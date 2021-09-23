Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Cofinimmo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFB   BE0003593044

COFINIMMO

(COFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cofinimmo : Partial disposal of the Cofinimur I portfolio for 41 million EUR

09/23/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, embargo until 23.09.2021, 7:30 AM CET

Partial disposal of the Cofinimur I portfolio for 41 million EUR

Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB) constantly evaluates its assets portfolio based on the key points of its strategy and the available market opportunities. The group announces that it has signed private agreements regarding the future disposal, in the course of Q4 2021 and under certain conditions, of part of its Cofinimur I property of distribution networks portfolio in France.

The sale price amounts to 41 million EUR. This amount is in line with the latest fair value (at 30.06.2021) determined by Cofinimmo's independent real estate valuers. A total of 74 assets, spread across the French territory, have been sold recently or will be sold in the coming weeks to 12 different buyers. The most substantial transaction counts 31 assets, for a sale price of approximately 26 million EUR. The sale price of each of the 11 smaller portfolios falls in a range between 0.2 and 5 million EUR. The sale of these Cofinimur I assets, with a total surface area of more than 15,800 m², is fully in line with Cofinimmo's strategy in the property of distribution networks segment.

This transaction is not part of the divestments estimate for 2021, as published in section 1.8.1 of the press release dated 28.07.2021.

At 30.06.2021, the Cofinimur I portfolio consisted of 265 sites, with a total surface area of 57,178 m2 and a fair value of 111 million EUR.

Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "The partial disposal of this non-core segment of our activities allows us to recycle more than one third of our French property of distribution networks portfolio. This capital will be used to invest in new opportunities in healthcare real estate in Europe. We expect further partial disposals of our Cofinimur I portfolio to materialise in the future."

1

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, embargo until 23.09.2021, 7:30 AM CET

For more information:

Lynn Nachtergaele

Yeliz Bicici

Investor Relations Manager

Chief Operating Officer

Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08

Offices & Real Estate Development

lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

Tel.: +32 2373 00 00

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom with a value of approximately 5.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high- quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 3.5 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of over 145 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda and Frankfurt.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

On 31.08.2021, Cofinimmo's total market capitalisation stood at approximately 4.2 billion EUR. The company applies an investment policy aimed at offering a socially responsible, long-term,low-risk investment that generates a regular, predictable and growing dividend.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

2

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COFINIMMO
01:42aCOFINIMMO : Partial disposal of the Cofinimur I portfolio for 41 million EUR
PU
09/20COFINIMMO : continues its expansion in Spain with the construction of three new nursing an..
PU
09/08COFINIMMO : 99% of convertible bonds will be settled in new shares
PU
09/07COFINIMMO : to build a new nursing and care home in Valencia
PU
09/06COFINIMMO : acquires a nursing and care home to be redeveloped in France
PU
09/06Cofinimmo SA acquired Nursing and Care Home in Fontainebleau, South-east of Paris from ..
CI
08/31COFINIMMO : Notification pursuant to article 15 of the law of 02.05.2007 - Composition of ..
PU
07/29COFINIMMO : BBVA signs its first sustainable revolving credit facility in Belgium with Cof..
AQ
07/28Cofinimmo Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/28COFINIMMO : 2021 Half-year financial report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COFINIMMO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 283 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2021 239 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2021 2 600 M 3 044 M 3 044 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 4 050 M 4 754 M 4 742 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales 2022 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart COFINIMMO
Duration : Period :
Cofinimmo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFINIMMO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 135,00 €
Average target price 144,73 €
Spread / Average Target 7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pierre Hanin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jean Kotarakos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jacques van Rijckevorsel Chairman
Steve Deraedt Head-Information Technology
Yeliz Bicici COO & Head-Real Estate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFINIMMO10.84%4 754
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)18.77%77 196
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.14.35%46 260
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.10.28%29 945
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.99%26 385
SEGRO PLC36.19%21 155