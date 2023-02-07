Advanced search
    CFL   IT0005465619

COFLE S.P.A.

(CFL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:27 2023-02-07 am EST
12.62 EUR   +2.44%
Cofle, activities in Turkey are not affected by the earthquake

02/07/2023 | 01:54pm EST
(Alliance News) - Cofle Spa announced Tuesday that, in connection with the earthquake that has hit Turkey and Syria in recent days, its production facilities located in Turkey are fully operational as they are located in an area that has not been affected by the earthquake, and there have been no consequences to staff and their families.

"Cofle stands by the people of Turkey and will not fail to send support and solidarity to those who have been so painfully affected," the company said.

Cofle's stock closed Tuesday up 2.4 percent at EUR12.62 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 53,7 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net income 2022 6,50 M 6,98 M 6,98 M
Net cash 2022 13,3 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 66,6 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Walter Barbieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Mambelli Independent Director
Alessandra Barbieri Director, Managing Director & Manager-IR
Silvio Benedetti Director
Sergio Buoncristiano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFLE S.P.A.-6.67%71
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG8.15%3 648
SANWEI HOLDING GROUP CO.,LTD5.56%2 103
NINGBO CHANGHONG POLYMER SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INC.-3.68%1 478
TSRC CORPORATION10.17%822
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING13.52%497