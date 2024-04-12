About Cogeco Communications

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Canadian Telecommunications Segment

  • Superior locally based customer service
  • Ambitious network expansion projects, including partnering with governments to expand network in underserved areas
  • Strong adjusted EBITDA(1) and margin(1), with solid cash flow generation
  • 1 Gbps Internet speeds offered in more than 80% of our footprint
  • Added close to 119,000 homes passed since the beginning of fiscal 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA¹

FY2022

1,440

FY2022

775

FY2023

1,490

FY2023

788

LTM*

1,499

LTM*

787

American Telecommunications Segment

  • Well positioned as a consolidator of regional broadband operators
  • Opportunity to expand in adjacent footprint with attractive demographic and economic growth
  • Strong adjusted EBITDA(1) and margin(1), with solid free cash flow(1) generation
  • 1 Gbps Internet offered in close to 97% of our footprint
  • Added 109,000 homes passed since the beginning of fiscal 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA¹

FY2022

1,460

FY2022

677

FY2023

1,494

FY2023

694

LTM*

1,464

LTM*

690

*Last twelve months ended February 29, 2024

*Last twelve months ended February 29, 2024

Share Facts (as of March 28, 2024)

Dividend per quarter or $3.42(7) for fiscal 2024

Dividend growth (compared to Q2 2023)

Market capitalization

Multiple and subordinate voting shares outstanding

$0.854

  • 10.1 % $2,537M 42M

Corporate Objectives and Strategies

Our strategy focuses on five strategic growth vectors:

  1. Pursue network expansion to reduce the digital divide
  2. Evolve our wireline network to meet increasing demand using a flexible and balanced technological approach
  3. Make accretive & complementary acquisitions to expand our footprint and broaden our capabilities and service offerings
  4. Expand in new customer segments with a multi-brandapproach to serve new demographics and grow our operations
  5. Launch and grow mobile services through a capital efficient model to enhance our offering in line with evolving customer needs and increased interest in bundled services

Financial Guidelines

Primary Service Unit Statistics

Projections*

(As of February 29, 2024)

Fiscal 2024

Canadian

American

In millions of Canadian dollars,

Actuals

(constant

(8)

Total

except %

Fiscal 2023

currency)(1)(4)

Telecommunications

Telecommunications

Revenue

2,984

Stable

Primary

service

(1)

1,421

Stable

Adjusted EBITDA

units(5)

1,870,524

1,066,847

2,937,371

Net capital expenditures(1)(2)

700

$700 to $775

Net capital expenditures in

Internet

874,401

660,227

1,534,628

connection with network

expansion projects(2)

173

$140 to $190

Capital intensity(1)

23.4 %

24% to 26%

Video

618,478

274,939

893,417

Capital intensity, excluding

(1)

17.6 %

18% to 20%

network expansion projects

Phone

377,645

131,681

509,326

Free cash flow(1)(3)

415

(5)% to (15)%

Free cash flow, excluding

588

(5)% to (15)%

network expansion projects(1)(3)

*As issued on November 1, 2023

Consolidated Financial Highlights

In millions of Canadian dollars,

Q2 YTD

Q2 YTD

Change in

FY2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

constant

except per share data and %

2024

2023

Change currency(1)(6)

$

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue

2,984

1,478

1,499

731

737

(0.8)

(0.7)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

1,421

706

718

347

351

(1.2)

(1.0)

Profit for the period

418

192

225

97

104

(7.4)

Earnings per share - diluted

8.75

4.21

4.64

2.20

2.19

0.5

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)

9.32

4.55

4.79

2.21

2.31

(4.3)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

803

334

408

180

173

4.2

Net capital expenditures(1)(2)

700

317

353

171

156

9.4

9.8

Capital intensity(1)

23.4 %

21.5 %

23.6 %

23.4 %

21.2 %

Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects(1)

17.6 %

17.7 %

16.3 %

20.0 %

15.5 %

Cash flows from operating activities

963

522

397

285

203

40.6

Free cash flow(1)

415

238

223

100

118

(15.1)

(15.4)

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects(1)

588

294

331

125

160

(22.2)

(22.5)

Operating Segments

Canadian Telecommunications

American Telecommunications

In millions of Canadian

Change in

Change in

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Change

constant

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Change

constant

dollars, except %

currency(1)(6)

currency(1)(6)

$

$

%

%

$

$

%

%

Revenue

373

368

1.4

1.4

357

368

(3.1)

(2.8)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

199

198

0.4

0.3

166

166

0.2

0.5

Note: This Investor Fact Sheet, which includes non-IFRS and other financial measures, should be read in conjunction with the detailed disclosures contained in Cogeco Communications' fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A and the 2023 annual report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

  1. Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, adjusted diluted earnings per share, data presented on a constant currency basis and change in constant currency are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net capital expenditures and capital intensity are other financial measures. Certain additional disclosures for these financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A and the 2023 annual MD&A, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
  2. Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance.
  3. The assumed current income tax effective rate is approximately 7%.
  4. Fiscal 2024 financial guidelines are based on a fiscal 2023 average foreign exchange rate of 1.3467 USD/CDN.
  5. Primary service units include Internet, video and phone customers.
  6. Fiscal 2024 second-quarter in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of fiscal 2023, which was 1.3488 USD/CDN.
  7. Based on an annualized quarterly dividend of $0.854 per share declared on November 1, 2023, January 10, 2024 and April 11, 2024. The dividend is subject to the Board of Directors' approval on a quarterly basis and there is no assurance that it will remain at the current level.
  8. Considering the detailed calculation of the primary service units acquired from the recent Niagara Regional Broadband Network acquisition is not yet finalized, the number of units presented does not include those acquired from it.

Caution about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this Investor Fact Sheet, including, but not limited to, the statements appearing under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" and the "Fiscal 2024 Financial Guidelines" sections of the fiscal 2023 annual report and under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" section of the fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information available to us as of April 11, 2024, they may prove to be incorrect. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this forward-looking information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including uncertainties and main risk factors, which are described in the 2023 annual report and the fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect.

