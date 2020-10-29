Cofinimmo N : statement on the potential acquisition of a number of nursing and care homes and an office building in Belgium

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION - INSIDE INFORMATION

Brussels, embargo until 29.10.2020, 05:40 PM CET

Cofinimmo statement on the potential acquisition of a number of nursing and care homes and an office building in Belgium

Cofinimmo (Euronext Brussels : COFB) heard about the rumours in the press regarding the potential acquisition of a number of Belgian nursing and care homes and an office building located on the 'Tour & Taxis' site in the Central Business District of Brussels.

The Group is indeed considering the acquisition of the companies that own some of the above-mentioned buildings on their balance sheets and will communicate more extensively, among other about the price, after the potential signing of the agreements.

For more information: Jochem Binst Lynn Nachtergaele Head of External Communication & IR Investor Relations Officer Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32 Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08 jbinst@cofinimmo.be lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. 'Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 2.6 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of over 130 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda and Frankfurt.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

On 30.09.2020, Cofinimmo's total market capitalisation stood at approximately 3.5 billion EUR. The company applies an investment policy aimed at offering a socially responsible, long-term,low-risk investment that generates a regular, predictable and growing dividend.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

1