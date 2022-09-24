Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cogeco Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCA   CA19239C1068

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(CCA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
74.52 CAD   -1.08%
01:01pBreezeline Employees Plant Trees in Eight States in Support of the Environment and Local Communities
BU
09/19Cogeco Communications to participate in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference
AQ
09/15Cogeco and Cogeco Communications Schedule the Release of their Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and Related Conference Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Breezeline Employees Plant Trees in Eight States in Support of the Environment and Local Communities

09/24/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More than 200 employees and family members volunteer to plant trees at 15 locations in local communities

More than 200 Breezeline employees, family members and community partners volunteered their time on Saturday morning to plant more than 100 trees at 15 locations in eight states where Breezeline provides internet, TV and phone services.

Inspired by the theme "Planting Roots in Our Communities," Breezeline employees planted trees today at multiple locations in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The tree planting activities further the company’s commitment to the environment, while helping to beautify local communities with all of the benefits trees provide.

"We are committed to actions which have a positive environmental impact," said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. "This initiative, which would not have been possible without the commitment and enthusiasm of our employees here in the U.S. and our local community partners, is one step among many initiatives now underway in our company to build up our communities, support local businesses, and advance our environmental goals."

Breezeline partnered with the following organizations in the tree planting initiative:

  • One Tree Planted (for plantings at Oleta State Park in North Miami)
  • New London Trees (for plantings on Broad Street and Williams Memorial Park in New London, CT)
  • Groton Parks and Recreation (for plantings at Spicer Park in Noank, and Poquonnock Plains Park and Groton Senior Center in Groton, CT)
  • The Parks and Forestry Division of the Department of Natural Resources (for plantings at Flaherty Park and O’Rourke Park in Quincy, MA)
  • The Western Land Conservancy (for plantings at A.B. Hart Elementary in Cleveland, OH)
  • Columbus Recreation and Parks (for plantings at Smith Road Park in Columbus, OH)
  • St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks (for plantings at Lexington Manor Passive Park, St. Mary’s, MD)
  • Middlesex County, Virginia (for plantings at Deltaville Maritime Museum & Holly Point Nature Park)
  • City of Johnstown Department of Public Works (for plantings at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, PA)
  • Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism (for plantings at Virginia Acres Park, Aiken, SC).

Trees were sourced from local nurseries, with species selected for adaptability with local climates, including Central Nursery and Prides Corner (CT), Wentworth Greenhouses (Rollinsford, NH). A. Thomas & Sons Nursery (Quincy, MA), Tupelo Farm & Garden (Urbanna, VA), Meadow Farm Nurseries Garden Center (Leonardtown, MD), Adams Nursery (Aiken, SC) and Seads Garden Center (Johnstown, PA).

The employee volunteer activities took place both in the U.S. where the company does business as Breezeline, and in Canada, where its parent company and business units operate as Cogeco. The tree planting events were part of the company’s "1Cogeco Community Involvement Day," an annual day on which colleagues across the entire company unite to support their local communities.

The company has set science-based emissions reduction targets to limit the impacts of climate change. This commitment includes emissions from direct operations through fleet electrification and a commitment to reduce emissions from employee commuting. It also includes investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the company’s fiber-broadband network.

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
01:01pBreezeline Employees Plant Trees in Eight States in Support of the Environment and Loca..
BU
09/19Cogeco Communications to participate in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Inve..
AQ
09/15Cogeco and Cogeco Communications Schedule the Release of their Financial Results for th..
AQ
09/08Cogeco Communications to participate in BMO Capital Markets' 23nd Annual Media & Teleco..
AQ
08/04COGECO COMMUNICATIONS : Breezeline Named Top U.S. Multi-System Operator (En anglais seulem..
PU
08/04Cogeco Communications Accelerates Expansion of High-Speed Internet Network in Ontario
MT
08/04Cogeco Accelerates the Expansion of its High-Speed Internet Network in Ontario in Colla..
AQ
07/26COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/22Cogeco Communications Valuation Much Higher If Altice USA Deal Materializes, Desjardins..
MT
07/18Rogers' Outage Remains in Spotlight But Other Developments Last Week Worth Noting, Writ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 905 M 2 142 M 2 142 M
Net income 2022 418 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2022 4 133 M 3 047 M 3 047 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,42x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 3 406 M 2 511 M 2 511 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 854
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cogeco Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 74,52 CAD
Average target price 108,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Jetté President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrice Ouimet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis V. Audet Chairman
Stephane Lacombe Vice President-Information Technology
Zouheir Mansourati Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-25.22%2 511
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-34.04%181 394
COMCAST CORPORATION-36.74%140 518
FORMULA ONE GROUP-8.43%13 342
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-33.17%13 198
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.12%12 333