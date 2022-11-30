Breezeline Continues Fiber Expansion in New Hampshire With Launch of FTTH and “Stream TV” in Durham

State-of-the-art fiber network delivers unmatched speed, performance and reliability

Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has extended its advanced fiber network into Durham, New Hampshire, continuing the company’s year-long expansion in the state and offering residences and businesses a new choice in internet, TV and voice providers.

Lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology will be available for the very first time in Durham starting in January 2023. Breezeline Fiber delivers a unique online experience because download and upload speeds are equal, which is essential for video conferencing, distance learning, telemedicine, and gaming.

Breezeline also has introduced Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based service that seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney+ for viewing on devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

Earlier this year, Breezeline began its fiber expansion in New Hampshire, extending into Somersworth, Dover, Madbury and Concord, reaching more than 15,000 homes and businesses with its FTTH service in that region.

“Fiber provides great benefits for consumers because it is highly reliable and has tremendous capacity, allowing large amounts of data to travel at low latency so customers enjoy a great online experience,” said Aaron Brace, Vice President of Engineering for Breezeline. “At the same time, FTTH networks are more energy efficient because they use less power than traditional networks, which has long-term environmental benefits.”

Breezeline offers internet speeds of 200/200 Mbps, 500/500 Mbps and 1,000/1,000 Mbps (1 Gigabit) with no data caps. Business-class internet is also available with speeds up to 100/100, 200/200, 500/500, 750/750, 1,000/1,000 Mbps.

For more information about Breezeline’s services, visit breezeline.com/fiberiscoming. Breezeline is a participant in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Under the program, Breezeline provides a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service for eligible households (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands).

