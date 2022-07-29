Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Cofinimmo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFB   BE0003593044

COFINIMMO

(COFB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:37 2022-07-28 am EDT
112.50 EUR   +1.53%
01:34aCOFINIMMO : 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
01:34aCOFINIMMO : 2022 Half-year financial report
PU
01:34aCOFINIMMO : Calculation details of the EPRA Key Performance Indicators at 30.06.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cofinimmo : Calculation details of the Alternative Performance Measures at 30.06.2022

07/29/2022 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APM (Alternative Performance Measures) calculation details used by Cofinimmo as at 30.06.2022

Rental income, net of rental-related expenses

Definition: Rents, less rent-free periods, concessions granted to tenants and rental-related expenses, plus compensation for early termination of the lease.

Purpose: To measure rental income, net of rent-free periods, concessions, termination indemnities and other rental-related expenses.

(x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Rents (gross rental revenues)

158,759

144,938

Cost of rent-free periods

-3,215

-3,070

Concessions granted to tenants

-403

-378

Early lease termination indemnities

-145

284

Rental income (Royal Decree of 13.07.2014 form)

154,996

141,774

Rental-related expenses

0

-1

Rental income, net of rental-related expenses (analytical form)

154,996

141,773

Rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties not recovered

Definition: Difference between rental-related expenses and taxes borne by the owner, and the recuperation of rental-related expenses and taxes borne by the tenant on rented properties.

Purpose: To measure the rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties which are not charged to tenants.

Taxes on refurbishment not recovered

Definition: Taxes borne by the owner on buildings under renovation and therefore not chargeable to tenants.

Purpose: To measure the taxes relating to properties under renovation.

Analytical form (x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Rental-related expenses and taxes on rented properties not

-3,075

-1,973

recovered

Taxes on refurbishment not recovered

-626

-603

Total

-3,700

-2,576

Royal Decree of 13.07.2014 form (x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Recovery income of charges and taxes normally payable by the

31,850

31,780

tenant on let properties

Charges and taxes normally payable by the tenant on let properties

-35,550

-34,356

Total

-3,700

-2,576

1

Redecoration costs, net of tenant compensation for damages

Definition: Redecoration costs borne by the owner at the end of the lease, net of compensation for damage received.

Purpose: To measure the costs of redecorating the rental spaces following the departure of tenants, net of compensation for damage received from these tenants.

(x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Recovery of property charges

384

267

Costs payable by the tenant and borne by the owner for rental

-485

-525

damage and redecoration at end of lease

Redecoration costs, net of tenant compensation for damages

-101

-258

(analytical form)

Net result from core activities - group share

Definition: Net result - group share excluding result on financial instruments - group share and result on portfolio - group share.

Purpose: To measure the result of the strategic operational activities, excluding (i) the change in the fair value of financial instruments, (ii) the cost of restructuring financial instruments, and (iii) realised and unrealised gains and losses on the portfolio, or to measure the result directly impacted by the company's property and financial management, excluding the impact related to the volatility of property and financial markets.

Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release.

Restructuring costs of financial instruments

Definition: Impact of the recycling under the income statement of hedging instruments for which the relationship with the hedged risk was terminated, as well as the result relating to the sale of hedging instruments.

Purpose: To measure the impact on the result for the period of the restructuring of financial instruments.

(x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Impact of the recycling under the income statement of hedging

0

0

instruments for which the relationship with the hedged risk was

terminated

Others

0

0

Restructuring costs of financial instruments

0

0

2

Result on financial instruments - group share

Definition: Change in the fair value of financial instruments, plus the restructuring costs of financial instruments and the share in the result on financial instruments of associates and joint ventures, and less minority interests related to the items listed above.

Purpose: To measure unrealised gains and losses related to financial instruments, as well as the costs related to their restructuring.

Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release.

Result on the portfolio - group share

Definition: Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties and other non-financial assets, plus/less the change in the fair value of investment properties, plus the share in the result on the portfolio of associates and joint ventures, and other items related to the portfolio and less minority interests related to the items listed above.

Purpose: To measure realised and unrealised gains and losses related to the portfolio, based on the last valuation by independent real estate valuers.

Calculation details as at 30.06.2022: see income statement - analytical form in the body of the press release.

Result per share

Definition: Results (net results from core activities - group share, result on financial instruments - group share, result on portfolio - group share) divided by the average number of outstanding shares.

Purpose: To measure the results per share and enable a comparison with the dividend paid per share.

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Net result from core activities - group share (x 1,000 EUR)

108,753

103,006

Average number of outstanding shares

31,738,001

28,463,517

Net result from core activities - group share - per share

3.43

3.62

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Result on financial instruments - group share (x 1,000 EUR)

137,933

17,658

Average number of outstanding shares

31,738,001

28,463,517

Result on financial instruments - group share - per share

4.35

0.62

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Result on portfolio - group share (x 1,000 EUR)

77,894

-25,206

Average number of outstanding shares

31,738,001

28,463,517

Result on portfolio - group share - per share

2.45

-0.89

3

Revalued net assets per share in fair value

Definition: Book value of the share after deduction of transaction costs (primarily transfer taxes) from the value of investment properties. Amount of shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company, divided by the number of outstanding shares.

Purpose: To measure the value of the share based on the fair value of investment properties and enable a comparison with its share price.

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

3,427,081

3,233,274

company (x 1,000 EUR)

Number of outstanding shares

32,219,874

31,658,358

Revalued net assets per share at fair value (in EUR/share)

106.37

102.13

Revalued net assets per share in investment value

Definition: Book value of the share before deduction of transaction costs (primarily transfer taxes) from the value of investment properties. Amount of shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company, to which are added the transfer taxes booked under shareholders' equity on the closing date and those booked under the income statement during the period, divided by the number of outstanding shares.

Purpose: To measure the value of the share based on the investment value of investment properties and enable a comparison with its share price.

(x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

3,427,081

3,233,274

company

To exclude:

Transfer taxes booked under shareholders' equity

-202,552

-155,802

Transfer taxes booked under the income statement

-14,940

-48,071

Total

3,644,573

3,437,147

Number of outstanding shares

32,219,874

31,658,358

Revalued net assets per share at investment value (in EUR/share)

113.12

108.57

4

Change in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis

Definition: Change from one year to the next, expressed as a percentage, of the gross rental revenues, excluding variations related to changes in scope (major renovations, acquisitions and disposals) occurring during the period.

Purpose: To identify changes in gross rental revenues which do not result from major renovations, acquisitions or disposals.

(x 1,000 EUR)

Gross rental revenues at 30,06,2021

144,938

To include:

Variations not related to changes in scope

4,427

Gross rental revenues at 30,06,2022

149,365

Change in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis

3.1%

Operating costs/average value of the portfolio under management

Definition: Direct and indirect operating costs (direct property costs, property management costs and corporate management costs, corrected in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters as per the effect of the application of IFRIC 21, which stipulates that taxes for which the triggering event has already occurred are recognised as at January 1st for the entire year), divided by the average value of the portfolio under management over the period, taking into account the scope inflows and outflows.

Purpose: To measure the level of operating costs compared to the average value of the property portfolio under management.

(x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Direct property costs

5,539

4,942

Of which:

- Direct property costs according to income statement

6,467

6,018

- IFRIC 21 effect

-928

-1,077

Corporate management costs

22,619

19,794

Of which:

- Corporate management costs according to income statement

23,592

20,675

- IFRIC 21 effect

-973

-881

Direct and indirect operating costs

28,158

24,735

Annualised direct and indirect operating costs

56,315

49,471

Average value of the portfolio under management over the period

5,962,093

5,271,051

Operating costs/average value of the portfolio under

0.94%

0.94%

management

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COFINIMMO
01:34aCOFINIMMO : 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
01:34aCOFINIMMO : 2022 Half-year financial report
PU
01:34aCOFINIMMO : Calculation details of the EPRA Key Performance Indicators at 30.06.2022
PU
07/28COFINIMMO : Transparency notification BlackRock
PU
07/27COFINIMMO : acquires a medical office building in the Netherlands
PU
07/27COFINIMMO : expands its Italian healthcare real estate portfolio
PU
07/27Cofinimmo SA acquired Medical office building in Vlaardingen for €5 million.
CI
07/25COFINIMMO : Transparency notification BlackRock
PU
07/25COFINIMMO : Share buyback
CO
07/06COFINIMMO : will acquire a new nursing and care home in Madrid
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COFINIMMO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2022 406 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2022 2 901 M 2 948 M 2 948 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,27x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 3 562 M 3 620 M 3 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
EV / Sales 2023 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart COFINIMMO
Duration : Period :
Cofinimmo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFINIMMO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 112,50 €
Average target price 138,18 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pierre Hanin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jean Kotarakos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jacques van Rijckevorsel Chairman
Steve Deraedt Head-Information Technology
Yeliz Bicici Head-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFINIMMO-19.93%3 620
EQUINIX, INC.-15.90%59 365
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.72%43 237
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.58%36 783
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.80%25 825
W. P. CAREY INC.3.39%16 148