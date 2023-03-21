Advanced search
    COFB   BE0003593044

COFINIMMO

(COFB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  12:35:12 2023-03-21 pm EDT
81.85 EUR   -0.12%
Cofinimmo : Transparency notification BlackRock

03/21/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 21.03.2023 5:40 p.m. CET

Publication of a transparency notification

(article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

1.1. Summary of the notification

On 20.03.2023, Cofinimmo has received a transparency notification dated 20.03.2023 from the group BlackRock, Inc. with registered offices at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001 USA. By virtue of transactions in voting securities, the group now holds 5,01% of voting securities and 1,52% of equivalent financial instruments (compared to 4,86% and 0,45%, respectively, during the previous notification dated 27.12.2022).

The group BlackRock, Inc. now holds 6,53% of the voting rights in the company, including the equivalent financial instruments.

1.2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 20.03.2023 contains the following information:

  • Raison for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

BlackRock, Inc.

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road,

Central, Hong Kong

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

BlackRock Fund Advisors

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

Association

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217,

Japan

Transaction date: 17.03.2023

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 32,877,729

Notified details:

A) Voting rights

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 21.03.2023 5:40 p.m. CET

Number of voting

Number of voting

Holder

rights linked to

rights linked to

% of

shares before the

shares after the

voting rights

transaction

transaction

BlackRock, Inc.

0

0

0.00%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

457,534

198,988

0,61%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

44,631

46,117

0,14%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

50,183

51,774

0,16%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

69,206

452,607

1,38%

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

2,300

2,300

0,01%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

6,219

6,314

0,02%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

423,195

432,650

1,32%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National

407,353

396,309

1,21%

Association

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)

17,158

17,800

0,05%

Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

118,027

41,979

0,13%

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1,127

1,135

0,00%

Subtotal

1,596,933

1,647,973

5,01%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Number of voting

rights linked to

Holder

Type of financial

equivalent

% of

Settlement

instrument

financial

voting rights

instruments after

the transaction

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

Securities Lent

368,635

1,12%

Physical

BlackRock Institutional Trust

Securities Lent

30,964

0,09%

Physical

Company, National Association

BlackRock Investment

Securities Lent

86,665

0,26%

Physical

Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Financial

Contract for

5,427

0,02%

cash

Management, Inc.

Difference

BlackRock Institutional Trust

Contract for

8,464

0,03%

cash

Compagny, National Association

Difference

Subtotal

500,155

1,52%

TOTAL A + B

2,148,128

6,53%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: the full chain of controlled undertakings was added to the notification.
  • Additional information: the disclosure obligation arose due to the fact that the percentage of voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above the 5% threshold.

1.3. Miscellaneous

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 21.03.2023 5:40 p.m. CET

For more information:

Philippe Etienne

Lynn Nachtergaele

Head of External Communication

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32

Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08

petienne@cofinimmo.be

lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom with a value of approximately 6,2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high- quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants for their occupants to enjoy. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has assembled a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4,4 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 160 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
