Coforge : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

12th November, 2022

The Manager, The General Manager, Department of Corporate Services Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, P.J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, BSE Scrip code - [532541] Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051 Non-Convertible Bond ISIN INE591G08012 NSE Scrip code - [COFORGE]

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Intimation for allotment of 23,617 shares under the ESOP Scheme of the Company ESOP (2005)

Please note that the ESOP Allotment Committee has allotted 23,617 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company. The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs. 2,36,170/-

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 60,990,650 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 609,906,500

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Coforge Limited

Barkha Sharma

Company Secretary