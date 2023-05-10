Cofinimmo : Report of the general shareholders' meetings of 10.05.2023

PRESS RELEASE Brussels, on 10.05, 05:40 p.m. CET Report of the general shareholders' meetings of 10.05.2023 1. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The quorum being reached at the first convocation the extraordinary general meeting, chaired by Mr Jacques van Rijckvorsel, took place on 10.05.2023 at 3:00 p.m., without the need to convene a second extraordinary general meeting. During this meeting, the number of Cofinimmo shares represented was 16,556,135 shares, i.e. 50.40% of the total number of shares. All of the proposed resolutions on the agenda have been discussed and approved. A detailed overview of these resolutions, as well as the minutes of the meeting will soon be available on the following page of the company website: https://www.cofinimmo.com/investors/shareholder-information/general-meetings/. 2. ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The ordinary general meeting relating to the 2022 financial year, chaired by Mr Jacques van Rijckvorsel, took place on 10.05.2023 at 3:30 p.m. During this meeting, the number of Cofinimmo shares represented was 16,556,085 shares, i.e. 50.40% of the total number of shares. All of the proposed resolutions on the agenda have been discussed and approved. A detailed overview of these resolutions, as well as the minutes of the meeting will soon be available on the following page of the company website: https://www.cofinimmo.com/investors/shareholder-information/general-meetings/. 1. Approval of the accounts The ordinary general meeting approved Cofinimmo's annual company accounts closed on 31.12.2022, including the appropriation of the result. The appropriation of the 2022 result as outlined in the universal registration document (including the annual financial report and the ESG report) must be modified to reflect the transfer of 5,664 treasury shares in the context of the long-term incentive plan for members of the executive committee. The appropriation of the 2022 result is therefore as shown in the table below. The ordinary general meeting has accepted the proposal to distribute a gross dividend of 6.20 EUR (4.34 EUR net) per share to shareholders (coupon No. 38). It is specified that the 25.911 treasury shares held by the company do not entitle the holder to any dividend allocation from the company itself.

Final appropriation of the result (x 1,000 EUR) A. NET RESULT 481,657 B. TRANSFER FROM/ TO RESERVES -277,588 Reserve for the balance of changes in the fair value of properties -99,004 Financial year -99,004 Prior years Reserve for the balance of changes in the fair value of properties 0 Financial year 0 Prior years Transfer to the reserve of the estimated transaction costs and rights resulting from 0 the hypothetical disposal of investment properties Transfer to the reserve of the balance of changes in fair value of authorised 0 hedging instruments qualifying for hedge accounting Financial year 0 Prior years 0 Transfer to the reserve of the balance of changes in fair value of authorised -190,735 hedging instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting Financial year -190,735 Prior years 0 Transfer to other reserves -20 Transfer from the result carried forward of previous years 12,171 C. REMUNERATION OF THE CAPITAL -133,536 Distribution provided for in article 13, § 1, first paragraph of the royal -133,536 decree of 13.07.2014 D. REMUNERATION OF THE CAPITAL FOR FINANCIAL YEAR - OTHER THAN C. -70,533 Dividends -70,110 Profit-sharing scheme -388 E. RESULT TO BE CARRIED FORWARD 155,853 2. Dividend distribution for the 2022 financial year The Board of Directors decided to offer shareholders the choice between receiving the dividend payment for the year 2022 in new shares or in cash, or to opt for a combination of both means of payment. The payment in cash and the delivery of securities were made as from 05.06.2023. The terms and conditions of the above-mentioned dividend, in particular those relating to the optional dividend, are detailed today in a separate press release.

3. Approval of the remuneration report The ordinary general meeting approved, by separate vote, the remuneration report for the financial year closed on 31.12.2022. 4. Renewal of the mandate of one director The general meeting renewed, with immediate effect, the mandates of Mr Benoit Graulich, as independent director in accordance with article 7:87 of the Code of companies and associations and provision 3.5 of the Belgian corporate governance code 2020, until the end of the ordinary general meeting that will be held in 2027. He will continue to serve as chairman of the Audit Committee. 5. Appointment of one director The general meeting appointed Mr Jean Hilgers, with immediate effect, as independent director in accordance with article 7:87 of the Code of companies and associations and provision 3.5 of the Belgian corporate governance code 2020, until the end of the ordinary general meeting that will be held in 2027. Jean Hilgers (born in 1963, Belgian) obtained a Master's degree in Management at the Université Catholique de Louvain in 1986 and successfully completed an International Directors' program at INSEAD (European Institute of Business Administration) in Fontainebleau in 2022. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Université Catholique de Louvain and of the General Assembly of Saint-Luc Hospital since 2007. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the King Baudouin Foundation. Mr Hilgers started his career as Advisor to the Prime Minister in 1989, then as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs and Justice in 1992. He then became Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in 1998. He has acquired extensive experience in banking and insurance supervision and regulation, financial and risk management, through his managerial functions at the National Bank of Belgium from 1999 to March 2023. He also has a wide experience in other highly regulated sectors such as airports (Director at Brussels Airport for 6 years) and media (Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of RTBF for 15 years). 6. Other proposed resolution on the agenda The ordinary general meeting has also approved the other proposed resolutions on the agenda.