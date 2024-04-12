About Cogeco Communications
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).
Canadian Telecommunications Segment
- Superior locally based customer service
- Ambitious network expansion projects, including partnering with governments to expand network in underserved areas
- Strong adjusted EBITDA(1) and margin(1), with solid cash flow generation
- 1 Gbps Internet speeds offered in more than 80% of our footprint
- Added close to 119,000 homes passed since the beginning of fiscal 2022
(In millions of Canadian dollars)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA⁽¹⁾
FY2022
1,440
FY2022
775
FY2023
1,490
FY2023
788
LTM*
1,499
LTM*
787
American Telecommunications Segment
- Well positioned as a consolidator of regional broadband operators
- Opportunity to expand in adjacent footprint with attractive demographic and economic growth
- Strong adjusted EBITDA(1) and margin(1), with solid free cash flow(1) generation
- 1 Gbps Internet offered in close to 97% of our footprint
- Added 109,000 homes passed since the beginning of fiscal 2022
(In millions of Canadian dollars)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA⁽¹⁾
FY2022
1,460
FY2022
677
FY2023
1,494
FY2023
694
LTM*
1,464
LTM*
690
*Last twelve months ended February 29, 2024
Share Facts (as of March 28, 2024)
Dividend per quarter or $3.42(7) for fiscal 2024
Dividend growth (compared to Q2 2023)
Market capitalization
Multiple and subordinate voting shares outstanding
$0.854
- 10.1 % $2,537M 42M
Corporate Objectives and Strategies
Our strategy focuses on five strategic growth vectors:
- Pursue network expansion to reduce the digital divide
- Evolve our wireline network to meet increasing demand using a flexible and balanced technological approach
- Make accretive & complementary acquisitions to expand our footprint and broaden our capabilities and service offerings
- Expand in new customer segments with a multi-brandapproach to serve new demographics and grow our operations
- Launch and grow mobile services through a capital efficient model to enhance our offering in line with evolving customer needs and increased interest in bundled services
Financial Guidelines
Primary Service Unit Statistics
Projections*
(As of February 29, 2024)
Fiscal 2024
Canadian
American
In millions of Canadian dollars,
Actuals
(constant
(8)
Total
except %
Fiscal 2023
currency)(1)(4)
Telecommunications
Telecommunications
Revenue
2,984
Stable
Primary
service
(1)
1,421
Stable
Adjusted EBITDA
units(5)
1,870,524
1,066,847
2,937,371
Net capital expenditures(1)(2)
700
$700 to $775
Net capital expenditures in
Internet
874,401
660,227
1,534,628
connection with network
expansion projects(2)
173
$140 to $190
Capital intensity(1)
23.4 %
24% to 26%
Video
618,478
274,939
893,417
Capital intensity, excluding
(1)
17.6 %
18% to 20%
network expansion projects
Phone
377,645
131,681
509,326
Free cash flow(1)(3)
415
(5)% to (15)%
Free cash flow, excluding
588
(5)% to (15)%
network expansion projects(1)(3)
*As issued on November 1, 2023
Consolidated Financial Highlights
In millions of Canadian dollars,
Q2 YTD
Q2 YTD
Change in
FY2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
constant
except per share data and %
2024
2023
Change currency(1)(6)
$
$
$
$
$
%
%
Revenue
2,984
1,478
1,499
731
737
(0.8)
(0.7)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
1,421
706
718
347
351
(1.2)
(1.0)
Profit for the period
418
192
225
97
104
(7.4)
Earnings per share - diluted
8.75
4.21
4.64
2.20
2.19
0.5
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)
9.32
4.55
4.79
2.21
2.31
(4.3)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
803
334
408
180
173
4.2
Net capital expenditures(1)(2)
700
317
353
171
156
9.4
9.8
Capital intensity(1)
23.4 %
21.5 %
23.6 %
23.4 %
21.2 %
Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects(1)
17.6 %
17.7 %
16.3 %
20.0 %
15.5 %
Cash flows from operating activities
963
522
397
285
203
40.6
Free cash flow(1)
415
238
223
100
118
(15.1)
(15.4)
Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects(1)
588
294
331
125
160
(22.2)
(22.5)
Operating Segments
Canadian Telecommunications
American Telecommunications
In millions of Canadian
Change in
Change in
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Change
constant
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Change
constant
dollars, except %
currency(1)(6)
currency(1)(6)
$
$
%
%
$
$
%
%
Revenue
373
368
1.4
1.4
357
368
(3.1)
(2.8)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
199
198
0.4
0.3
166
166
0.2
0.5
Note: This Investor Fact Sheet, which includes non-IFRS and other financial measures, should be read in conjunction with the detailed disclosures contained in Cogeco Communications' fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A and the 2023 annual report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
- Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, adjusted diluted earnings per share, data presented on a constant currency basis and change in constant currency are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net capital expenditures and capital intensity are other financial measures. Certain additional disclosures for these financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A and the 2023 annual MD&A, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
- Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance.
- The assumed current income tax effective rate is approximately 7%.
- Fiscal 2024 financial guidelines are based on a fiscal 2023 average foreign exchange rate of 1.3467 USD/CDN.
- Primary service units include Internet, video and phone customers.
- Fiscal 2024 second-quarter in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of fiscal 2023, which was 1.3488 USD/CDN.
- Based on an annualized quarterly dividend of $0.854 per share declared on November 1, 2023, January 10, 2024 and April 11, 2024. The dividend is subject to the Board of Directors' approval on a quarterly basis and there is no assurance that it will remain at the current level.
- Considering the detailed calculation of the primary service units acquired from the recent Niagara Regional Broadband Network acquisition is not yet finalized, the number of units presented does not include those acquired from it.
Caution about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this Investor Fact Sheet, including, but not limited to, the statements appearing under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" and the "Fiscal 2024 Financial Guidelines" sections of the fiscal 2023 annual report and under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" section of the fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information available to us as of April 11, 2024, they may prove to be incorrect. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this forward-looking information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including uncertainties and main risk factors, which are described in the 2023 annual report and the fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect.
