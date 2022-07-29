Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Cofinimmo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFB   BE0003593044

COFINIMMO

(COFB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:37 2022-07-28 am EDT
112.50 EUR   +1.53%
01:34aCOFINIMMO : 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
01:34aCOFINIMMO : 2022 Half-year financial report
PU
01:34aCOFINIMMO : Calculation details of the EPRA Key Performance Indicators at 30.06.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cofinimmo : Calculation details of the EPRA Key Performance Indicators at 30.06.2022

07/29/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calculation details of the EPRA performance indicators at 30.06.2022

EPRA Earnings (total amount and amount per share)

Definition: Current result from strategic operational activities.

Purpose: A key measure of a company's underlying operating results and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings.

(x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Net earnings per financial statements

324,580

95,458

To exclude:

- Change in the fair value of investment properties and assets held

-83,905

24,850

for sale

(i) Change in the fair value of investment properties

-94,975

11,480

(ii) Writeback of rents earned but not expired (other result

6,609

4,319

on the portfolio)

(iii) Others (other result on the portfolio)

4,461

9,052

- Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties and other

-1,825

-1,832

non-financial assets

- Losses on goodwill (other result on the portfolio)

0

0

- Change in the fair value of financial instruments

-137,379

-17,936

- Costs & interests on acquisitions and joint ventures

0

0

- Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments

6,777

1,068

(other result on the portfolio)

- Adjustments related to joint ventures

584

2,412

- Minority interests in respect of the adjustments above

-80

-1,014

EPRA Earnings

108,753

103,006

Number of shares

31,738,001

28,463,517

EPRA Earnings per share (in EUR/share)

3.43

3.62

1

EPRA Diluted Earnings (total amount and amount per share)

Definition: Current result from strategic operational activities, taking into account the financial instruments with a potential dilutive impact at the closing date.

Purpose: A key indicator of a company's underlying operating results, taking into account the financial instruments with a potential dilutive impact at the closing date, and an indicator of the extent to which dividend payments are corroborated by the results.

(x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Net earnings per financial statements

324,580

95,458

To exclude:

- Change in the fair value of investment properties and

-83,905

24,850

assets held for sale

(i) Change in the fair value of investment properties

-94,975

11,480

(ii) Writeback of rents earned but not expired (other

6,609

4,319

result on the portfolio)

(iii) Others (other result on the portfolio)

4,461

9,052

- Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties

-1,825

-1,832

and other non-financial assets

- Losses on goodwill (other result on the portfolio)

0

0

- Change in the fair value of financial instruments

-137,379

-17,936

- Costs & interests on acquisitions and joint ventures

0

0

- Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments

6,777

1,068

(other result on the portfolio)

- Adjustments related to joint ventures

584

2,412

- Minority interests in respect of the adjustments above

-80

-1,014

EPRA Earnings

108,753

103,006

- Effect of the exercise of options, convertible debts or

0

0

other equity instruments

EPRA Diluted earnings

108,753

103,006

Diluted number of shares

31,747,001

28,482,792

EPRA Diluted Earnings per share (in EUR/share)

3.43

3.62

EPRA NRV, EPRA NTA and EPRA NDV metrics

Definition : Net Asset Value (NAV) adjusted in accordance with the Best Practice Recommendations (BPR) Guidelines published by EPRA in October 2019 for application as from 2020.

Utility: Makes adjustments to the NAV per the IFRS financial statements to provide stakeholders with the most relevant information on the fair value of the assets and liabilities of a real estate investment company, under three different scenarios:

  • The EPRA Net Reinstatement Value assumes that entities never sell assets and provide an estimation of the value required to rebuild the entity.
  • The EPRA Net Tangible Assets assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of unavoidable deferred tax.
  • The EPRA Net Disposal Value represents the value accruing to the company's shareholders under an

asset disposal scenario, resulting in the settlement of deferred taxes, the liquidation of financial instruments and the recognition of other liabilities for their maximum amount, net of any resulting tax.

For the sake of continuity and comparison with data published in the past, the EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV, concepts abandoned by the BPR Guidelines, were still calculated and published quarterly in 2020.

2

As at 30.06.2022:

(x 1,000 EUR)

EPRA NRV

EPRA NTA

EPRA NDV

IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders

3,427,081

3,427,081

3,427,081

Include/Exclude*:

i) Hybrid instruments

0

0

0

Diluted net asset value (NAV)

3,427,081

3,427,081

3,427,081

Include*:

ii.a) Revaluation of IP (if IAS 40 cost option is used)

0

0

0

ii.b) Revaluation of IPUC (if IAS 40 cost option is used)

0

0

0

ii.c) Revaluation of other non-current investments

0

0

0

iii) Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases

35,711

35,711

35,711

iv) Revaluation of trading properties

0

0

0

Diluted NAV at Fair Value

3,462,792

3,462,792

3,462,792

Exclude*:

v) Deferred tax in relation to fair value gains of IP

57,420

57,420

0

vi) Fair value of financial instruments

-91,925

-91,925

0

vii) Goodwill as a result of deferred tax

-31,808

-31,808

-31,808

viii.a) Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet

0

-9,818

-9,818

viii.b) Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet

0

-2,409

0

Include*:

ix) Fair value of fixed interest rate debt

0

0

202,146

x) Revaluation of intangibles to fair value

0

0

0

xi) Real estate transfer tax

268,567

0

0

NAV

3,665,045

3,384,251

3,623,311

Fully diluted number of shares

32,228,874

32,228,874

32,228,874

NAV per share (in EUR/share)

113.72

105.01

112.42

3

As at 31.12.2021:

(x 1,000 EUR)

EPRA NRV

EPRA NTA

EPRA NDV

IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders

3,233,274

3,233,274

3,233,274

Include/Exclude*:

i) Hybrid instruments

0

0

0

Diluted net asset value (NAV)

3,233,274

3,233,274

3,233,274

Include*:

ii.a) Revaluation of IP (if IAS 40 cost option is used)

0

0

0

ii.b) Revaluation of IPUC (if IAS 40 cost option is used)

0

0

0

ii.c) Revaluation of other non-current investments

0

0

0

iii) Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases

80,887

80,887

80,887

iv) Revaluation of trading properties

0

0

0

Diluted NAV at Fair Value

3,314,160

3,314,160

3,314,160

Exclude*:

v) Deferred tax in relation to fair value gains of IP

51,104

51,104

0

vi) Fair value of financial instruments

47,397

47,397

0

vii) Goodwill as a result of deferred tax

-31,808

-31,808

-31,808

viii.a) Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet

0

-9,818

-9,818

viii.b) Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet

0

-2,487

0

Include*:

ix) Fair value of fixed interest rate debt

0

0

5,564

x) Revaluation of intangibles to fair value

0

0

0

xi) Real estate transfer tax

256,161

0

0

NAV

3,637,015

3,368,548

3,278,098

Fully diluted number of shares

31,675,033

31,675,033

31,675,033

NAV per share (in EUR/share)

114.82

106.35

103.49

4

EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) and EPRA 'topped-up' NIY

Definition: Annualised gross rental income based on the passing dates at the closing date of the financial statements, less property charges, all divided by the market value of the portfolio, plus the estimated transfer costs and duties at the time of the hypothetical disposal of investment properties. The EPRA 'topped-up' NIY incorporates an adjustment compared to the EPRA NIY relating to the expiry of the rent-free periods and other incentives.

Purpose: This indicator should help investors to judge how the valuation of portfolio X compares with that of portfolio Y.

(x 1,000,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Investment properties at fair value

6,006

5,710

Assets held for sale

-111

-40

Development projects

-276

-253

Properties available for lease

5,618

5,417

Estimated transfer costs and rights resulting from the hypothetical

255

246

disposal of investment properties

Gross up completed property portfolio valuation

5,873

5,663

Annualised gross rental revenues

320

313

Property charges

-16

-18

Annualised net rental revenues

304

295

Rent-free periods expiring within 12 months and other lease incentives

0

0

Topped-up annualised net rental income

304

295

EPRA NIY

5.2%

5.2%

EPRA 'Topped-up' NIY

5.2%

5.2%

EPRA vacancy rate

Definition: Estimated Rental Value (ERV) of vacant space divided by the ERV of the total portfolio.

Purpose: A 'pure' indicator (%) of vacant space in investment property, based on the ERV.

(x 1,000 EUR)

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Rental space (in m²)

2,332,972

2,322,950

Estimated Rental Value (ERV) of vacant space

6,552

6,016

ERV of the total portfolio

313,867

311,089

EPRA vacancy rate

2.1%

1.9%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COFINIMMO
01:34aCOFINIMMO : 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
01:34aCOFINIMMO : 2022 Half-year financial report
PU
01:34aCOFINIMMO : Calculation details of the EPRA Key Performance Indicators at 30.06.2022
PU
07/28COFINIMMO : Transparency notification BlackRock
PU
07/27COFINIMMO : acquires a medical office building in the Netherlands
PU
07/27COFINIMMO : expands its Italian healthcare real estate portfolio
PU
07/27Cofinimmo SA acquired Medical office building in Vlaardingen for €5 million.
CI
07/25COFINIMMO : Transparency notification BlackRock
PU
07/25COFINIMMO : Share buyback
CO
07/06COFINIMMO : will acquire a new nursing and care home in Madrid
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COFINIMMO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2022 406 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2022 2 901 M 2 948 M 2 948 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,27x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 3 562 M 3 620 M 3 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
EV / Sales 2023 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart COFINIMMO
Duration : Period :
Cofinimmo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFINIMMO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 112,50 €
Average target price 138,18 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pierre Hanin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jean Kotarakos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jacques van Rijckevorsel Chairman
Steve Deraedt Head-Information Technology
Yeliz Bicici Head-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFINIMMO-19.93%3 620
EQUINIX, INC.-15.90%59 365
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.72%43 237
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.58%36 783
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.80%25 825
W. P. CAREY INC.3.39%16 148