COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(CCA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian cable firm Cogeco's top investor opposes $8 billion bid from Altice USA

09/02/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

Altice USA Inc's bid on Wednesday to snap up the U.S. assets of Cogeco Inc and sell the rest to Rogers Communications Inc is facing resistance from the Canadian cable company's top investor.

Cogeco said Gestion Audem Inc, which holds a majority voting share in the company, has opposed Altice's all-cash offer of C$10.3 billion ($7.9 billion). The bid will be reviewed by the board on Wednesday.

Rogers, which owns about 41% of the subordinate voting shares in Cogeco, said buying the company's Canadian assets will help it expand services to 1.8 million homes and businesses in the country.

Cogeco shares jumped as much as 33% before paring gains to trade up 16%. Altice USA rose 3%, while Rogers climbed 4.4%.

It would be the biggest Canadian telecoms merger deal since BCE Inc completed the spinoff of its stake in Nortel Networks in a transaction valued at C$88.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

As part of the offer, Altice said it has valued Cogeco's U.S. assets, Atlantic Broadband, the country's ninth largest cable operator, at about C$4.8 billion.

The proposed deal "fills in holes in the Rogers network and helps pull together the Cogeco properties," Mark Goldberg, a longtime telecoms consultant, said. "You're not lessening competition but instead bringing some new efficiencies."

Because Cogeco is a family business, that makes the deal more complicated.

"You've got to ensure that the family gets from the deal what they are hoping to get," Goldberg said. "It's not a dispassionate controlling shareholder."

Founded in 1957, the company began as a Quebec-based TV station and grew into a phone, cable and internet provider, expanding into Ontario.

The U.S. cable sector has witnessed several deals in the recent years as fierce price competition and the need for significant investments exert pressure on the reliable cash flows of these stable businesses.

Cable TV providers have also been struggling as consumers cancel cable and satellite television subscriptions and shift to online video streaming such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

New York-based Altice said the proposed purchase of Atlantic Broadband would allow it to build on its previous cable acquisitions in the United States and expand operations across 11 states on the East Coast.

Cogeco entered the U.S. market in 2012 when it bought Atlantic Broadband for $1.36 billion, aiming to find growth outside of Canada.

By Munsif Vengattil and Moira Warburton

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE USA, INC. 3.54% 28.65 Delayed Quote.1.21%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.92% 3531.45 Delayed Quote.89.36%
BCE INC. 2.35% 57.05 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 15.02% 114.27 Delayed Quote.-13.62%
COGECO INC. 16.84% 92.19 Delayed Quote.-24.65%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.67% 552.84 Delayed Quote.72.00%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 4.69% 56.9 Delayed Quote.-15.85%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 382 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2020 385 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2020 2 837 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 4 757 M 3 639 M 3 642 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 574
Free-Float 44,9%
Technical analysis trends COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 114,10 CAD
Last Close Price 99,35 CAD
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Jetté President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis V. Audet Executive Chairman
Patrice Ouimet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephane Lacombe Vice President-Information Technology
David Lyman McAusland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-13.62%3 647
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.27.25%126 501
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION12.59%25 704
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-2.54%18 160
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC2.33%13 588
CABLE ONE, INC.23.22%11 042
