COG Financial Services : 2021 AGM Group CEO Presentation

In both businesses COG's market share is small relative to the size of the markets in which it operates, and there are significant growth opportunities through consolidation and organic growth.

Lending. Through broker distribution, COG provides equipment finance to SMEs, and real property loans via its subsidiary Westlawn Finance Limited.

Finance Broking and Aggregation (FB&A). Through its membership group of independent and equity owned brokers (brokers in which COG has invested), COG is Australia's largest asset finance group, representing over $5.2 billion per annum of Net Asset Finance (NAF). Further growth is being achieved through organic growth in equipment finance and insurance broking and through equity investment in brokers.

COG Financial Services Limited (COG) has two complementary businesses:

COG Financial Services Limited (COG) attaches the following documents in relation to the FY2021 Annual General Meeting:

Driven by an acquisition-led finance broker and aggregation platform strategy, with founder- vendors retaining an equity exposure to their businesses

Aggregation services provided to COG equity owned brokers and independent network member brokers

Insurance broking has delivered strong organic growth and will be a key area of focus, leveraging off existing SME relationships

Australia's largest equipment finance broking and aggregation group, with an estimated 18% market share of broker originated asset finance

▪ Distributed through Westlawn's branch network and brokers, including COG's own broker network

Lending

▪ Provider of near-prime commercial & consumer lending to SMEs through its subsidiary Westlawn Finance Limited

COG Overview Page 3

COG is an ASX listed provider of asset finance broking, aggregation services and near-prime commercial & consumer onlylending, and funds management Finance & Insurance Broking and Asset Finance Aggregation ▪