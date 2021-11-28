Log in
COG Financial Services : 2021 AGM Group CEO Presentation

COG Financial Services : 2021 AGM Group CEO Presentation

11/28/2021
For personal use only

29 November 2021

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

2021 AGM Group CEO Presentation

COG Financial Services Limited (COG) attaches the following documents in relation to the FY2021 Annual General Meeting:

  • Group CEO Presentation, by Mr Andrew Bennett.

Announcement authorised by: Andrew Bennett, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Andrew Bennett

Chief Executive Officer

M 0405 380 241

COG Financial Services Limited (COG) has two complementary businesses:

  1. Finance Broking and Aggregation (FB&A). Through its membership group of independent and equity owned brokers (brokers in which COG has invested), COG is Australia's largest asset finance group, representing over $5.2 billion per annum of Net Asset Finance (NAF). Further growth is being achieved through organic growth in equipment finance and insurance broking and through equity investment in brokers.
  2. Lending. Through broker distribution, COG provides equipment finance to SMEs, and real property loans via its subsidiary Westlawn Finance Limited.

In both businesses COG's market share is small relative to the size of the markets in which it operates, and there are significant growth opportunities through consolidation and organic growth.

Level 1, 72 Archer Street Chatswood NSW 2067 // ABN 58 100 854 788

coglimited.com.au

CEO Presentation

Annual General Meeting

COG Financial Services Limited

Group CEO - Andrew Bennett

29 November 2021

ersonal use only

01

Overview

Driven by an acquisition-led finance broker and aggregation platform strategy, with founder-vendors retaining an equity exposure to their businesses
Aggregation services provided to COG equity owned brokers and independent network member brokers
Insurance broking has delivered strong organic growth and will be a key area of focus, leveraging off existing SME relationships
Australia's largest equipment finance broking and aggregation group, with an estimated 18% market share of broker originated asset finance
Distributed through Westlawn's branch network and brokers, including COG's own broker network
Lending
Provider of near-prime commercial & consumer lending to SMEs through its subsidiary Westlawn Finance Limited

COG Overview

Page 3

COG is an ASX listed provider of asset finance broking, aggregation services and near-prime commercial & consumer lending, and funds management

Finance & Insurance Broking and

Asset Finance Aggregation

use

ersonal

  • Funded through the issue of unsecured notes
  • Recently established a Managed Investment Scheme (MIS), a scalable / capital light funding structure which will become the core of the funds management operations in the future
According to East & Partners, this megatrend is the same for asset finance.
rba.gov.au/publications/fsr/2004/sep/box-d.html theadviser.com.au/breaking-news/41061-broker-market-share-surpasses-60

The evolution of broking - the megatrend continues

Page 4

PRE-1990

Banks had branch networks.

NOW

Banks are replacing branches with ATMs.

100% of bank loans assets

30% of bank loans assets

use

generated by branches.

generated by branches.

ersonal

70%

Brokers

25%

Brokers

2004

1

2020

Source:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Operations Group Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 272 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2021 -26,4 M -18,8 M -18,8 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,30x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 273 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart COG FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
COG Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COG FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Bennett Group Chief Executive Officer
John McRae Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Tuttle Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Rollason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COG FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED76.62%194
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED28.47%54 535
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL37.37%26 093
ORIX CORPORATION48.69%24 905
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED72.93%7 862
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED19.01%7 704