Cofinimmo N : acquires five healthcare sites in France

Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "Following the announcement last December of a partnership with the French Red Cross, this new major transaction in France enables Cofinimmo to further develop its healthcare real estate portfolio in Europe."

Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB) acquired four nursing and care homes (EHPAD), one of which is currently under construction, and one assisted-living facility, all situated in Normandy. The total investment for the five sites will eventually amount to approximately 44 million EUR. All the sites are already let to DomusVi, a leading operator in Europe.

Brussels, embargo until 01.02.2021, 7:30 AM CET

1. The sites

All the sites are located in Normandy, either in the department of Orne or Calvados. This region situated in the north-west of France has about 3.5 million inhabitants.

Four out of the five sites are currently in operation. Renovation works have been recently conducted in three sites, these related to the insulation of the roof, the replacement of boilers or the renewal of the controlled mechanical ventilation system (CMV). All the sites are located in an urban setting, whether residential or not, and are easily accessible thanks to extensive road connections.

Once the nursing and care home in Villers-sur-Mer has been delivered, which is planned for end 2022, the sites will offer together a total surface area of approximately 17,300 m² and 344 units.

Name of the facility Type of asset Location Year built / lastly Surfece area Number (department) renovated (approx.) of units Properties in operation 1. Nouvel Azur Assisted living Saint-Pierre-du-Regard 2013 4,100 m² 68 (Orne) 2. Grand Jardin Nursing and care Sap-en-Auge (Orne) 1992/2017 2,100 m² 50 home 3. Les Ondines Nursing and care Grandcamp-Maisy 2004/2018-2019 2,800 m² 64 home (Calvados) 4. Vallée d'Auge Nursing and care Dozulé (Calvados) 2003/2019 3,500 m² 78 home Development project in progress 5. - Nursing and care Villers-sur-Mer (Calvados) 2022 4,800 m² 84 home Total 17,300 m² 344

2. The transaction

Cofinimmo acquired, through its French branch, four nursing and care homes (EHPAD), one of which is currently under construction, and one assisted-living facility, all situated in Normandy. The total investment for the five sites will eventually amount to approximately 44 million EUR. The acquisition price for the sites in operation amounts to approximately 30 million EUR, whereas the investment budget for the building under construction amounts to approximately 14 million EUR (plot of land included).

For each of the five sites, a double net1 lease has been signed for a fix term of 12 years. The rents will be indexed annually and gross rental yield is in line with current market conditions.

3. The operator-tenant

With more than 400 nursing homes and senior residential homes and 60 home-care agencies, DomusVi provides a comprehensive range of quality services to its 72,000 customers in Europe and Latin America.

