PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 13.10.2023, 5:40 p.m. CET

Publication of a transparency notification

(article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

1. Summary of the notification

On 10.10.2023, Cofinimmo has received a transparency notification dated 10.10.2023 from the group BlackRock, Inc. with registered offices at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, USA. By virtue of transactions in voting securities, the group now holds 5.36% of voting securities and 1.33% of equivalent financial instruments (compared to 4.75% and 1.95%, respectively, during the previous notification dated 01.08.2023).

The group BlackRock, Inc. now holds 6.69% of the voting rights in the company, including the equivalent financial instruments.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 10.10.2023 contains the following information:

  • Raison for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

BlackRock, Inc.

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road,

Central, Hong Kong

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

Association

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217,

Japan

Transaction date: 09.10.2023

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 36,765,475

Notified details:

1

A)

Voting rights

Number of voting

Number of voting

Holder

rights linked to

rights linked to

% of

shares before the

shares after the

voting rights

transaction

transaction

BlackRock, Inc.

0

0

0.00%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

82,114

484,221

1.32%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

51,246

53,706

0.15%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

48,623

51,505

0.14%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

459,514

470,186

1.28%

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

2,300

2,300

0.01%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

6,185

7,110

0.02%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

458,679

471,218

1.28%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National

484,026

292,025

0.79%

Association

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)

14,671

14,761

0.04%

Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

4,164

112,514

0.31%

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1,535

10,918

0.03%

Subtotal

1,613,057

1,970,464

5.36%

B)

Equivalent financial instruments

Number of voting

rights linked to

Holder

Type of financial

equivalent

% of

Settlement

instrument

financial

voting rights

instruments after

the transaction

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

Securities Lent

151,453

0.41%

Physical

BlackRock Institutional Trust

Securities Lent

231,628

0.63%

Physical

Company, National Association

BlackRock Investment

Securities Lent

21,267

0.06%

Physical

Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Financial

Contract Difference

32,651

0.09%

Cash

Management, Inc.

BlackRock Institutional Trust

Contract Difference

51,373

0.14%

Cash

Company, National Association

Subtotal

488,372

1.33%

TOTAL A + B

2,458,836

6.69%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: the full chain of controlled undertakings was added to the notification.
  • Additional information: the disclosure obligation arose due to the fact that the percentage of voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. is going above the 5% threshold.

2

3. Miscellaneous

  • This press release can be consulted on Cofinimmo's website underwww.cofinimmo.com/news-and-media/press-releases/.
  • The full notification can be consulted on Cofinimmo's website underwww.cofinimmo.com/investors/shareholder-information/ownership/.

For more information:

Philippe Etienne

Lynn Nachtergaele

Head of External Communication

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32

Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08

petienne@cofinimmo.be

lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high- quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has assembled a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.5 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 160 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

3

