PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 13.10.2023, 5:40 p.m. CET

Publication of a transparency notification

(article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

1. Summary of the notification

On 10.10.2023, Cofinimmo has received a transparency notification dated 10.10.2023 from the group BlackRock, Inc. with registered offices at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, USA. By virtue of transactions in voting securities, the group now holds 5.36% of voting securities and 1.33% of equivalent financial instruments (compared to 4.75% and 1.95%, respectively, during the previous notification dated 01.08.2023).

The group BlackRock, Inc. now holds 6.69% of the voting rights in the company, including the equivalent financial instruments.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 10.10.2023 contains the following information:

Raison for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement: