Cofinimmo : continues its asset rotation in 2023

Brussels, embargo until 27.01.2023, 05:40 p.m. CET

Cofinimmo kicks off its 2023 asset rotation and secures its financing needs for this year

Cofinimmo announces a new divestment for approx. 6 million EUR, above the latest fair value and fully in line with its ESG objectives

Refinancing of the credit lines coming to maturity in 2023 is already secured

1. Divestment of a building in the office segment for approximately 6 million EUR

Cofinimmo Offices SA/NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB), carried out the divestment of a site located in a non-strategic area of its office portfolio.

This transaction relates to the asset located at Mercuriusstraat 30 in Zaventem, in the Brussels periphery. The site has a surface of approx. 6,100 m² and offers office spaces, a warehouse space and parking spaces in addition to its primary use as an IT data centre. The building is let at 100%.

The sale price for this site amounts to approximately 6 million EUR, and is above the latest fair value (as at 30.09.2022) as determined by Cofinimmo's real estate valuers.

This divestment is also fully in line with Cofinimmo's ESG strategy, as it contributes to a significant reduction in the energy intensity of the group's portfolio.

2. Refinancing of the credit lines coming to maturity in 2023 is already secured

Cofinimmo also announces that a credit line of 40 million EUR maturing in 2023 was early refinanced in December 2022 to bring its new maturity to 2028 and that it will finalise in the coming days the refinancing of a second credit line of 90 million EUR maturing also in 2023 to bring its maturity to 2030. These refinancings represent a total amount of 130 million EUR. By doing this, Cofinimmo's financings coming to maturity this year will entirely be secured very shortly.

Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "We are satisfied to announce this first disposal of 2023. While modest, it is only the beginning of a large scale divestment process, the extent of which will be updated with the publication of our annual results mid-February. As far as financing is concerned, we can announce that we have secured the refinancing of our credit lines coming to maturity this year."