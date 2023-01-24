Advanced search
    CCA   CA19239C1068

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(CCA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:03:57 2023-01-24 am EST
68.10 CAD   -0.57%
Breezeline Puts Focus on Internet Reliability and Speed With New Multi-Media Campaign
BU
01/18For a Fourth Consecutive Year, Cogeco Communications Ranks Among the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations According to Corporate Knights
AQ
01/16BMO Capital Reviews Cogeo Communications Q1
MT
Breezeline Puts Focus on Internet Reliability and Speed With New Multi-Media Campaign

01/24/2023 | 10:04am EST
“Welcome to Breezeline” campaign highlights the benefits of Breezeline’s investment in its fiber-broadband network

Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has launched a new campaign showcasing how daily life is transformed through reliable, ultrafast internet from Breezeline.

The “Welcome to Breezeline” campaign features colorful, imaginative multi-media vignettes demonstrating how reliability and speed unlock endless possibilities in customers’ everyday lives.

Breezeline, which provides internet, TV and voice services in 13 states, has put the focus on internet reliability and speed via a two-year $400 million investment in its fiber-broadband network and infrastructure. The program, which started last year, has already doubled network capacity and boosted downstream and upstream speeds.

The company has also established additional redundant paths for internet traffic, deployed high-capacity fiber optics at critical network points, and configured the network to enhance network security and resilience.

“Thanks to better internet from Breezeline, anything is possible for our residential and business customers,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products and Programming for Breezeline. “With great reliability and lightning-fast speeds delivered over a fiber-powered network, it’s as easy as ever for our customers to work, play and connect without missing a beat.”

In addition to the network investments, and a range of convenient self-care initiatives, Breezeline has worked to make it easy for customers to get the most out of their Breezeline service:

  • The company’s WiFi Your WayTM service, a managed wireless internet solution, provides expanded WiFi coverage with enhanced reliability and superfast speeds in every area of the home or business.
  • Breezeline’s “My Account” app provides self-help tools for customers to manage their account, enable auto-pay, test their internet speeds, reset and view modem status, and link to other Breezeline apps, including Breezeline Stream TV and WiFi Your Way.
  • Breezeline customers are now able to make cash or card payments via Western Union. Western Union payment locations can be found in many grocery and big box stores throughout Breezeline service areas in 13 states. Customers can also pay bills online via Western Union’s website, as well as the Breezeline.com site.

To view the “Welcome to Breezeline” TV spots, click here.

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 990 M 2 235 M 2 235 M
Net income 2023 417 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2023 4 404 M 3 293 M 3 293 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,82x
Yield 2023 4,53%
Capitalization 3 068 M 2 294 M 2 294 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 854
Free-Float 42,8%
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 68,49 CAD
Average target price 86,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Managers and Directors
Philippe Jetté President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrice Ouimet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis V. Audet Chairman
Zouheir Mansourati Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joanne Ferstman Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-10.81%2 294
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)19.11%192 735
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.25%16 289
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL20.26%13 876
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP2.27%13 079
ITV PLC6.33%3 962