Cofinimmo : Calculation details of the Alternative Performance Measures at 30.06.2022
07/29/2022 | 01:44am EDT
APM (Alternative Performance Measures) calculation details used by Cofinimmo as at 30.06.2022
Rental income, net of rental-related expenses
Definition: Rents, less rent-free periods, concessions granted to tenants and rental-related expenses, plus compensation for early termination of the lease.
Purpose: To measure rental income, net of rent-free periods, concessions, termination indemnities and other rental-related expenses.
(x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Rents (gross rental revenues)
158,759
144,938
Cost of rent-free periods
-3,215
-3,070
Concessions granted to tenants
-403
-378
Early lease termination indemnities
-145
284
Rental income (Royal Decree of 13.07.2014 form)
154,996
141,774
Rental-related expenses
0
-1
Rental income, net of rental-related expenses (analytical form)
154,996
141,773
Rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties not recovered
Definition: Difference between rental-related expenses and taxes borne by the owner, and the recuperation of rental-related expenses and taxes borne by the tenant on rented properties.
Purpose: To measure the rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties which are not charged to tenants.
Taxes on refurbishment not recovered
Definition: Taxes borne by the owner on buildings under renovation and therefore not chargeable to tenants.
Purpose: To measure the taxes relating to properties under renovation.
Analytical form (x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties not
-3,075
-1,973
recovered
Taxes on refurbishment not recovered
-626
-603
Total
-3,700
-2,576
Royal Decree of 13.07.2014 form (x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Recovery income of charges and taxes normally payable by the
31,850
31,780
tenant on let properties
Charges and taxes normally payable by the tenant on let properties
-35,550
-34,356
Total
-3,700
-2,576
1
Redecoration costs, net of tenant compensation for damages
Definition: Redecoration costs borne by the owner at the end of the lease, net of compensation for damage received.
Purpose: To measure the costs of redecorating the rental spaces following the departure of tenants, net of compensation for damage received from these tenants.
(x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Recovery of property charges
384
267
Costs payable by the tenant and borne by the owner for rental
-485
-525
damage and redecoration at end of lease
Redecoration costs, net of tenant compensation for damages
-101
-258
(analytical form)
Net result from core activities - group share
Definition: Net result - group share excluding result on financial instruments - group share and result on portfolio - group share.
Purpose: To measure the result of the strategic operational activities, excluding (i) the change in the fair value of financial instruments, (ii) the cost of restructuring financial instruments, and (iii) realised and unrealised gains and losses on the portfolio, or to measure the result directly impacted by the company's property and financial management, excluding the impact related to the volatility of property and financial markets.
Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release.
Restructuring costs of financial instruments
Definition: Impact of the recycling under the income statement of hedging instruments for which the relationship with the hedged risk was terminated, as well as the result relating to the sale of hedging instruments.
Purpose: To measure the impact on the result for the period of the restructuring of financial instruments.
(x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Impact of the recycling under the income statement of hedging
0
0
instruments for which the relationship with the hedged risk was
terminated
Others
0
0
Restructuring costs of financial instruments
0
0
2
Result on financial instruments - group share
Definition: Change in the fair value of financial instruments, plus the restructuring costs of financial instruments and the share in the result on financial instruments of associates and joint ventures, and less minority interests related to the items listed above.
Purpose: To measure unrealised gains and losses related to financial instruments, as well as the costs related to their restructuring.
Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release.
Result on the portfolio - group share
Definition: Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties and other non-financial assets, plus/less the change in the fair value of investment properties, plus the share in the result on the portfolio of associates and joint ventures, and other items related to the portfolio and less minority interests related to the items listed above.
Purpose: To measure realised and unrealised gains and losses related to the portfolio, based on the last valuation by independent real estate valuers.
Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release.
Result per share
Definition: Results (net results from core activities - group share, result on financial instruments - group share, result on portfolio - group share) divided by the average number of outstanding shares.
Purpose: To measure the results per share and enable a comparison with the dividend paid per share.
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Net result from core activities - group share (x 1,000 EUR)
108,753
103,006
Average number of outstanding shares
31,738,001
28,463,517
Net result from core activities - group share - per share
3.43
3.62
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Result on financial instruments - group share (x 1,000 EUR)
137,933
17,658
Average number of outstanding shares
31,738,001
28,463,517
Result on financial instruments - group share - per share
4.35
0.62
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Result on portfolio - group share (x 1,000 EUR)
77,894
-25,206
Average number of outstanding shares
31,738,001
28,463,517
Result on portfolio - group share - per share
2.45
-0.89
3
Revalued net assets per share in fair value
Definition: Book value of the share after deduction of transaction costs (primarily transfer taxes) from the value of investment properties. Amount of shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company, divided by the number of outstanding shares.
Purpose: To measure the value of the share based on the fair value of investment properties and enable a comparison with its share price.
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
3,427,081
3,233,274
company (x 1,000 EUR)
Number of outstanding shares
32,219,874
31,658,358
Revalued net assets per share at fair value (in EUR/share)
106.37
102.13
Revalued net assets per share in investment value
Definition: Book value of the share before deduction of transaction costs (primarily transfer taxes) from the value of investment properties. Amount of shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company, to which are added the transfer taxes booked under shareholders' equity on the closing date and those booked under the income statement during the period, divided by the number of outstanding shares.
Purpose: To measure the value of the share based on the investment value of investment properties and enable a comparison with its share price.
(x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
3,427,081
3,233,274
company
To exclude:
Transfer taxes booked under shareholders' equity
-202,552
-155,802
Transfer taxes booked under the income statement
-14,940
-48,071
Total
3,644,573
3,437,147
Number of outstanding shares
32,219,874
31,658,358
Revalued net assets per share at investment value (in EUR/share)
113.12
108.57
4
Change in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis
Definition: Change from one year to the next, expressed as a percentage, of the gross rental revenues, excluding variations related to changes in scope (major renovations, acquisitions and disposals) occurring during the period.
Purpose: To identify changes in gross rental revenues which do not result from major renovations, acquisitions or disposals.
(x 1,000 EUR)
Gross rental revenues at 30,06,2021
144,938
To include:
Variations not related to changes in scope
4,427
Gross rental revenues at 30,06,2022
149,365
Change in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis
3.1%
Operating costs/average value of the portfolio under management
Definition: Direct and indirect operating costs (direct property costs, property management costs and corporate management costs, corrected in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters as per the effect of the application of IFRIC 21, which stipulates that taxes for which the triggering event has already occurred are recognised as at January 1st for the entire year), divided by the average value of the portfolio under management over the period, taking into account the scope inflows and outflows.
Purpose: To measure the level of operating costs compared to the average value of the property portfolio under management.
(x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Direct property costs
5,539
4,942
Of which:
- Direct property costs according to income statement
6,467
6,018
- IFRIC 21 effect
-928
-1,077
Corporate management costs
22,619
19,794
Of which:
- Corporate management costs according to income statement
23,592
20,675
- IFRIC 21 effect
-973
-881
Direct and indirect operating costs
28,158
24,735
Annualised direct and indirect operating costs
56,315
49,471
Average value of the portfolio under management over the period
5,962,093
5,271,051
Operating costs/average value of the portfolio under
0.94%
0.94%
management
5
