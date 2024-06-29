Coforge Limited announced that Mr. Basab Pradhan, who was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company and the Chairperson of the Board for a second term of three consecutive years with effect from June 29, 2021, has completed the aforesaid term on June 28, 2024 and accordingly ceased to be the member of committees of the Board. Further, as informed earlier vide intimation dated April 22, 2024, Mr. Om Prakash Bhatt (DIN: 00548091) will take over as Chairperson of the Board with immediate effect.