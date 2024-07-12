Certain statements in this Investor Fact Sheet, including, but not limited to, the statements appearing under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" and the "Fiscal 2024 Financial Guidelines" sections of the fiscal 2023 annual report and under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" section of the fiscal 2024 third quarter MD&A, may constitute forward- looking information within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information available to us as of July 11, 2024, they may prove to be incorrect. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this forward-looking information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including uncertainties and main risk factors, which are described in the 2023 annual report and the fiscal 2024 third quarter MD&A, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect.

Investor Relations Patrice Ouimet Troy Crandall 1 Place Ville Marie, Suite 3301 Senior VP & CFO Head, Investor Relations Tel. : 514 764-4600 Tel. : 514 764-4600 Montréal, QC, Canada H3B 3N2 patrice.ouimet@cogeco.com troy.crandall@cogeco.com