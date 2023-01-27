Cofinimmo : continues its asset rotation in 2023

PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, embargo until 27.01.2023, 05:40 p.m. CET
Cofinimmo kicks off its 2023 asset rotation and secures its financing needs for this year
-
Cofinimmo announces a new divestment for approx. 6 million EUR, above the latest fair value and fully in line with its ESG objectives
-
Refinancing of the credit lines coming to maturity in 2023 is already secured
1. Divestment of a building in the office segment for approximately 6 million EUR
Cofinimmo Offices SA/NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB), carried out the divestment of a site located in a non-strategic area of its office portfolio.
This transaction relates to the asset located at Mercuriusstraat 30 in Zaventem, in the Brussels periphery. The site has a surface of approx. 6,100 m² and offers office spaces, a warehouse space and parking spaces in addition to its primary use as an IT data centre. The building is let at 100%.
The sale price for this site amounts to approximately 6 million EUR, and is above the latest fair value (as at 30.09.2022) as determined by Cofinimmo's real estate valuers.
This divestment is also fully in line with Cofinimmo's ESG strategy, as it contributes to a significant reduction in the energy intensity of the group's portfolio.
2. Refinancing of the credit lines coming to maturity in 2023 is already secured
Cofinimmo also announces that a credit line of 40 million EUR maturing in 2023 was early refinanced in December 2022 to bring its new maturity to 2028 and that it will finalise in the coming days the refinancing of a second credit line of 90 million EUR maturing also in 2023 to bring its maturity to 2030. These refinancings represent a total amount of 130 million EUR. By doing this, Cofinimmo's financings coming to maturity this year will entirely be secured very shortly.
Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "We are satisfied to announce this first disposal of 2023. While modest, it is only the beginning of a large scale divestment process, the extent of which will be updated with the publication of our annual results mid-February. As far as financing is concerned, we can announce that we have secured the refinancing of our credit lines coming to maturity this year."
PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, embargo until 27.01.2023, 05:40 p.m. CET
|
For more information:
|
|
|
Philippe Etienne
|
Lynn Nachtergaele
|
Yeliz Bicici
|
Head of External Communication
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32
|
Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08
|
Offices & Real Estate Development
|
petienne@cofinimmo.be
|
lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be
|
Tel.: +32 2 373 00 00
About Cofinimmo:
Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom with a value of approximately 6.1 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high- quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants for their occupants to enjoy. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has assembled a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.2 billion EUR in Europe.
As an independent company applying the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers tenant services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 150 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid.
Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT status in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.
www.cofinimmo.com
Follow us on: