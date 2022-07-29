Cofinimmo : Calculation details of the Alternative Performance Measures at 30.06.2022

APM (Alternative Performance Measures) calculation details used by Cofinimmo as at 30.06.2022 Rental income, net of rental-related expenses Definition: Rents, less rent-free periods, concessions granted to tenants and rental-related expenses, plus compensation for early termination of the lease. Purpose: To measure rental income, net of rent-free periods, concessions, termination indemnities and other rental-related expenses. (x 1,000 EUR) 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Rents (gross rental revenues) 158,759 144,938 Cost of rent-free periods -3,215 -3,070 Concessions granted to tenants -403 -378 Early lease termination indemnities -145 284 Rental income (Royal Decree of 13.07.2014 form) 154,996 141,774 Rental-related expenses 0 -1 Rental income, net of rental-related expenses (analytical form) 154,996 141,773 Rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties not recovered Definition: Difference between rental-related expenses and taxes borne by the owner, and the recuperation of rental-related expenses and taxes borne by the tenant on rented properties. Purpose: To measure the rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties which are not charged to tenants. Taxes on refurbishment not recovered Definition: Taxes borne by the owner on buildings under renovation and therefore not chargeable to tenants. Purpose: To measure the taxes relating to properties under renovation. Analytical form (x 1,000 EUR) 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties not -3,075 -1,973 recovered Taxes on refurbishment not recovered -626 -603 Total -3,700 -2,576 Royal Decree of 13.07.2014 form (x 1,000 EUR) 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Recovery income of charges and taxes normally payable by the 31,850 31,780 tenant on let properties Charges and taxes normally payable by the tenant on let properties -35,550 -34,356 Total -3,700 -2,576 1

Redecoration costs, net of tenant compensation for damages Definition: Redecoration costs borne by the owner at the end of the lease, net of compensation for damage received. Purpose: To measure the costs of redecorating the rental spaces following the departure of tenants, net of compensation for damage received from these tenants. (x 1,000 EUR) 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Recovery of property charges 384 267 Costs payable by the tenant and borne by the owner for rental -485 -525 damage and redecoration at end of lease Redecoration costs, net of tenant compensation for damages -101 -258 (analytical form) Net result from core activities - group share Definition: Net result - group share excluding result on financial instruments - group share and result on portfolio - group share. Purpose: To measure the result of the strategic operational activities, excluding (i) the change in the fair value of financial instruments, (ii) the cost of restructuring financial instruments, and (iii) realised and unrealised gains and losses on the portfolio, or to measure the result directly impacted by the company's property and financial management, excluding the impact related to the volatility of property and financial markets. Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release. Restructuring costs of financial instruments Definition: Impact of the recycling under the income statement of hedging instruments for which the relationship with the hedged risk was terminated, as well as the result relating to the sale of hedging instruments. Purpose: To measure the impact on the result for the period of the restructuring of financial instruments. (x 1,000 EUR) 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Impact of the recycling under the income statement of hedging 0 0 instruments for which the relationship with the hedged risk was terminated Others 0 0 Restructuring costs of financial instruments 0 0 2

Result on financial instruments - group share Definition: Change in the fair value of financial instruments, plus the restructuring costs of financial instruments and the share in the result on financial instruments of associates and joint ventures, and less minority interests related to the items listed above. Purpose: To measure unrealised gains and losses related to financial instruments, as well as the costs related to their restructuring. Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release. Result on the portfolio - group share Definition: Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties and other non-financial assets, plus/less the change in the fair value of investment properties, plus the share in the result on the portfolio of associates and joint ventures, and other items related to the portfolio and less minority interests related to the items listed above. Purpose: To measure realised and unrealised gains and losses related to the portfolio, based on the last valuation by independent real estate valuers. Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release. Result per share Definition: Results (net results from core activities - group share, result on financial instruments - group share, result on portfolio - group share) divided by the average number of outstanding shares. Purpose: To measure the results per share and enable a comparison with the dividend paid per share. 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Net result from core activities - group share (x 1,000 EUR) 108,753 103,006 Average number of outstanding shares 31,738,001 28,463,517 Net result from core activities - group share - per share 3.43 3.62 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Result on financial instruments - group share (x 1,000 EUR) 137,933 17,658 Average number of outstanding shares 31,738,001 28,463,517 Result on financial instruments - group share - per share 4.35 0.62 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Result on portfolio - group share (x 1,000 EUR) 77,894 -25,206 Average number of outstanding shares 31,738,001 28,463,517 Result on portfolio - group share - per share 2.45 -0.89 3

Revalued net assets per share in fair value Definition: Book value of the share after deduction of transaction costs (primarily transfer taxes) from the value of investment properties. Amount of shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company, divided by the number of outstanding shares. Purpose: To measure the value of the share based on the fair value of investment properties and enable a comparison with its share price. 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 3,427,081 3,233,274 company (x 1,000 EUR) Number of outstanding shares 32,219,874 31,658,358 Revalued net assets per share at fair value (in EUR/share) 106.37 102.13 Revalued net assets per share in investment value Definition: Book value of the share before deduction of transaction costs (primarily transfer taxes) from the value of investment properties. Amount of shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company, to which are added the transfer taxes booked under shareholders' equity on the closing date and those booked under the income statement during the period, divided by the number of outstanding shares. Purpose: To measure the value of the share based on the investment value of investment properties and enable a comparison with its share price. (x 1,000 EUR) 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 3,427,081 3,233,274 company To exclude: Transfer taxes booked under shareholders' equity -202,552 -155,802 Transfer taxes booked under the income statement -14,940 -48,071 Total 3,644,573 3,437,147 Number of outstanding shares 32,219,874 31,658,358 Revalued net assets per share at investment value (in EUR/share) 113.12 108.57 4