants..............................................................................................................................
|
32
|
1.6.3. Average residual lease length....................................................................................................
|
33
|
1.6.4.
|
|
Portfolio maturity ......................................................................................................................
|
33
|
1.6.5. Changes in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis ..........................................................
|
34
|
1.7.
|
Management of financial resources ..............................................................................................
|
34
|
1.7.1. Capital increases since 01.01.2022............................................................................................
|
34
|
1.7.2. Other financing operations since 01.01.2022............................................................................
|
35
|
1.7.3.
|
|
Debt structure ...........................................................................................................................
|
36
|
1.7.4.
|
|
Non-current financial debts.......................................................................................................
|
36
|
1.7.5.
|
|
Current financial debts ..............................................................................................................
|
37
|
1.7.6.
|
|
Availabilities...............................................................................................................................
|
37
|
1.7.7.
|
|
Consolidated debt-to-assets ratio .............................................................................................
|
37
|
1.7.8. Weighted average residual maturity of financial debts ............................................................
|
37
|
1.7.9. Average cost of debt and hedging of the interest rate .............................................................
|
38
|
1.7.10.
|
Financial rating ......................................................................................................................
|
39
|
1.7.11.
|
Disposal of treasury shares ...................................................................................................
|
39
|
1.8.
|
Consolidated portfolio as at 30.06.2022........................................................................................
|
40
|
1.9.
|
Outlook for 2022............................................................................................................................
|
42
|
1.9.1.
|
|
2022 investments ......................................................................................................................
|
42
|
1.9.2. Net results from core activities and dividend per share............................................................
|
45
|
1.10. Information on shares and bonds..................................................................................................
|
45
|
1.10.1.
|
Share performance................................................................................................................
|
45
|
1.10.2.
|
Dividend for the 2022 fiscal year ..........................................................................................
|
47
|
1.10.3.
|
Shareholding .........................................................................................................................
|
47
|
1.11. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)................................................................................
|
47
|
1.11.1.
|
Initiatives adopted in response to climate change ...............................................................
|
47
|
1.11.2.
|
References, notations and certifications...............................................................................
|
47
|
|
|
|
3