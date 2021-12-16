Cofinimmo : acquires a new healthcare complex in the Netherlands

Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "We continue to expand our healthcare real estate portfolio in the Netherlands with high-quality and sustainable buildings. The acquisition of this new healthcare site Hof van Blom, with at least an A-level energy label, fits therefore perfectly within this best-in-class portfolio. Moreover, the model in which various healthcare specialties work together as a network is an example of how the healthcare sector of the future will be shaped."

Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB) acquired 100% of the shares of the company owning the newly-built healthcare complex Hof van Blom in Hattem. The conventional value of the site for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately 13 million EUR.

Brussels, embargo until 16.12.2021, 5:40 PM CET

1. The site

The new healthcare complex Hof van Blom is situated in Hattem (Gelderland), next to Zwolle, a city of 129,000 inhabitants. The complex is located in a residential care zone, where residents live as independently as possible and where particular attention is being paid to quality of life and sustainability. The most important values of this concept are safety, proximity (of facilities), accessibility, healthy living environment and interaction between residents.

The complex has been delivered recently and offers a surface area of approximately 5,200 m². It consists of three wings where specific care services are provided: a nursing and care home with 32 beds, a wing with 22 assisted-living units and a general practice.

The general practice is heated electrically by means of photovoltaic panels and a heat pump. The nursing and care home and the 22 assisted-living units will be connected to the gas grid with a new central heating system. The complex will obtain at least an A-level energy label.

The complex is easily accessible by public transport (bus stop at 200 m) and is close to the centre of Hattem and the Rijntakken Park, which has been classified Natura 2000 area.

2. The transaction

Cofinimmo acquired 100% of the shares of the company owning the newly-built healthcare complex Hof van Blom in Hattem. The conventional value of the site for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately 13 million EUR. The vendor is Nijhuis Bouw B.V. in Rijssen, which also fully developed and realised the Hof van Blom project.

This investment is included in the investment estimate for 2021, as published in section 1.11 of the press release dated 27.10.2021.

The nursing and care home is let to the operator Het Baken, whereas the general practice is let to Maatschap Huisartsenpraktijk Hof van Blom. The wing consisting of assisted-living units is let to Beter Thuis Wonen, a private operator in independent housing for elderly people with care needs. All three leases are double1 net leases. The weighted average residual lease length of the lease contracts relating to these three wings amounts to 14 years.

The rents will be indexed annually according to the Dutch consumer price index. The gross rental yield amounts to approximately 5%.

3. The tenants

Het Baken is a regional healthcare facility that meets client needs through a wide range of health care and services. It offers the expertise and support necessary so that people who need health care, whether temporary or for a longer period of time, can stay in a familiar environment for as long as possible. For more complex care, which cannot be provided at home, Het Baken offers professional health care in the nursing and care homes it operates.

