PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 25.09.2023, 05:40 p.m. CET

Cofinimmo divests two nursing and care homes in Belgium

Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB) signed a private agreement regarding the divestment of two nursing and care homes in Belgium (see table). The sale price of these buildings amounts to approximately 31 million EUR (excluding registration rights, i.e. approximately 35 million EUR including registration rights). The sale price is higher than the latest fair value (as at 30.06.2023), as determined by Cofinimmo's independent real estate valuers for these sites, whose leases have a lower weighted average residual term than that of the Belgian real estate healthcare portfolio.

Name Location Year built Surface area Operator (last renovation) (approx.) Nethehof Balen 2004 6,500 m² Armonea Zonnetij Aartselaar 2006 (2013) 7,800 m² Korian1

These divestments are in line with Cofinimmo's overall strategy of rebalancing its portfolio. The group constantly evaluates its asset portfolio based on the key points of its strategy and the market opportunities available. This transaction fills the divestment envelope in healthcare real estate included in the global divestment budget of 300 million EUR for 2023.

The cumulative amount of the divestments carried out since 01.01.2023 and those already signed and expected to be closed by the end of the financial year amounts to approximately 250 million EUR.

Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "With this transaction, we pursue our strategy of overall portfolio rebalancing and demonstrate our ability to perform the asset arbitrage forecast in our divestment budget at the beginning of 2023, including in healthcare real estate."

1 Korian is part of the Clariane group.

1