Brussels, 13.10.2023, 5:40 p.m. CET
Publication of a transparency notification
(article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
1. Summary of the notification
On 10.10.2023, Cofinimmo has received a transparency notification dated 10.10.2023 from the group BlackRock, Inc. with registered offices at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, USA. By virtue of transactions in voting securities, the group now holds 5.36% of voting securities and 1.33% of equivalent financial instruments (compared to 4.75% and 1.95%, respectively, during the previous notification dated 01.08.2023).
The group BlackRock, Inc. now holds 6.69% of the voting rights in the company, including the equivalent financial instruments.
2. Content of the notification
The notification dated 10.10.2023 contains the following information:
- Raison for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
BlackRock, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road,
Central, Hong Kong
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
Association
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217,
Japan
Transaction date: 09.10.2023
Threshold that is crossed: 5%
Denominator: 36,765,475
Notified details:
Brussels, 13.10.2023, 5:40 p.m. CET
A)
Voting rights
Number of voting
Number of voting
Holder
rights linked to
rights linked to
% of
shares before the
shares after the
voting rights
transaction
transaction
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
82,114
484,221
1.32%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
51,246
53,706
0.15%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
48,623
51,505
0.14%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
459,514
470,186
1.28%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
2,300
2,300
0.01%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
6,185
7,110
0.02%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
458,679
471,218
1.28%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National
484,026
292,025
0.79%
Association
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)
14,671
14,761
0.04%
Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
4,164
112,514
0.31%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
1,535
10,918
0.03%
Subtotal
1,613,057
1,970,464
5.36%
B)
Equivalent financial instruments
Number of voting
rights linked to
Holder
Type of financial
equivalent
% of
Settlement
instrument
financial
voting rights
instruments after
the transaction
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
151,453
0.41%
Physical
BlackRock Institutional Trust
Securities Lent
231,628
0.63%
Physical
Company, National Association
BlackRock Investment
Securities Lent
21,267
0.06%
Physical
Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Financial
Contract Difference
32,651
0.09%
Cash
Management, Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust
Contract Difference
51,373
0.14%
Cash
Company, National Association
Subtotal
488,372
1.33%
TOTAL A + B
2,458,836
6.69%
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: the full chain of controlled undertakings was added to the notification.
- Additional information: the disclosure obligation arose due to the fact that the percentage of voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. is going above the 5% threshold.
Brussels, 13.10.2023, 5:40 p.m. CET
3. Miscellaneous
- This press release can be consulted on Cofinimmo's website underwww.cofinimmo.com/news-and-media/press-releases/.
- The full notification can be consulted on Cofinimmo's website underwww.cofinimmo.com/investors/shareholder-information/ownership/.
For more information:
Philippe Etienne
Lynn Nachtergaele
Head of External Communication
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32
Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08
petienne@cofinimmo.be
lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be
About Cofinimmo:
Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high- quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has assembled a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.5 billion EUR in Europe.
As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 160 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid.
Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.
www.cofinimmo.com
