(Alliance News) - Cofle Spa reported that it purchased 3,388 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.2682, for a total consideration of EUR28,090.86.

As of today, the company holds 7,860 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of its share capital.

The stock closed in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR8.15 per share

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

