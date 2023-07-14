Cogeco Communications Inc. is a Canada-based telecommunications company, which operates through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline. It provides Internet, video and phone services to residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada, as well as in thirteen states in the United States. It operates through two segments: Canadian telecommunications and American telecommunications. The Canadian telecommunications activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. The American telecommunications activities are carried out by Breezeline in 13 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. It provides residential and small business customers with Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Its package services include technical support and security services.

Sector Broadcasting