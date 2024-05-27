May 27, 2024 at 08:34 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Cofle Spa reported that it bought back 2,885 shares between last May 20 and May 24.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR5.8641 for a total value of EUR16,741.97.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 28,542 treasury shares equal to 0.5 percent of its share capital.

Cofle's stock is in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR5.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

