Cofinimmo N.V.

COFINIMMO N.V.

(COFB)
Cofinimmo N : acquires five healthcare sites in France

02/01/2021 | 01:44am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, embargo until 01.02.2021, 7:30 AM CET

Cofinimmo acquires five healthcare sites in France

Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB) acquired four nursing and care homes (EHPAD), one of which is currently under construction, and one assisted-living facility, all situated in Normandy. The total investment for the five sites will eventually amount to approximately 44 million EUR. All the sites are already let to DomusVi, a leading operator in Europe.

Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "Following the announcement last December of a partnership with the French Red Cross, this new major transaction in France enables Cofinimmo to further develop its healthcare real estate portfolio in Europe."

1. The sites

All the sites are located in Normandy, either in the department of Orne or Calvados. This region situated in the north-west of France has about 3.5 million inhabitants.

Four out of the five sites are currently in operation. Renovation works have been recently conducted in three sites, these related to the insulation of the roof, the replacement of boilers or the renewal of the controlled mechanical ventilation system (CMV). All the sites are located in an urban setting, whether residential or not, and are easily accessible thanks to extensive road connections.

Once the nursing and care home in Villers-sur-Mer has been delivered, which is planned for end 2022, the sites will offer together a total surface area of approximately 17,300 m² and 344 units.

Name of the facility

Type of asset

Location

Year built / lastly

Surfece area

Number

(department)

renovated

(approx.)

of units

Properties in operation

1. Nouvel Azur

Assisted living

Saint-Pierre-du-Regard

2013

4,100 m²

68

(Orne)

2. Grand Jardin

Nursing and care

Sap-en-Auge (Orne)

1992/2017

2,100 m²

50

home

3. Les Ondines

Nursing and care

Grandcamp-Maisy

2004/2018-2019

2,800 m²

64

home

(Calvados)

4. Vallée d'Auge

Nursing and care

Dozulé (Calvados)

2003/2019

3,500 m²

78

home

Development project in progress

5. -

Nursing and care

Villers-sur-Mer (Calvados)

2022

4,800 m²

84

home

Total

17,300 m²

344

2. The transaction

Cofinimmo acquired, through its French branch, four nursing and care homes (EHPAD), one of which is currently under construction, and one assisted-living facility, all situated in Normandy. The total investment for the five sites will eventually amount to approximately 44 million EUR. The acquisition price for the sites in operation amounts to approximately 30 million EUR, whereas the investment budget for the building under construction amounts to approximately 14 million EUR (plot of land included).

For each of the five sites, a double net1 lease has been signed for a fix term of 12 years. The rents will be indexed annually and gross rental yield is in line with current market conditions.

3. The operator-tenant

With more than 400 nursing homes and senior residential homes and 60 home-care agencies, DomusVi provides a comprehensive range of quality services to its 72,000 customers in Europe and Latin America.

1 The owner primarily bears the maintenance costs for the roof and the building structure.

For more information:

Jochem Binst

Lynn Nachtergaele

Head of External Communication & IR

Investor Relations Officer

Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32

Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08

jbinst@cofinimmo.be

lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

Sébastien Berden

Yeliz Bicici

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Healthcare

Offices & Real Estate Development

Tel.: +32 2 373 00 00

Tel.: +32 2 373 00 00

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland and Ireland, with a value of approximately

4.6 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 2.7 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of over 130 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda and Frankfurt.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

On 31.12.2020, Cofinimmo's total market capitalisation stood at approximately 3.3 billion EUR. The company applies an investment policy aimed at offering a socially responsible, long-term,low-risk investment that generates a regular, predictable and growing dividend.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 06:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
