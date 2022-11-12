Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coforge Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFORGE   INE591G01017

COFORGE LIMITED

(COFORGE)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
3897.65 INR   +6.03%
07:42aCoforge : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
11/10India's IT Sector to See Softer Growth in Fiscal H2
MT
11/03COFORGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coforge : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

11/12/2022 | 07:42am EST
12th November, 2022

The Manager,

The General Manager,

Department of Corporate Services

Department of Corporate Services

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, P.J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

BSE Scrip code - [532541]

Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051

Non-Convertible Bond ISIN INE591G08012

NSE Scrip code - [COFORGE]

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Intimation for allotment of 23,617 shares under the ESOP Scheme of the Company ESOP (2005)

Please note that the ESOP Allotment Committee has allotted 23,617 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company. The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs. 2,36,170/-

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 60,990,650 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 609,906,500

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Coforge Limited

Barkha Sharma

Company Secretary

Coforge Limited

Registered office:

www.coforge.com

Special Economic Zone, Plot No. TZ-2& 2A

8, 8alajl Estate, Third Floor, Guru Ravi Das Marg

Sector - Tech Zone, Greater Noida (UP) - 201308, India

Kalkaji, New Delhi -110 019, India

CIN: L72100DL1992PLC048753

T: +91 120 4592300 | F: +91 120 4592 301

T: +91 11 41029 297| F: +91 11 2641 4900

Disclaimer

Coforge Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 12:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 79 832 M 991 M 991 M
Net income 2023 8 118 M 101 M 101 M
Net cash 2023 2 656 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,5x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 238 B 2 949 M 2 949 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
EV / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 22 991
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart COFORGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coforge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFORGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3 897,65 INR
Average target price 4 174,15 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudhir Singh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ajay Kalra Chief Financial Officer
Basab Pradhan Non-Executive Chairman
Gupta Vic Chief Digital Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Barkha Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFORGE LIMITED-33.83%2 949
ACCENTURE PLC-30.02%182 780
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.30%150 587
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.12%129 444
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.07%103 388
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.83%81 747