  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Cofinimmo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFB   BE0003593044

COFINIMMO

(COFB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:26 2023-01-27 am EST
83.80 EUR   +0.66%
11:50aCofinimmo : continues its asset rotation in 2023
PU
2022Cofinimmo : Transparency notification BlackRock
PU
2022Cofinimmo : carries out divestments in Belgium and France and achieves its 2022 target
PU
Cofinimmo : continues its asset rotation in 2023

01/27/2023 | 11:50am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, embargo until 27.01.2023, 05:40 p.m. CET

Cofinimmo kicks off its 2023 asset rotation and secures its financing needs for this year

  • Cofinimmo announces a new divestment for approx. 6 million EUR, above the latest fair value and fully in line with its ESG objectives
  • Refinancing of the credit lines coming to maturity in 2023 is already secured

1. Divestment of a building in the office segment for approximately 6 million EUR

Cofinimmo Offices SA/NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB), carried out the divestment of a site located in a non-strategic area of its office portfolio.

This transaction relates to the asset located at Mercuriusstraat 30 in Zaventem, in the Brussels periphery. The site has a surface of approx. 6,100 m² and offers office spaces, a warehouse space and parking spaces in addition to its primary use as an IT data centre. The building is let at 100%.

The sale price for this site amounts to approximately 6 million EUR, and is above the latest fair value (as at 30.09.2022) as determined by Cofinimmo's real estate valuers.

This divestment is also fully in line with Cofinimmo's ESG strategy, as it contributes to a significant reduction in the energy intensity of the group's portfolio.

2. Refinancing of the credit lines coming to maturity in 2023 is already secured

Cofinimmo also announces that a credit line of 40 million EUR maturing in 2023 was early refinanced in December 2022 to bring its new maturity to 2028 and that it will finalise in the coming days the refinancing of a second credit line of 90 million EUR maturing also in 2023 to bring its maturity to 2030. These refinancings represent a total amount of 130 million EUR. By doing this, Cofinimmo's financings coming to maturity this year will entirely be secured very shortly.

Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "We are satisfied to announce this first disposal of 2023. While modest, it is only the beginning of a large scale divestment process, the extent of which will be updated with the publication of our annual results mid-February. As far as financing is concerned, we can announce that we have secured the refinancing of our credit lines coming to maturity this year."

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, embargo until 27.01.2023, 05:40 p.m. CET

For more information:

Philippe Etienne

Lynn Nachtergaele

Yeliz Bicici

Head of External Communication

Head of Investor Relations

Chief Operating Officer

Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32

Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08

Offices & Real Estate Development

petienne@cofinimmo.be

lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

Tel.: +32 2 373 00 00

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom with a value of approximately 6.1 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high- quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants for their occupants to enjoy. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has assembled a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.2 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company applying the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers tenant services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 150 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT status in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 329 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2022 333 M 361 M 361 M
Net Debt 2022 2 945 M 3 196 M 3 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 7,45%
Capitalization 2 682 M 2 911 M 2 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,1x
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart COFINIMMO
Duration : Period :
Cofinimmo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFINIMMO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 83,25 €
Average target price 101,09 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pierre Hanin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jean Kotarakos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jacques van Rijckevorsel Chairman
Steve Deraedt Head-Information Technology
Yeliz Bicici Head-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFINIMMO-0.54%2 911
EQUINIX, INC.11.32%67 478
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION7.16%42 628
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.02%31 429
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.61%25 795
W. P. CAREY INC.8.93%17 710