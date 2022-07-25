Coforge : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

July 25, 2022 The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, 5th Floor, Plot no C/1, G Block Rotunda Building Bandra Kurla Complex Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra (East) Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai 400 051.

Sub: Intimation of Grant of Options under Employee Stock Option Plan 2005 (ESOP 2005)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please note that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, through a circular resolution passed on July 24, 2022 has approved a revised vesting schedule of a portion of the grant of performance-based Stock Options to the employees of the Company under ESOP 2005, details of which are as follows:

Grant 92

1 No. of Options Granted : 12,500 2 Exercise Price : Rs. 10 per option 3 Vesting Period - For the options determined based on the performance for the As Is - No change financial year 2022-23: 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023; 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024. For the options determined based on the performance for the financial year 2023-24: 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024; 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2025. 1 No. of Options Granted : 9,294 2 Exercise Price : Rs. 10 per option 3 Vesting Period - For the options determined based on the performance for the Vesting Schedule changed financial year 2022-23: 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023; 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024. 4 Exercise Period : By 31st December of the year of vesting of the options Grant 93 1 No. of Options Granted : 2000 2 Exercise Price : Rs. 10 per option 3 Vesting Period - As is no For the options determined based on the performance for the change financial year 2022-23: 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023; 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024. For the options determined based on the performance for the financial year 2023-24: 50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024;

