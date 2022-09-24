Breezeline Employees Plant Trees in Eight States in Support of the Environment and Local Communities

More than 200 employees and family members volunteer to plant trees at 15 locations in local communities

More than 200 Breezeline employees, family members and community partners volunteered their time on Saturday morning to plant more than 100 trees at 15 locations in eight states where Breezeline provides internet, TV and phone services.

Inspired by the theme "Planting Roots in Our Communities," Breezeline employees planted trees today at multiple locations in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The tree planting activities further the company’s commitment to the environment, while helping to beautify local communities with all of the benefits trees provide.

"We are committed to actions which have a positive environmental impact," said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. "This initiative, which would not have been possible without the commitment and enthusiasm of our employees here in the U.S. and our local community partners, is one step among many initiatives now underway in our company to build up our communities, support local businesses, and advance our environmental goals."

Breezeline partnered with the following organizations in the tree planting initiative:

One Tree Planted (for plantings at Oleta State Park in North Miami)

(for plantings at Oleta State Park in North Miami) New London Trees (for plantings on Broad Street and Williams Memorial Park in New London, CT)

(for plantings on Broad Street and Williams Memorial Park in New London, CT) Groton Parks and Recreation (for plantings at Spicer Park in Noank, and Poquonnock Plains Park and Groton Senior Center in Groton, CT)

(for plantings at Spicer Park in Noank, and Poquonnock Plains Park and Groton Senior Center in Groton, CT) The Parks and Forestry Division of the Department of Natural Resources (for plantings at Flaherty Park and O’Rourke Park in Quincy, MA)

(for plantings at Flaherty Park and O’Rourke Park in Quincy, MA) The Western Land Conservancy (for plantings at A.B. Hart Elementary in Cleveland, OH)

(for plantings at A.B. Hart Elementary in Cleveland, OH) Columbus Recreation and Parks (for plantings at Smith Road Park in Columbus, OH)

(for plantings at Smith Road Park in Columbus, OH) St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks (for plantings at Lexington Manor Passive Park, St. Mary’s, MD)

(for plantings at Lexington Manor Passive Park, St. Mary’s, MD) Middlesex County, Virginia (for plantings at Deltaville Maritime Museum & Holly Point Nature Park)

(for plantings at Deltaville Maritime Museum & Holly Point Nature Park) City of Johnstown Department of Public Works (for plantings at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, PA)

(for plantings at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, PA) Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism (for plantings at Virginia Acres Park, Aiken, SC).

Trees were sourced from local nurseries, with species selected for adaptability with local climates, including Central Nursery and Prides Corner (CT), Wentworth Greenhouses (Rollinsford, NH). A. Thomas & Sons Nursery (Quincy, MA), Tupelo Farm & Garden (Urbanna, VA), Meadow Farm Nurseries Garden Center (Leonardtown, MD), Adams Nursery (Aiken, SC) and Seads Garden Center (Johnstown, PA).

The employee volunteer activities took place both in the U.S. where the company does business as Breezeline, and in Canada, where its parent company and business units operate as Cogeco. The tree planting events were part of the company’s "1Cogeco Community Involvement Day," an annual day on which colleagues across the entire company unite to support their local communities.

The company has set science-based emissions reduction targets to limit the impacts of climate change. This commitment includes emissions from direct operations through fleet electrification and a commitment to reduce emissions from employee commuting. It also includes investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the company’s fiber-broadband network.

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

