Cofinimmo : Transparency notification BlackRock

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 21.03.2023 5:40 p.m. CET

Publication of a transparency notification

(article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

1.1. Summary of the notification

On 20.03.2023, Cofinimmo has received a transparency notification dated 20.03.2023 from the group BlackRock, Inc. with registered offices at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001 USA. By virtue of transactions in voting securities, the group now holds 5,01% of voting securities and 1,52% of equivalent financial instruments (compared to 4,86% and 0,45%, respectively, during the previous notification dated 27.12.2022).

The group BlackRock, Inc. now holds 6,53% of the voting rights in the company, including the equivalent financial instruments.

1.2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 20.03.2023 contains the following information:

Raison for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:

BlackRock, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001 BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. Association BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan  Transaction date: 17.03.2023  Threshold that is crossed: 5%  Denominator: 32,877,729  Notified details:

A) Voting rights