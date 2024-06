(Alliance News) - Cofle Spa announced Monday that it has appointed Websim Spa, a division of Intermonte Spa, as its specialist and corporate broker.

Websim will take over from Banca Profilo Spa effective July 1.

Cofle's stock closed Monday at par at ERU5.30 per share.

