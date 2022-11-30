Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cogeco Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCA   CA19239C1068

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(CCA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
75.32 CAD   -0.26%
09:17aBreezeline Continues Fiber Expansion in New Hampshire With Launch of FTTH and “Stream TV” in Durham
BU
11/16Graduate Students Compete in “Emerging Tech Challenge”
BU
11/11Breezeline Spreads Joy to Children in Need Through National Corporate Sponsorship of Toys for Tots® Program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Breezeline Continues Fiber Expansion in New Hampshire With Launch of FTTH and “Stream TV” in Durham

11/30/2022 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State-of-the-art fiber network delivers unmatched speed, performance and reliability

Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has extended its advanced fiber network into Durham, New Hampshire, continuing the company’s year-long expansion in the state and offering residences and businesses a new choice in internet, TV and voice providers.

Lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology will be available for the very first time in Durham starting in January 2023. Breezeline Fiber delivers a unique online experience because download and upload speeds are equal, which is essential for video conferencing, distance learning, telemedicine, and gaming.

Breezeline also has introduced Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based service that seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney+ for viewing on devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

Earlier this year, Breezeline began its fiber expansion in New Hampshire, extending into Somersworth, Dover, Madbury and Concord, reaching more than 15,000 homes and businesses with its FTTH service in that region.

“Fiber provides great benefits for consumers because it is highly reliable and has tremendous capacity, allowing large amounts of data to travel at low latency so customers enjoy a great online experience,” said Aaron Brace, Vice President of Engineering for Breezeline. “At the same time, FTTH networks are more energy efficient because they use less power than traditional networks, which has long-term environmental benefits.”

Breezeline offers internet speeds of 200/200 Mbps, 500/500 Mbps and 1,000/1,000 Mbps (1 Gigabit) with no data caps. Business-class internet is also available with speeds up to 100/100, 200/200, 500/500, 750/750, 1,000/1,000 Mbps.

For more information about Breezeline’s services, visit breezeline.com/fiberiscoming. Breezeline is a participant in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Under the program, Breezeline provides a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service for eligible households (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands).

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 990 M 2 195 M 2 195 M
Net income 2023 448 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2023 4 142 M 3 040 M 3 040 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,04x
Yield 2023 4,12%
Capitalization 3 435 M 2 521 M 2 521 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 854
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cogeco Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 75,32 CAD
Average target price 91,70 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Jetté President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrice Ouimet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis V. Audet Chairman
Zouheir Mansourati Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joanne Ferstman Independent Director
