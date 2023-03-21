Cofinimmo : Transparency notification BlackRock

(article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
1.1. Summary of the notification
On 20.03.2023, Cofinimmo has received a transparency notification dated 20.03.2023 from the group BlackRock, Inc. with registered offices at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001 USA. By virtue of transactions in voting securities, the group now holds 5,01% of voting securities and 1,52% of equivalent financial instruments (compared to 4,86% and 0,45%, respectively, during the previous notification dated 27.12.2022).
The group BlackRock, Inc. now holds 6,53% of the voting rights in the company, including the equivalent financial instruments.
1.2. Content of the notification
The notification dated 20.03.2023 contains the following information:
Raison for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
BlackRock, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom with a value of approximately 6,2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high- quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants for their occupants to enjoy. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has assembled a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4,4 billion EUR in Europe.
As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 160 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid.
Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.