Cofinimmo : Calculation details of the EPRA Key Performance Indicators at 30.06.2022

- Minority interests in respect of the adjustments above

(other result on the portfolio)

- Change in the fair value of financial instruments

- Losses on goodwill (other result on the portfolio)

- Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties and other

(iii) Others (other result on the portfolio)

(ii) Writeback of rents earned but not expired (other result

(i) Change in the fair value of investment properties

- Change in the fair value of investment properties and assets held

Purpose: A key measure of a company's underlying operating results and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings.

Calculation details of the EPRA performance indicators at 30.06.2022

EPRA Diluted Earnings (total amount and amount per share)

Definition: Current result from strategic operational activities, taking into account the financial instruments with a potential dilutive impact at the closing date.

Purpose: A key indicator of a company's underlying operating results, taking into account the financial instruments with a potential dilutive impact at the closing date, and an indicator of the extent to which dividend payments are corroborated by the results.

(x 1,000 EUR) 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Net earnings per financial statements 324,580 95,458 To exclude: - Change in the fair value of investment properties and -83,905 24,850 assets held for sale (i) Change in the fair value of investment properties -94,975 11,480 (ii) Writeback of rents earned but not expired (other 6,609 4,319 result on the portfolio) (iii) Others (other result on the portfolio) 4,461 9,052 - Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties -1,825 -1,832 and other non-financial assets - Losses on goodwill (other result on the portfolio) 0 0 - Change in the fair value of financial instruments -137,379 -17,936 - Costs & interests on acquisitions and joint ventures 0 0 - Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments 6,777 1,068 (other result on the portfolio) - Adjustments related to joint ventures 584 2,412 - Minority interests in respect of the adjustments above -80 -1,014 EPRA Earnings 108,753 103,006 - Effect of the exercise of options, convertible debts or 0 0 other equity instruments EPRA Diluted earnings 108,753 103,006 Diluted number of shares 31,747,001 28,482,792 EPRA Diluted Earnings per share (in EUR/share) 3.43 3.62

EPRA NRV, EPRA NTA and EPRA NDV metrics

Definition : Net Asset Value (NAV) adjusted in accordance with the Best Practice Recommendations (BPR) Guidelines published by EPRA in October 2019 for application as from 2020.

Utility: Makes adjustments to the NAV per the IFRS financial statements to provide stakeholders with the most relevant information on the fair value of the assets and liabilities of a real estate investment company, under three different scenarios:

The EPRA Net Reinstatement Value assumes that entities never sell assets and provide an estimation of the value required to rebuild the entity.

The EPRA Net Tangible Assets assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of unavoidable deferred tax.

The EPRA Net Disposal Value represents the value accruing to the company's shareholders under an

asset disposal scenario, resulting in the settlement of deferred taxes, the liquidation of financial instruments and the recognition of other liabilities for their maximum amount, net of any resulting tax.

For the sake of continuity and comparison with data published in the past, the EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV, concepts abandoned by the BPR Guidelines, were still calculated and published quarterly in 2020.

