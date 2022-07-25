Coforge : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Sub: Intimation of Grant of Options under Employee Stock Option Plan 2005 (ESOP 2005)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Please note that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, through a circular resolution passed on July 24, 2022 has approved a revised vesting schedule of a portion of the grant of performance-based Stock Options to the employees of the Company under ESOP 2005, details of which are as follows:
Grant 92
1
No. of Options Granted
:
12,500
2
Exercise Price
:
Rs. 10 per option
3
Vesting Period -
For the options determined based on the performance for the
As Is - No change
financial year 2022-23:
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023;
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024.
For the options determined based on the performance for the
financial year 2023-24:
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024;
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2025.
1
No. of Options Granted
:
9,294
2
Exercise Price
:
Rs. 10 per option
3
Vesting Period -
For the options determined based on the performance for the
Vesting Schedule changed
financial year 2022-23:
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023;
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024.
4
Exercise Period
:
By 31st December of the year of vesting of the options
Grant 93
1
No. of Options Granted
:
2000
2
Exercise Price
:
Rs. 10 per option
3
Vesting Period - As is no
For the options determined based on the performance for the
change
financial year 2022-23:
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2023;
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024.
For the options determined based on the performance for the
financial year 2023-24:
50% of such determined options on September 30, 2024;
Coforge Limited
(Erstwhile known as NIIT Technologies Limited)
Special Economic Zone, Plot No. TZ-2 & 2A, Sector - Tech Zone, Greater Noida (UP) - 201308, India.