SHAREHOLDERS' REPORT

Three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2023

Financial highlights

Change

Change

Three and nine months ended

in

(1)

in

(1)

2023

2022

Change

constant

2023

2022

Change

constant

May 31

currency

(2)

currency

(2)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

$

$

%

%

$

$

%

%

except % and per share data)

Operations

Revenue

741,785

728,118

1.9

(1.3)

2,240,731

2,175,208

3.0

(0.3)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

351,328

347,614

1.1

(1.8)

1,069,766

1,045,988

2.3

(0.7)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

47.4 %

47.7 %

47.7 %

48.1 %

Acquisition, integration,

(3)

11,368

2,263

-

20,997

22,349

(6.0)

restructuring and other costs

Profit for the period

101,538

105,406

(3.7)

326,175

341,927

(4.6)

Profit for the period attributable

95,892

100,250

(4.3)

305,774

318,362

(4.0)

to owners of the Corporation

Adjusted profit attributable to

103,826

101,717

2.1

320,785

331,741

(3.3)

owners of the Corporation (2)

Cash flow

Cash flows from operating

284,377

353,001

(19.4)

681,579

921,145

(26.0)

activities

Free cash flow (2)

104,422

104,795

(0.4)

-

327,489

389,906

(16.0)

(15.4)

Free cash flow, excluding network

136,253

143,454

(5.0)

(5.4)

467,396

485,563

(3.7)

(4.4)

expansion projects (2)

Acquisition of property, plant and

189,656

197,345

(3.9)

597,260

501,066

19.2

equipment

Net capital expenditures (2)

169,793

182,181

(6.8)

(10.5)

522,889

465,404

12.4

7.3

Net capital expenditures,

excluding network expansion

137,962

143,522

(3.9)

(7.9)

382,982

369,747

3.6

(1.2)

projects (2)

Capital intensity (2)

22.9 %

25.0 %

23.3 %

21.4 %

Capital intensity, excluding

18.6 %

19.7 %

17.1 %

17.0 %

network expansion projects (2)

Per share data (4)

Earnings per share

Basic

2.17

2.17

-

6.83

6.87

(0.6)

Diluted

2.16

2.16

-

6.80

6.81

(0.1)

Adjusted diluted (2)

2.34

2.19

6.8

7.13

7.10

0.4

Dividends

0.776

0.705

10.1

2.328

2.115

10.1

  1. Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current periods denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rate of the comparable periods of the prior year. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2022, the average foreign exchange rates used for translation were 1.2713 USD/CDN and 1.2660 USD/CDN, respectively.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects and net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more details, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the MD&A, including reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.
  3. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2023, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs related to the ongoing integration of past acquisitions and from a retroactive adjustment of $3.3 million recognized during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, in addition to a $5.1 million adjustment recognized in the second quarter, both related to the Copyright Board preliminary conclusions of the 2016-2018 retransmission tariffs, impacting those years and estimated costs for the following years. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2022, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs incurred in connection with the acquisition, completed on September 1, 2021, and integration of the Ohio broadband systems.
  4. Per multiple and subordinate voting share.

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. Q3 2023Financial highlights2

As at

May 31, 2023

August 31, 2022

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Financial condition

Cash and cash equivalents

364,857

370,899

Total assets

9,776,770

9,278,509

Long-term debt

Current

41,489

339,096

Non-current

5,038,941

4,334,373

Net indebtedness (1)

4,835,682

4,489,330

Equity attributable to owners of the Corporation

2,905,974

2,751,080

  1. Net indebtedness is a capital management measure. For more information on this financial measure, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the MD&A.

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. Q3 2023Financial highlights3

Table of Contents

Management's discussion and analysis

5

1

Forward-lookingstatements

6

2

Overview of the business

7

3

Consolidated operating and financial results

10

4

Segmented operating and financial results

16

5

Related party transactions

21

6

Cash flow analysis

21

7

Financial position

27

8

Capital resources and liquidity

28

9

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices

31

10

Controls and procedures

32

11

Uncertainties and main risk factors

33

12

Accounting policy developments

34

13

Non-IFRSand other financial measures

34

14

Supplementary quarterly financial information

42

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements

43

Interim consolidated statements of profit or loss

44

Interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

45

Interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

46

Interim consolidated statements of financial position

47

Interim consolidated statements of cash flows

48

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

49

Primary service unit statistics

69

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. Q3 2023Table of contents4

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A")

Three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2023

