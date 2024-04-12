through a capital efficient model to enhance our offering in line with evolving customer needs and increased interest in bundled services

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Consolidated Financial Highlights

In millions of Canadian dollars, Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Change in FY2023 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 constant except per share data and % 2024 2023 Change currency(1)(6) $ $ $ $ $ % % Revenue 2,984 1,478 1,499 731 737 (0.8) (0.7) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 1,421 706 718 347 351 (1.2) (1.0) Profit for the period 418 192 225 97 104 (7.4) Earnings per share - diluted 8.75 4.21 4.64 2.20 2.19 0.5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) 9.32 4.55 4.79 2.21 2.31 (4.3) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 803 334 408 180 173 4.2 Net capital expenditures(1)(2) 700 317 353 171 156 9.4 9.8 Capital intensity(1) 23.4 % 21.5 % 23.6 % 23.4 % 21.2 % Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects(1) 17.6 % 17.7 % 16.3 % 20.0 % 15.5 % Cash flows from operating activities 963 522 397 285 203 40.6 Free cash flow(1) 415 238 223 100 118 (15.1) (15.4) Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects(1) 588 294 331 125 160 (22.2) (22.5)

Operating Segments

Canadian Telecommunications American Telecommunications In millions of Canadian Change in Change in Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change constant Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change constant dollars, except % currency(1)(6) currency(1)(6) $ $ % % $ $ % % Revenue 373 368 1.4 1.4 357 368 (3.1) (2.8) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 199 198 0.4 0.3 166 166 0.2 0.5

Note: This Investor Fact Sheet, which includes non-IFRS and other financial measures, should be read in conjunction with the detailed disclosures contained in Cogeco Communications' fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A and the 2023 annual report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, adjusted diluted earnings per share, data presented on a constant currency basis and change in constant currency are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net capital expenditures and capital intensity are other financial measures. Certain additional disclosures for these financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A and the 2023 annual MD&A, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance. The assumed current income tax effective rate is approximately 7%. Fiscal 2024 financial guidelines are based on a fiscal 2023 average foreign exchange rate of 1.3467 USD/CDN. Primary service units include Internet, video and phone customers. Fiscal 2024 second-quarter in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of fiscal 2023, which was 1.3488 USD/CDN. Based on an annualized quarterly dividend of $0.854 per share declared on November 1, 2023, January 10, 2024 and April 11, 2024. The dividend is subject to the Board of Directors' approval on a quarterly basis and there is no assurance that it will remain at the current level. Considering the detailed calculation of the primary service units acquired from the recent Niagara Regional Broadband Network acquisition is not yet finalized, the number of units presented does not include those acquired from it.

Caution about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this Investor Fact Sheet, including, but not limited to, the statements appearing under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" and the "Fiscal 2024 Financial Guidelines" sections of the fiscal 2023 annual report and under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" section of the fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information available to us as of April 11, 2024, they may prove to be incorrect. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this forward-looking information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including uncertainties and main risk factors, which are described in the 2023 annual report and the fiscal 2024 second quarter MD&A, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect.