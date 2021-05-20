Cofinimmo N : to build a care clinic in the Netherlands

PRESS RELEASE
Cofinimmo to build a care clinic in the Netherlands
Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels: COFB) acquired through one of its subsidiaries a plot of land on the Monnikenberg campus in Hilversum where a care clinic will be built. The investment budget for both the acquisition of the plot of land and the works amounts to approximately 30 million EUR. The building is already pre-let for the long term to Tergooi, which will operate it.
Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo: "With the construction of this clinic on a large-scale care campus in Hilversum, Cofinimmo is actively participating in the expansion and renewal of the property portfolio dedicated to healthcare in Europe in general, and in the Netherlands in particular."
1. The site
The Monnikenberg campus is located in east Hilversum, a municipality with more than 91,000 inhabitants in the Dutch province of North Holland. It is about 20 km from Amsterdam. A new large-scale construction project of the Tergooi hospital is currently ongoing on the site. This involves a hospital with a regional presence and consists of various buildings.
In this framework, Cofinimmo will construct a care clinic of almost 7,000 m². The building will house various acute care departments (ophthalmology, dermatology, plastic surgery, ENT, oral surgery), a treatment and diagnosis centre as well as the offices of Tergooi's supporting departments.
The construction will start this year, at the beginning of June, and will be monitored by Tergooi. The care clinic was designed by Wiegerinck Architecten and fits perfectly with the core hospital. Moreover, thanks to the use of a range of sustainable techniques and materials (LED lighting, solar panels, air treatment with heat recovery, air/water heat pumps), it will have a good energy performance and (at least) an A+ energy label. Delivery of the works is planned in the course of 2023.
The entrance to the care clinic, the parking garage and the main entrance to the Tergooi hospital will be linked by a central (green) square. The site is easily accessible by public transport.
2. The transaction
Cofinimmo acquired, through one of its subsidiaries, a plot of land on the Monnikenberg campus in Hilversum where it will have a care clinic built. The investment budget for both the acquisition of the plot of land and the works amounts to approximately 30 million EUR.
The amounts to be paid for this investment in 2021 are included in the new investment programme for 2021, as described in section 11.1 of the press release dd. 28.04.2021.
The entire site will be operated by Tergooi. A triple net1 lease agreement has already been concluded for the care clinic for a fixed term of 20 years, which will commence after the delivery of the works. The rent will be collected from that moment onwards and will be indexed according to the Dutch consumer price index. The gross rental yield amounts to approximately 5%.
3. The operator
Tergooi was established in 2006, with the merger of two regional general hospitals of the Gooi region. It currently provides care in the whole region through 3 facilities (in Hilversum, Blaricum and Weesp). Tergooi is a stable healthcare player with a clear vision about care. It wants to bring care closer to the patient and wants to be valuable for its patients and their relatives, its partners and its employees.
Cofinimmo and Tergooi started their partnership in July 2019, with the acquisition of the 'Regionaal Medisch Centrum Tergooi' in Weesp, a stone's throw from Amsterdam.
1 The insurance costs, taxes and maintenance expenses are borne by the operator.
About Cofinimmo:
Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland and Italy with a value of approximately 5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 3 billion EUR in Europe.
As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 140 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda and Frankfurt.
Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.
On 30.04.2021, Cofinimmo's total market capitalisation stood at approximately 3.8 billion EUR. The company applies an investment policy aimed at offering a socially responsible, long-term,low-risk investment that generates a regular, predictable and growing dividend.
www.cofinimmo.com
