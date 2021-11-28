COG Financial Services : 2021 AGM Group CEO Presentation

29 November 2021
2021 AGM Group CEO Presentation
COG Financial Services Limited (COG) attaches the following documents in relation to the FY2021 Annual General Meeting:
Group CEO Presentation, by Mr Andrew Bennett.
Announcement authorised by: Andrew Bennett, Chief Executive Officer
For further information please contact:
Andrew Bennett
Chief Executive Officer
M 0405 380 241
COG Financial Services Limited (COG) has two complementary businesses:
Finance Broking and Aggregation (FB&A). Through its membership group of independent and equity owned brokers (brokers in which COG has invested), COG is Australia's largest asset finance group, representing over $5.2 billion per annum of Net Asset Finance (NAF). Further growth is being achieved through organic growth in equipment finance and insurance broking and through equity investment in brokers.
Lending. Through broker distribution, COG provides equipment finance to SMEs, and real property loans via its subsidiary Westlawn Finance Limited.
In both businesses COG's market share is small relative to the size of the markets in which it operates, and there are significant growth opportunities through consolidation and organic growth.
Level 1, 72 Archer Street Chatswood NSW 2067 // ABN 58 100 854 788
coglimited.com.au
only CEO Presentation
useAnnual General Meeting
COG Financial Services Limited
ersonalGroup CEO - Andrew Bennett
2 9 N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 1
Driven by an acquisition-ledfinance broker and aggregation platform strategy, with founder- vendors retaining an equity exposure to their businesses
Aggregation services provided to COG equity owned brokers and independent network member brokers
Insurance broking has delivered strong organic growth and will be a key area of focus, leveraging off existing SME relationships
Australia's largest equipment finance broking and aggregation group, with an estimated 18% market share of broker originated asset finance
▪ Distributed through Westlawn's branch network and brokers, including COG's own broker network
Lending
▪ Provider of near-primecommercial & consumer lending to SMEs through its subsidiary Westlawn Finance Limited
COG is an ASX listed provider of asset finance broking, aggregation services and near-prime commercial & consumer onlylending, and funds management
Finance & Insurance Broking and
Asset Finance Aggregation
Funded through the issue of unsecured notes
Recently established a Managed Investment Scheme (MIS), a scalable / capital light funding structure which will become the core of the funds management operations in the future
According to East & Partners, this megatrend is the same for asset finance.
rba.gov.au/publications/fsr/2004/sep/box-d.htmltheadviser.com.au/breaking-news/41061-broker-market-share-surpasses-60
The evolution of broking - the megatrend continues
P R E - 1 9 9 0
onlyBanks had branch networks.
N O W
Banks are replacing branches with ATMs.
Source:
