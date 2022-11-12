Coforge : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Sub: Intimation for allotment of 23,617 shares under the ESOP Scheme of the Company ESOP (2005)
Please note that the ESOP Allotment Committee has allotted 23,617 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company. The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs. 2,36,170/-
Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 60,990,650 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 609,906,500
We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals.
This is for your information and records.
