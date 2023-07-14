SHAREHOLDERS' REPORT
Three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2023
Financial highlights
Change
Change
Three and nine months ended
in
(1)
in
(1)
2023
2022
Change
constant
2023
2022
Change
constant
May 31
currency
(2)
currency
(2)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars,
$
$
%
%
$
$
%
%
except % and per share data)
Operations
Revenue
741,785
728,118
1.9
(1.3)
2,240,731
2,175,208
3.0
(0.3)
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
351,328
347,614
1.1
(1.8)
1,069,766
1,045,988
2.3
(0.7)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
47.4 %
47.7 %
47.7 %
48.1 %
Acquisition, integration,
(3)
11,368
2,263
-
20,997
22,349
(6.0)
restructuring and other costs
Profit for the period
101,538
105,406
(3.7)
326,175
341,927
(4.6)
Profit for the period attributable
95,892
100,250
(4.3)
305,774
318,362
(4.0)
to owners of the Corporation
Adjusted profit attributable to
103,826
101,717
2.1
320,785
331,741
(3.3)
owners of the Corporation (2)
Cash flow
Cash flows from operating
284,377
353,001
(19.4)
681,579
921,145
(26.0)
activities
Free cash flow (2)
104,422
104,795
(0.4)
-
327,489
389,906
(16.0)
(15.4)
Free cash flow, excluding network
136,253
143,454
(5.0)
(5.4)
467,396
485,563
(3.7)
(4.4)
expansion projects (2)
Acquisition of property, plant and
189,656
197,345
(3.9)
597,260
501,066
19.2
equipment
Net capital expenditures (2)
169,793
182,181
(6.8)
(10.5)
522,889
465,404
12.4
7.3
Net capital expenditures,
excluding network expansion
137,962
143,522
(3.9)
(7.9)
382,982
369,747
3.6
(1.2)
projects (2)
Capital intensity (2)
22.9 %
25.0 %
23.3 %
21.4 %
Capital intensity, excluding
18.6 %
19.7 %
17.1 %
17.0 %
network expansion projects (2)
Per share data (4)
Earnings per share
Basic
2.17
2.17
-
6.83
6.87
(0.6)
Diluted
2.16
2.16
-
6.80
6.81
(0.1)
Adjusted diluted (2)
2.34
2.19
6.8
7.13
7.10
0.4
Dividends
0.776
0.705
10.1
2.328
2.115
10.1
- Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current periods denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rate of the comparable periods of the prior year. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2022, the average foreign exchange rates used for translation were 1.2713 USD/CDN and 1.2660 USD/CDN, respectively.
- Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects and net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more details, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the MD&A, including reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.
- For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2023, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs related to the ongoing integration of past acquisitions and from a retroactive adjustment of $3.3 million recognized during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, in addition to a $5.1 million adjustment recognized in the second quarter, both related to the Copyright Board preliminary conclusions of the 2016-2018 retransmission tariffs, impacting those years and estimated costs for the following years. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2022, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs incurred in connection with the acquisition, completed on September 1, 2021, and integration of the Ohio broadband systems.
- Per multiple and subordinate voting share.
As at
May 31, 2023
August 31, 2022
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
$
$
Financial condition
Cash and cash equivalents
364,857
370,899
Total assets
9,776,770
9,278,509
Long-term debt
Current
41,489
339,096
Non-current
5,038,941
4,334,373
Net indebtedness (1)
4,835,682
4,489,330
Equity attributable to owners of the Corporation
2,905,974
2,751,080
- Net indebtedness is a capital management measure. For more information on this financial measure, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the MD&A.
Table of Contents
Management's discussion and analysis
1
Forward-lookingstatements
6
2
Overview of the business
7
3
Consolidated operating and financial results
10
4
Segmented operating and financial results
16
5
Related party transactions
21
6
Cash flow analysis
21
7
Financial position
27
8
Capital resources and liquidity
28
9
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices
31
10
Controls and procedures
32
11
Uncertainties and main risk factors
33
12
Accounting policy developments
34
13
Non-IFRSand other financial measures
34
14
Supplementary quarterly financial information
42
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
43
Interim consolidated statements of profit or loss
44
Interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income
45
Interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
46
Interim consolidated statements of financial position
47
Interim consolidated statements of cash flows
48
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
49
Primary service unit statistics
69
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A")
Three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2023
