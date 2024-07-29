(Alliance News) - Cofle Spa announced on Monday the purchase of 3,080 shares, which took place between July 22 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR4.9516 for a total value of EUR15,251.00.

As a result of these purchases, Cofle holds 63,758 treasury shares, or 1.0 percent of the share capital.

Cofle is down 4.0 percent to EUR4.80 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

