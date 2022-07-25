Log in
    COFORGE   INE591G01017

COFORGE LIMITED

(COFORGE)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
3789.50 INR   +1.69%
COFORGE : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
07/21Coforge's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/21TRANSCRIPT : Coforge Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
Coforge : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

07/25/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
July 25, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

5th Floor, Plot no C/1, G Block

Rotunda Building

Bandra Kurla Complex

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (East)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai 400 051.

Sub: Intimation of Grant of Options under Employee Stock Option Plan 2005 (ESOP 2005)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please note that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, through a circular resolution passed on July 24, 2022 has approved a revised vesting schedule of a portion of the grant of performance-based Stock Options to the employees of the Company under ESOP 2005, details of which are as follows:

Grant 92

1

No. of Options Granted

:

12,500

2

Exercise Price

:

Rs. 10 per option

3

Vesting Period -

For the options determined based on the performance for the

As Is - No change

financial year 2022-23:

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023;

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024.

For the options determined based on the performance for the

financial year 2023-24:

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024;

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2025.

1

No. of Options Granted

:

9,294

2

Exercise Price

:

Rs. 10 per option

3

Vesting Period -

For the options determined based on the performance for the

Vesting Schedule changed

financial year 2022-23:

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023;

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024.

4

Exercise Period

:

By 31st December of the year of vesting of the options

Grant 93

1

No. of Options Granted

:

2000

2

Exercise Price

:

Rs. 10 per option

3

Vesting Period - As is no

For the options determined based on the performance for the

change

financial year 2022-23:

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023;

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024.

For the options determined based on the performance for the

financial year 2023-24:

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024;

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2025.

4

Exercise Period

:

3 years from the year of vesting of the options

1

No. of Options Granted

:

7,626

2

Exercise Price

:

Rs. 10 per option

3

Vesting Period - Schedule

For the options determined based on the performance for the

changed

financial year 2022-23:

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023.

50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024.

4

Exercise Period

:

3 years from the year of vesting of the options

Grant 94 - NO Changes

1

No. of Options Granted

:

30,000

2

Exercise Price

:

Rs. 10 per option

3

Vesting Period

100% of options will vest on May 1, 2023

4

Exercise Period

:

By 31st December of the year of vesting of the options

For Coforge Limited

(Erstwhile NIIT Technologies Limited)

BARKHA SHARMA

Digitally signed by

BARKHA SHARMA Date: 2022.07.25 22:52:18 +05'30'

Barkha Sharma

Company Secretary

