Cofinimmo : Partial disposal of the Cofinimur I portfolio for 41 million EUR

Brussels, embargo until 23.09.2021, 7:30 AM CET

Partial disposal of the Cofinimur I portfolio for 41 million EUR

Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB) constantly evaluates its assets portfolio based on the key points of its strategy and the available market opportunities. The group announces that it has signed private agreements regarding the future disposal, in the course of Q4 2021 and under certain conditions, of part of its Cofinimur I property of distribution networks portfolio in France.

The sale price amounts to 41 million EUR. This amount is in line with the latest fair value (at 30.06.2021) determined by Cofinimmo's independent real estate valuers. A total of 74 assets, spread across the French territory, have been sold recently or will be sold in the coming weeks to 12 different buyers. The most substantial transaction counts 31 assets, for a sale price of approximately 26 million EUR. The sale price of each of the 11 smaller portfolios falls in a range between 0.2 and 5 million EUR. The sale of these Cofinimur I assets, with a total surface area of more than 15,800 m², is fully in line with Cofinimmo's strategy in the property of distribution networks segment.

This transaction is not part of the divestments estimate for 2021, as published in section 1.8.1 of the press release dated 28.07.2021.

At 30.06.2021, the Cofinimur I portfolio consisted of 265 sites, with a total surface area of 57,178 m2 and a fair value of 111 million EUR.

Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "The partial disposal of this non-core segment of our activities allows us to recycle more than one third of our French property of distribution networks portfolio. This capital will be used to invest in new opportunities in healthcare real estate in Europe. We expect further partial disposals of our Cofinimur I portfolio to materialise in the future."

