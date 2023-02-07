Cofle, activities in Turkey are not affected by the earthquake

(Alliance News) - Cofle Spa announced Tuesday that, in connection with the earthquake that has hit Turkey and Syria in recent days, its production facilities located in Turkey are fully operational as they are located in an area that has not been affected by the earthquake, and there have been no consequences to staff and their families.

"Cofle stands by the people of Turkey and will not fail to send support and solidarity to those who have been so painfully affected," the company said.

Cofle's stock closed Tuesday up 2.4 percent at EUR12.62 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

