Cofinimmo : Calculation details of the EPRA Key Performance Indicators at 30.06.2022

07/29/2022 | 01:34am EDT
Calculation details of the EPRA performance indicators at 30.06.2022
EPRA Earnings (total amount and amount per share)
Definition: Current result from strategic operational activities.
Purpose: A key measure of a company's underlying operating results and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings.
(x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Net earnings per financial statements
324,580
95,458
To exclude:
- Change in the fair value of investment properties and assets held
-83,905
24,850
for sale
(i) Change in the fair value of investment properties
-94,975
11,480
(ii) Writeback of rents earned but not expired (other result
6,609
4,319
on the portfolio)
(iii) Others (other result on the portfolio)
4,461
9,052
- Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties and other
-1,825
-1,832
non-financial assets
- Losses on goodwill (other result on the portfolio)
0
0
- Change in the fair value of financial instruments
-137,379
-17,936
- Costs & interests on acquisitions and joint ventures
0
0
- Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments
6,777
1,068
(other result on the portfolio)
- Adjustments related to joint ventures
584
2,412
- Minority interests in respect of the adjustments above
-80
-1,014
EPRA Earnings
108,753
103,006
Number of shares
31,738,001
28,463,517
EPRA Earnings per share (in EUR/share)
3.43
3.62
EPRA Diluted Earnings (total amount and amount per share)
Definition: Current result from strategic operational activities, taking into account the financial instruments with a potential dilutive impact at the closing date.
Purpose: A key indicator of a company's underlying operating results, taking into account the financial instruments with a potential dilutive impact at the closing date, and an indicator of the extent to which dividend payments are corroborated by the results.
(x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Net earnings per financial statements
324,580
95,458
To exclude:
- Change in the fair value of investment properties and
-83,905
24,850
assets held for sale
(i) Change in the fair value of investment properties
-94,975
11,480
(ii) Writeback of rents earned but not expired (other
6,609
4,319
result on the portfolio)
(iii) Others (other result on the portfolio)
4,461
9,052
- Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties
-1,825
-1,832
and other non-financial assets
- Losses on goodwill (other result on the portfolio)
0
0
- Change in the fair value of financial instruments
-137,379
-17,936
- Costs & interests on acquisitions and joint ventures
0
0
- Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments
6,777
1,068
(other result on the portfolio)
- Adjustments related to joint ventures
584
2,412
- Minority interests in respect of the adjustments above
-80
-1,014
EPRA Earnings
108,753
103,006
- Effect of the exercise of options, convertible debts or
0
0
other equity instruments
EPRA Diluted earnings
108,753
103,006
Diluted number of shares
31,747,001
28,482,792
EPRA Diluted Earnings per share (in EUR/share)
3.43
3.62
EPRA NRV, EPRA NTA and EPRA NDV metrics
Definition : Net Asset Value (NAV) adjusted in accordance with the Best Practice Recommendations (BPR) Guidelines published by EPRA in October 2019 for application as from 2020.
Utility: Makes adjustments to the NAV per the IFRS financial statements to provide stakeholders with the most relevant information on the fair value of the assets and liabilities of a real estate investment company, under three different scenarios:
The EPRA Net Reinstatement Value assumes that entities never sell assets and provide an estimation of the value required to rebuild the entity.
The EPRA Net Tangible Assets assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of unavoidable deferred tax.
The EPRA Net Disposal Value represents the value accruing to the company's shareholders under an
asset disposal scenario, resulting in the settlement of deferred taxes, the liquidation of financial instruments and the recognition of other liabilities for their maximum amount, net of any resulting tax.
For the sake of continuity and comparison with data published in the past, the EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV, concepts abandoned by the BPR Guidelines, were still calculated and published quarterly in 2020.
As at 30.06.2022:
(x 1,000 EUR)
EPRA NRV
EPRA NTA
EPRA NDV
IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders
3,427,081
3,427,081
3,427,081
Include/Exclude*:
i) Hybrid instruments
0
0
0
Diluted net asset value (NAV)
3,427,081
3,427,081
3,427,081
Include*:
ii.a) Revaluation of IP (if IAS 40 cost option is used)
0
0
0
ii.b) Revaluation of IPUC (if IAS 40 cost option is used)
0
0
0
ii.c) Revaluation of other non-current investments
0
0
0
iii) Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases
35,711
35,711
35,711
iv) Revaluation of trading properties
0
0
0
Diluted NAV at Fair Value
3,462,792
3,462,792
3,462,792
Exclude*:
v) Deferred tax in relation to fair value gains of IP
57,420
57,420
0
vi) Fair value of financial instruments
-91,925
-91,925
0
vii) Goodwill as a result of deferred tax
-31,808
-31,808
-31,808
viii.a) Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet
0
-9,818
-9,818
viii.b) Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet
0
-2,409
0
Include*:
ix) Fair value of fixed interest rate debt
0
0
202,146
x) Revaluation of intangibles to fair value
0
0
0
xi) Real estate transfer tax
268,567
0
0
NAV
3,665,045
3,384,251
3,623,311
Fully diluted number of shares
32,228,874
32,228,874
32,228,874
NAV per share (in EUR/share)
113.72
105.01
112.42
As at 31.12.2021:
(x 1,000 EUR)
EPRA NRV
EPRA NTA
EPRA NDV
IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders
3,233,274
3,233,274
3,233,274
Include/Exclude*:
i) Hybrid instruments
0
0
0
Diluted net asset value (NAV)
3,233,274
3,233,274
3,233,274
Include*:
ii.a) Revaluation of IP (if IAS 40 cost option is used)
0
0
0
ii.b) Revaluation of IPUC (if IAS 40 cost option is used)
0
0
0
ii.c) Revaluation of other non-current investments
0
0
0
iii) Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases
80,887
80,887
80,887
iv) Revaluation of trading properties
0
0
0
Diluted NAV at Fair Value
3,314,160
3,314,160
3,314,160
Exclude*:
v) Deferred tax in relation to fair value gains of IP
51,104
51,104
0
vi) Fair value of financial instruments
47,397
47,397
0
vii) Goodwill as a result of deferred tax
-31,808
-31,808
-31,808
viii.a) Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet
0
-9,818
-9,818
viii.b) Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet
0
-2,487
0
Include*:
ix) Fair value of fixed interest rate debt
0
0
5,564
x) Revaluation of intangibles to fair value
0
0
0
xi) Real estate transfer tax
256,161
0
0
NAV
3,637,015
3,368,548
3,278,098
Fully diluted number of shares
31,675,033
31,675,033
31,675,033
NAV per share (in EUR/share)
114.82
106.35
103.49
EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) and EPRA 'topped-up' NIY
Definition: Annualised gross rental income based on the passing dates at the closing date of the financial statements, less property charges, all divided by the market value of the portfolio, plus the estimated transfer costs and duties at the time of the hypothetical disposal of investment properties. The EPRA 'topped-up' NIY incorporates an adjustment compared to the EPRA NIY relating to the expiry of the rent-free periods and other incentives.
Purpose: This indicator should help investors to judge how the valuation of portfolio X compares with that of portfolio Y.
(x 1,000,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Investment properties at fair value
6,006
5,710
Assets held for sale
-111
-40
Development projects
-276
-253
Properties available for lease
5,618
5,417
Estimated transfer costs and rights resulting from the hypothetical
255
246
disposal of investment properties
Gross up completed property portfolio valuation
5,873
5,663
Annualised gross rental revenues
320
313
Property charges
-16
-18
Annualised net rental revenues
304
295
Rent-free periods expiring within 12 months and other lease incentives
0
0
Topped-up annualised net rental income
304
295
EPRA NIY
5.2%
5.2%
EPRA 'Topped-up' NIY
5.2%
5.2%
EPRA vacancy rate
Definition: Estimated Rental Value (ERV) of vacant space divided by the ERV of the total portfolio.
Purpose: A 'pure' indicator (%) of vacant space in investment property, based on the ERV.
(x 1,000 EUR)
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Rental space (in m²)
2,332,972
2,322,950
Estimated Rental Value (ERV) of vacant space
6,552
6,016
ERV of the total portfolio
313,867
311,089
EPRA vacancy rate
2.1%
1.9%
