  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Cofinimmo
  News
  Summary
    COFB   BE0003593044

COFINIMMO

(COFB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:29 2023-05-10 am EDT
84.40 EUR   -0.24%
12:42pCofinimmo : Report of the general shareholders' meetings of 10.05.2023
PU
12:31pCofinimmo : Dividend distribution for the 2022 fiscal year – optional dividend in shares
PU
05/02Cofinimmo : acquires a newly-built medical office building in the Netherlands
PU
Summary 
Summary

Cofinimmo : Report of the general shareholders' meetings of 10.05.2023

05/10/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, on 10.05, 05:40 p.m. CET

Report of the general shareholders' meetings of 10.05.2023

1. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The quorum being reached at the first convocation the extraordinary general meeting, chaired by Mr Jacques van Rijckvorsel, took place on 10.05.2023 at 3:00 p.m., without the need to convene a second extraordinary general meeting.

During this meeting, the number of Cofinimmo shares represented was 16,556,135 shares, i.e. 50.40% of the total number of shares.

All of the proposed resolutions on the agenda have been discussed and approved. A detailed overview of these resolutions, as well as the minutes of the meeting will soon be available on the following page of the company website: https://www.cofinimmo.com/investors/shareholder-information/general-meetings/.

2. ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The ordinary general meeting relating to the 2022 financial year, chaired by Mr Jacques van Rijckvorsel, took place on 10.05.2023 at 3:30 p.m.

During this meeting, the number of Cofinimmo shares represented was 16,556,085 shares, i.e. 50.40% of the total number of shares.

All of the proposed resolutions on the agenda have been discussed and approved. A detailed overview of these resolutions, as well as the minutes of the meeting will soon be available on the following page of the company website: https://www.cofinimmo.com/investors/shareholder-information/general-meetings/.

1. Approval of the accounts

The ordinary general meeting approved Cofinimmo's annual company accounts closed on 31.12.2022, including the appropriation of the result.

The appropriation of the 2022 result as outlined in the universal registration document (including the annual financial report and the ESG report) must be modified to reflect the transfer of 5,664 treasury shares in the context of the long-term incentive plan for members of the executive committee. The appropriation of the 2022 result is therefore as shown in the table below.

The ordinary general meeting has accepted the proposal to distribute a gross dividend of 6.20 EUR (4.34 EUR net) per share to shareholders (coupon No. 38). It is specified that the 25.911 treasury shares held by the company do not entitle the holder to any dividend allocation from the company itself.

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, on 10.05, 05:40 p.m. CET

Final appropriation of the result (x 1,000 EUR)

A. NET RESULT

481,657

B. TRANSFER FROM/ TO RESERVES

-277,588

Reserve for the balance of changes in the fair value of properties

-99,004

Financial year

-99,004

Prior years

Reserve for the balance of changes in the fair value of properties

0

Financial year

0

Prior years

Transfer to the reserve of the estimated transaction costs and rights resulting from

0

the hypothetical disposal of investment properties

Transfer to the reserve of the balance of changes in fair value of authorised

0

hedging instruments qualifying for hedge accounting

Financial year

0

Prior years

0

Transfer to the reserve of the balance of changes in fair value of authorised

-190,735

hedging instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting

Financial year

-190,735

Prior years

0

Transfer to other reserves

-20

Transfer from the result carried forward of previous years

12,171

C. REMUNERATION OF THE CAPITAL

-133,536

Distribution provided for in article 13, § 1, first paragraph of the royal

-133,536

decree of 13.07.2014

D. REMUNERATION OF THE CAPITAL FOR FINANCIAL YEAR - OTHER THAN C.

-70,533

Dividends

-70,110

Profit-sharing scheme

-388

E. RESULT TO BE CARRIED FORWARD

155,853

2. Dividend distribution for the 2022 financial year

The Board of Directors decided to offer shareholders the choice between receiving the dividend payment for the year 2022 in new shares or in cash, or to opt for a combination of both means of payment. The payment in cash and the delivery of securities were made as from 05.06.2023.

The terms and conditions of the above-mentioned dividend, in particular those relating to the optional dividend, are detailed today in a separate press release.

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, on 10.05, 05:40 p.m. CET

3. Approval of the remuneration report

The ordinary general meeting approved, by separate vote, the remuneration report for the financial year closed on 31.12.2022.

4. Renewal of the mandate of one director

The general meeting renewed, with immediate effect, the mandates of Mr Benoit Graulich, as independent director in accordance with article 7:87 of the Code of companies and associations and provision 3.5 of the Belgian corporate governance code 2020, until the end of the ordinary general meeting that will be held in 2027. He will continue to serve as chairman of the Audit Committee.

5. Appointment of one director

The general meeting appointed Mr Jean Hilgers, with immediate effect, as independent director in accordance with article 7:87 of the Code of companies and associations and provision 3.5 of the Belgian corporate governance code 2020, until the end of the ordinary general meeting that will be held in 2027.

Jean Hilgers (born in 1963, Belgian) obtained a Master's degree in Management at the Université Catholique de Louvain in 1986 and successfully completed an International Directors' program at INSEAD (European Institute of Business Administration) in Fontainebleau in 2022.

He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Université Catholique de Louvain and of the General Assembly of Saint-Luc Hospital since 2007. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the King Baudouin Foundation.

Mr Hilgers started his career as Advisor to the Prime Minister in 1989, then as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs and Justice in 1992. He then became Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in 1998. He has acquired extensive experience in banking and insurance supervision and regulation, financial and risk management, through his managerial functions at the National Bank of Belgium from 1999 to March 2023. He also has a wide experience in other highly regulated sectors such as airports (Director at Brussels Airport for 6 years) and media (Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of RTBF for 15 years).

6. Other proposed resolution on the agenda

The ordinary general meeting has also approved the other proposed resolutions on the agenda.

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, on 10.05, 05:40 p.m. CET

For more information:

Philippe Etienne

Lynn Nachtergaele

Head of External Communication

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32

Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08

petienne@cofinimmo.be

lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.5 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 160 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:40:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
