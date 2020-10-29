Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Cofinimmo N.V.    COFB   BE0003593044

COFINIMMO N.V.

(COFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cofinimmo N : statement on the potential acquisition of a number of nursing and care homes and an office building in Belgium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION - INSIDE INFORMATION

Brussels, embargo until 29.10.2020, 05:40 PM CET

Cofinimmo statement on the potential acquisition of a number of nursing and care homes and an office building in Belgium

Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels : COFB) heard about the rumours in the press regarding the potential acquisition of a number of Belgian nursing and care homes and an office building located on the 'Tour & Taxis' site in the Central Business District of Brussels.

The Group is indeed considering the acquisition of the companies that own some of the above-mentioned buildings on their balance sheets and will communicate more extensively, among other about the price, after the potential signing of the agreements.

For more information:

Jochem Binst

Lynn Nachtergaele

Head of External Communication & IR

Investor Relations Officer

Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32

Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08

jbinst@cofinimmo.be

lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 2.6 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of over 130 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda and Frankfurt.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

On 30.09.2020, Cofinimmo's total market capitalisation stood at approximately 3.5 billion EUR. The company applies an investment policy aimed at offering a socially responsible, long-term,low-risk investment that generates a regular, predictable and growing dividend.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 19:04:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COFINIMMO N.V.
03:05pCOFINIMMO N : statement on the potential acquisition of a number of nursing and ..
PU
08/26COFINIMMO N : will divest office building Colonel/Kolonel Bourg 122
PU
08/25COFINIMMO N : Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting of 25.08.2020
PU
07/30COFINIMMO N : Calculation details of the EPRA Key Performance Indicators at 30.0..
PU
07/30COFINIMMO N : 2020.07.30 - 2020 Half-year financial report
PU
07/30COFINIMMO N : 30.07.2020 – 2020 Half-year Financial Results – Roadsh..
PU
07/24COFINIMMO N : Convocation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of 25.08.2020
PU
07/09COFINIMMO N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/30COFINIMMO N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
06/30COFINIMMO N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 247 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2020 239 M 278 M 278 M
Net Debt 2020 1 816 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 4,97%
Capitalization 3 139 M 3 691 M 3 660 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COFINIMMO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cofinimmo N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFINIMMO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 131,13 €
Last Close Price 115,60 €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Hanin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacques van Rijckevorsel Chairman
Yeliz Bicici Chief Operating Officer
Jean Kotarakos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Steve Deraedt Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFINIMMO N.V.-11.76%3 672
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)29.53%66 955
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.25.17%40 317
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.82%20 534
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-21.49%19 947
SEGRO PLC-0.49%13 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group